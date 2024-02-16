College Football: Initial SP+ Top 25 Released for 2024
“Way too early” college football projections and rankings have been out since before the national championship even got underway back in January and we tend to soak all of them up.
Along those lines, Bill Connelly released his first SP+ projections on Valentine’s Day. His SP+ projections are used as a predictive measure, not as a traditional top 25 rankings method.
SP+ brings in returning production, recruiting and transfer portal successes, and recent team success (or lack thereof) into account to determine its rankings.
So what did Connelly’s rankings say about Notre Dame and the rest of the top 25 in mid-February?
Below is how the top 25 checked in and included are overall, offense, defense, and special teams rankings on SP+.
Wisconsin
Wisconsin SP+: 11.0
Offense SP+: 24.8 (78th)
Defense SP+: 13.8 (7th)
Special Teams SP+: 0.4 (29th)
Louisville
Louisville SP+: 11.4
Offense SP+: 30.5 (44th)
Defense SP+: 19.1 (21st)
Special Teams SP+: 0.1 (64th)
USC
USC SP+: 11.5
Offense SP+: 44.7 (4th)
Defense SP+: 33.2 (98th)
Special Teams SP+: -0.4 (100th)
Iowa State
Iowa State SP+: 11.7
Offense SP+: 30.1 (46th)
Defense SP+: 18.3 (18th)
Special Teams SP+: 0.4 (37th)
Miami (FL)
Miami (FL) SP+: 12.3
Offense SP+: 36.2 (17th)
Defense SP+: 23.9 (38th)
Special Teams SP+: 0.7 (3rd)
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State SP+: 13.1
Offense SP+: 37.8 (13th)
Defense SP+: 24.7 (41st)
Special Teams SP+: 0.3 (42nd)
Arizona
Arizona SP+: 14.4
Offense SP+: 39.4 (11th)
Defense SP+: 25.0 (45th)
Special Teams SP+: 0.0 (79th)
Kansas State
Kansas State SP+: 14.4
Offense SP+: 33.9 (28th)
Defense SP+: 19.5 (25th)
Special Teams SP+: -0.3 (91st)
Utah
Utah SP+: 16.4
Offense SP+: 32.8 (33rd)
Defense SP+: 16.4 (12th)
Special Teams SP+: 0.4 (34th)
Clemson
Clemson SP+: 18.0
Offense SP+: 36.6 (15th)
Defense SP+: 18.6 (20th)
Special Teams SP+: 0.1 (66th)
Tennessee
Tennessee SP+: 18.4
Offense SP+: 35.8 (22nd)
Defense SP+: 17.3 (13th)
Special Teams SP+: 0.2 (52nd)
Oklahoma
Oklahoma SP+: 18.9
Offense SP+: 37.4 (14th)
Defense SP+: 18.5 (19th)
Special Teams SP+: -0.3 (95th)
Texas A&M
Texas A&M SP+: 19.0
Offense SP+: 38.1 (12th)
Defense SP+: 19.1 (23rd)
Special Teams SP+: 0.0 (73rd)
Florida State
Florida State SP+: 20.0
Offense SP+: 36.0 (19th)
Defense SP+: 16.0 (11th)
Special Teams SP+: 0.6 (8th)
Missouri
Missouri SP+: 21.8
Offense SP+: 41.0 (8th)
Defense SP+: 19.2 (24th)
Special Teams SP+: 0.3 (45th)
LSU
LSU SP+: 23.5
Offense SP+: 46.2 (3rd)
Defense SP+: 22.7 (34th)
Special Teams SP+: -0.1 (83rd)
Notre Dame
Notre Dame SP+: 23.5
Offense SP+: 39.8 (10th)
Defense SP+: 15.7 (9th)
Special Teams SP+: 0.2 (53rd)
Ole Miss
Ole Miss SP+: 25.2
Offense SP+: 43.1 (6th)
Defense SP+: 18.0 (6th)
Special Teams SP+: 0.2 (53rd)
Penn State
Penn State SP+: 25.6
Offense SP+: 36.1 (18th)
Defense SP+: 10.6 (4th)
Special Teams SP+: 0.4 (28th)
Alabama
Alabama SP+: 26.6
Offense SP+: 42.3 (7th)
Defense SP+: 15.7 (8th)
Special Teams SP+: 0.7 (2nd)
Michigan
Michigan SP+: 27.0
Offense SP+: 32.9 (32nd)
Defense SP+: 5.9 (2nd)
Special Teams SP+: 0.6 (7th)
Texas
Texas SP+: 28.7
Offense SP+: 44.6 (5th)
Defense SP+: 15.9 (10th)
Special Teams SP+: 0.5 (17th)
Oregon
Oregon SP+: 29.3
Offense SP+: 47.2 (1st)
Defense SP+: 17.9 (15th)
Special Teams SP+: -0.2 (85th)
Ohio State
Ohio State SP+: 30.1
Offense SP+: 35.9 (20th)
Defense SP+: 5.8 (1st)
Special Teams SP+: 0.5 (20th)
Georgia
Georgia SP+: 34.5
Offense SP+: 46.9 (2nd)
Defense SP+: 12.5 (5th)
Special Teams SP+: 0.7 (4th)