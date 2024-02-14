College football insider Brett McMurphy leaves Colorado out of his early bowl projections

Although Colorado football has improved in several needed areas this offseason, some still aren’t convinced that the Buffs will be much better in head coach Deion Sanders’ second year.

College football insider Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, for example, doesn’t even see CU reaching six wins next season. McMurphy released his early 2024 bowl game projections on Wednesday and Colorado was left off the list.

Teams that did make McMurphy’s bowl projections include Nebraska (Cheez-It Citrus), Colorado State (EasyPost Hawai’i), Indiana (Quick Lane), Washington State (Independence) and others that didn’t go bowling in 2023. He also tabbed Georgia as the favorite to win next year’s national championship.

After going 4-8 in Coach Prime’s first year, Colorado winning six games next season should be achievable. Compared to other Big 12 teams, the Buffs bring back plenty of production, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way player Travis Hunter, and picked up several key transfers on both lines.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire