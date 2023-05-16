College Football insider projects that the Tide miss out on the playoffs again in 2023

Alabama football had a relatively disappointing season in 2022 after dropping two games to SEC rivals LSU and Tennessee. For most schools, an 11-win season and a Sugar Bowl victory would be an incredible season, but that’s not the standard in Tuscaloosa.

While there are a lot of question marks looming over the Tide, such as the quarterback position and what the two new coordinators will look like, the doubt continues to grow. College Football insider for the Action Network, Brett McMurphy, projects that the Tide will miss out on the playoffs again in 2023 and face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Cotton Bowl. Alabama last faced Cincinnati in the 2021 Cotton Bowl in a CFB semi-final matchup.

The 2023 season has a much more manageable schedule for the Tide than last season was as their most difficult games (LSU, Texas, Tennessee) will all be at home. The Tide will also clean things up this year after being one of the most undisciplined and penalized teams last year. I expect the Alabama defense to play at an elite level while also establishing a more prominent run game.

McMurphy predicts that the first semi-final game will be between Georgia and Washington in the Sugar Bowl and the other one will be Florida State vs. Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama Football as the 2023 offseason progresses.

More Football!

Quinnen Williams drops hint that contract talks with Jets are not going well

More Bama in NFL!

Former Alabama WR Slade Bolden signs with the Atlanta Falcons

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire