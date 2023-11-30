College Football Lineman Dead At Age 22, A Week After Weight-Training Collapse

Reed Ryan, a defensive lineman for the University of Minnesota Duluth, died Tuesday a week after going into cardiac arrest following a football team weight workout. He was 22.

Ryan had an “undetected genetic heart condition,” according to his obituary.

On Nov. 21, Ryan’s heart stopped after lifting weights, and trainers on site revived the player’s pulse with CPR, the obit reported. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was treated in intensive care.

The school announced his death on Wednesday.

“Our staff and players are devastated about Reed’s passing,” UMD head football coach Curt Wiese said on Instagram. “Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand. He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him. ... He was the epitome of a UMD Bulldog.”

“Reed had a contagious smile and lived life to the fullest in his short years. Reed loved people, he could talk to anyone and prided himself on being surrounded by friends, family, mentors, and being part of a team,” his obituary read, noting that he also ran a vintage store online.

Reed, a business major from Waunakee, Wisconsin, recorded 8 tackles in 8 games for the Bulldogs this past season after transferring from North Dakota State University.

He is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister.

