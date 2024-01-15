College football insider lists Brian Kelly as a candidate at Michigan if Jim Harbaugh leaves for the NFL

While the chatter has gone a bit quiet over the last couple of weeks, there’s renewed smoke that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh could be returning to the NFL after winning a national championship for the Wolverines.

He’s been tied to the open Los Angeles Chargers job, specifically. If he does ultimately leave, that would create a late opening at one of the top jobs in the country. And The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman included LSU coach Brian Kelly as a potential candidate for the job if that happens.

Feldman said that with the “incredibly high bar” in Baton Rouge and a fit that has seemed a bit strange from the start, he’s heard speculation that Kelly would go for that job if he thinks he has a shot at it.

However, Feldman does add that he’s skeptical Kelly would be as desirable to the Wolverines as some other potential candidates, including Kansas’ Lance Leipold, Kansas State’s Chris Kleiman and the in-house option, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who also served as the interim coach for the final three games of the season.

It would make a great deal of sense for Kelly, who spent more than a decade coaching in Michigan with stops at Grand Valley State and Central Michigan.

Harbaugh is reportedly set to meet with Los Angeles on Monday, and only time will tell if he ultimately leaves for that job. If he does, however, Kelly’s name will be a major one to watch in any hypothetical Michigan coaching search.

