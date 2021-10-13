College football line movement: Hype growing for Oklahoma amid QB drama

College football cannot be beat. Heading into last weekend, many considered the slate mediocre at best with few opportunities for excitement. What we saw instead was numerous games come down to the final play and national landscape-changing upsets. I'm not going to comment on the upside of this weekend's slate, so just buckle up and enjoy the ride.

The following games have seen noticeable line movement since the numbers were posted for the first time on Sunday night. All lines are via BetMGM.

Caleb Williams hype?

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has yet to name Caleb Williams his starting quarterback, but I think we all expect him to. He'd be dumb not to bench Spencer Rattler at this point, and I don't think Lincoln Riley is dumb.

Williams entered last weekend's game against Texas and instantly reinvigorated the Sooners offense and led a dramatic comeback over Oklahoma's biggest rival. Rattler has been a massive disappointment after entering the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

This weekend, the Sooners are currently 13.5-point favorites at home against TCU. The line opened with the Sooners as 11-point favorites, but it's obvious bettors expect Williams to start and continue to breathe life into an offense that has needed it all season long.

Caleb Williams should be the new starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

How many points in Knoxville?

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are making their way to Neyland Stadium where they'll be three-point road favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers.

The spread has remained stagnant in this one, but the total has not. After opening at an already insanely high number of 79.5, the total for this game now sits at 82 points at BetMGM.

We all know about Lane Kiffin and his offensive play-calling ability. Couple his brain with the talents of Heisman candidate Matt Corral and the fireworks will fly. However, the work of Josh Heupel in his first season as coach in Knoxville has slid a bit under the radar.

Tennessee has scored at least 34 points in all but one of their games this season. In their last two games against Missouri and South Carolina, they scored a combined 107 points.

Fade LSU?

Less than two seasons after bringing a national championship to Baton Rouge, head coach Ed Orgeron is officially on the hot seat.

His team has dropped three winnable games already this season against UCLA, Kentucky and Auburn. It seems like the magic of the Joe Burrow-led Tigers from 2019 is officially gone and no longer applicable.

Anytime a coach's job security is a national conversation, it's worth speculating on the motivation level of his team. Couple that with the fact that LSU just lost their best playmaker on offense in Kayshon Boutte for the season, and bettors are fading the Tigers this weekend.

Florida opened as a 9-point road favorite, which was already disrespectful to the Tigers in itself. However, that number has gotten even bigger as the Gators are now an 11-point favorite.

Baylor getting some love

Baylor has quietly opened the season with a 5-1 record and has two solid wins against Iowa State and West Virginia on their resume. On the other side, BYU also finds itself with a 5-1 record. Their lone loss came last week at home against Boise State.

Oddsmakers opened this line with Baylor as a 4-point home favorite, but the home team has gotten a lot of love from the market. Currently, BYU finds itself a 6.5-point road underdog this weekend.

On the surface, this seems like a matchup between two similar teams so the one-sided line movement definitely raises an eyebrow or two. Baylor surprised many last weekend in their thumping of West Virginia and maybe they'll continue that momentum into this weekend.

Other notable line movement

-Nebraska opened as a 2.5-point road favorite against Minnesota, but the Gophers are now 4-point home underdogs. Minnesota is without their two top running backs.

-If you're interested in Thursday night college football, there's been notable line movement in the Memphis-Navy affair. The total opened at 52 but has been bet up to 55 points. Memphis opened as an 8-point favorite, but that number is all the way up to 10.5 points now.

-The biggest total move of the week so far has been between Utah State and UNLV. The total now sits at 61.5 points after opening at 57.

-Michigan State is now a 4.5-point favorite against Indiana, up from the opening line of 3.5 points. The total has come crashing down from 52 to 48.5 points.

-The total for Rutgers-Northwestern has moved from 47.5 points to its current number of 45.

-There was also a big total move in the MAC, as Bowling Green-Northern Illinois is down to 45 after opening at 48.5.