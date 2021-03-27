Legendary Miami, FAU coach Howard Schnellenberger dies at 87

15 November 2014: Former University of Miami, Louisville, and FAU Head Coach Howard Schnellenberger was present for the game against Florida State University in FSU's 30-26 victory at Sun Life Stadium, Miami, Florida. (Photo by Richard Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Howard Schnellenberger, the legendary coach who led Miami to its first national championship and later built the Florida Atlantic football program, died on Saturday, his family announced. He was 87.

Schnellenberger turned Miami from a program administrators considered shuttering before his arrival in 1979 to a national title in 1983. The school won three more over six seasons and became a program to emulate.

He later revitalized the Louisville program and built the football program at Florida Atlantic. The Owls announced his death on behalf of the family. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Schnellenberger called Beverlee, his wife of 61 years, either his bride or his assistant head coach. The couple met in 1958.

"Howard always allowed me to be a part of his football life," Beverlee said, via FAU. "Watching him on the sidelines was an opportunity that gave us a special closeness — win or lose — that not many wives get. Even though he never smiled, he was always smiling in his heart. We loved all the moves and challenges. I will miss his warm heart, his warm hands and soft kisses. Howard always treated me special, like a queen, and was truly a husband that every Canadian girl dreams of. You will always be my love, now and forever. I'm proud to be your wife. You were a great leader of men and the leader of our lives."

A cause of death was not disclosed, but Beverlee thanked those who sent love and prayers over the past weeks and months. He had been in declining health and suffered a subdural hematoma from a fall last summer that required hospitalization, per the Miami Herald.

Schnellenberger's start in South Florida

He was an NFL coach with great success before heading to Miami. Schnellenberger was Dona Shula's offensive coordinator for seven years in the 1970s. That included the 1972 undefeated team that won the Super Bowl.

Friends told him to avoid going to coach for the Miami Hurricanes and he turned the opportunity down at first. But Beverlee convinced him otherwise, he said. On his first day he declared the school would win a championship within five years of his arrival.

It came true with the initial title in the 1983. In one of the game's greatest upsets, Miami defeated Nebraska, 31-30, in the 1984 Orange Bowl.

“What most people feel would be my highlight,” Schellenberger said, via the Herald, “has to be the development of the University of Miami program from where it began to being the best team in America and beating the unbeatable team in Nebraska in the 50th Orange Bowl game."

RIP to the legend who started it all... pic.twitter.com/Nr8EEvScXc — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) March 27, 2021

He focused on recruiting locally and only took selective talent from outside the region. After the first title he left to take a job with a USFL team planned in Miami and at the time cited the constrained athletic budget at Miami, per ESPN.

When the team didn't come to be, he sat out the 1984 season and landed at Louisville, where he grew up, for a decade. He led the struggling Louisville program to a Fiesta Bowl and sprearheaded the football stadium and campus that now bears his name.

This post will be updated.

