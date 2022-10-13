College football: How little known Lindenwood was one play from beating mighty Alabama

Much is made of parity in college football and in recent years how if it isn’t Alabama or Clemson, then it isn’t great. Georgia added their first national title in four decades last year and is in contention to do it again along with other powers like Ohio State, Michigan, the aforementioned Alabama and Georgia who are log-jammed towards the top of the national ratings.

Does parity in college football exist?

If you answered no to that question I am in complete agreement with you.

However, if you answered yes I don’t think you’re wrong either.

Perhaps I’ll do a thought-piece on that later that goes a little more in-depth of how I can see both being true, but with parity on our mind what would you say if I told you that little-known and currently 3-2 Lindenwood was one play away from beating the currently top-ranked in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, Alabama Crimson Tide?

You’d likely ask, “what’s a Lindenwood?” but let me explain.

Starting Point: Lindenwood

Lindenwood is a fairly small private university located in St. Charles, Missouri. Lindenwood competed at the NAIA level for decades before making the jump to NCAA Division II in the 2012-13 academic year. Pictured above is Lindenwood taking on Sioux Falls in the 2009 NAIA national championship game.

The Lions call the Ohio Valley Conference home and it is through that league that Lindenwood where this whole corn maze gets started.

Lindenwood beats Central Arkansas

You better believe that the one time this website makes a Central Arkansas mention that Scottie Pippen (above) will get some love, even with some of the foolery that he has spoken of late.

Back to this corn maze of college football, though.

Our friends at Lindenwood beat Central Arkansas 52-49 on October 8, which sets up our next step.

Central Arkansas beats Austin Peay

Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn., USA TODAY NETWORK

Some things you stumble upon while doing research just have to be included for no other reason than, well, because they do.

With that in mind: if you want to learn more about Austin Peay State Univeristy football or their athletics department I encourage you to visit letsgopeay.com. I’m not kidding and no that’s not going to be flagged on your work computer.

Central Arkansas was a 49-20 victor over Austin Peay back on October 1 which to this day is one of just two Central Arkansas victories on the year.

Austin Peay beats Eastern Kentucky

Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky battle in a Sept. 24, 2022 contest in Clarksville, TN. (USA TODAY Sports Network)

Back in late September, Austin Peay played host to Eastern Kentucky and beat the Colonels 31-20. Eastern Kentucky currently sits at 3-2 on the year but they could go unbeaten the rest of the year and it’d be hard to find a more exciting win than they one we’re about to look back on.

Eastern Kentucky beats Bowling Green

Eastern Kentucky’s Braedon Sloan (21) makes a run against Austin Peay earlier this year. (USA TODAY Sports Network)

Eastern Kentucky, who is currently 3-2 on the year, had a thrilling 59-57 overtime victory over Bowling Green of the Mid American Conference back on September 10.

Bowling Green upsets Marshall

A week after dropping that thriller to Eastern Kentucky, Bowling Green was back at home to take on a Marshall team that was coming off one of their biggest wins in program history. Bowling Green again went to overtime but this time won over the Tundering Herd, 34-31.

Marshall stuns Notre Dame

It was supposed to be a party and celebration for Notre Dame as the host Fighting Irish welcomed in the Marcus Freeman era for the first time on their home field but Marshall had other plans as the Thundering Herd went blow for blow with the Irish before pulling away late to stun the hosts, 26-21.

See the best photos from Marshall’s upset of Notre Dame here

Notre Dame beats up North Carolina

Notre Dame bounced back from that massive home upset by Marshall to finally get in the win column in 2022 for the first time by beating Cal in South Bend. The following week the Irish were in Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina and the high-powered Tar Heels offense.

Notre Dame’s defense did it’s job and the Irish offense came alive under [autotag]Drew Pyne[/autotag], who was making his first career road start, and the Irish walked out a 45-32 victor.

See the best photos from Notre Dame’s win at North Carolina here

North Carolina's thrilling win at Appalachian State

If you like offense then one of your games of the year had to have been North Carolina’s nail-biting victory at Appalachian State on the first Saturday of September. The Tar Heels were able to overcome a 40-point scoring outburst by the Mountaineers in the final quarter alone to win 63-61.

Appalachian State's second biggest upset ever

Appalachian State will forever be remembered for their incredible upset of Michigan to start the 2007 season. However, they were the rude guest against another college football powerhouse program this year when they walked into College Station and controlled the game for four quarters, beating then-ranked No. 6 Texas A&M, 17-14.

Texas A&M nearly stuns No. 1 Alabama

Texas A&M might be the most confusing team in the entire country. The Aggies started the year ranked in the top-10 as they’ve begun to accumulate a bunch of highly regarded talent in recruiting. That hasn’t resulted in the wins they thought they’d have though as they’ve fallen to Appalachian State as we mentioned and were boat-raced by Mississippi State earlier this fall.

However, the Aggies did play to their potential this past Saturday night as they traveled to Tuscaloosa and were one play away from knocking off No. 1 Alabama.

For Texas A&M it’s just too bad that Jimbo Fisher had a third grader draw up a play for him in what could have been a game-winner.

Takeaways

What does that corn maze we just journeyed through together tell us about college football?

We all know, well, we think we know that Lindenwood won’t be playing Alabama to the final down of a game anytime soon but it should serve as a reminder of just how jam-packed some of the tiers of this great sport are.

Sure, Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia seem to be the class of the sport this year and it feels like there is a gap before Clemson, Michigan, USC, and a few others enter the conversation.

It took a mega-loaded Texas A&M team to play to their full-potential for the first time all year and have the benefit of Bryce Young being hurt for Alabama in order to nearly pull that upset.

However, those are all part of the sport and part of what makes college football great. I don’t think there is much question as to who the three best teams in the sport are this season and even if Alabama lost last week I’d still feel the same way.

One thing that has seemed to happen in this sport is that since the College Football Playoff (CFP) has come to be, it’s essentially turned into national championship or bust for not just teams but so many fans. Hopefully this exercise serves a reminder that there is a lot of quality football being played nationwide and great stories to be shared, even if they aren’t playing for the CFP.

