College Football: Initial SP+ Top 25 Released for 2024

“Way too early” college football projections and rankings have been out since before the national championship even got underway back in January and we tend to soak all of them up.

Along those lines, Bill Connelly released his first SP+ projections on Valentine’s Day. His SP+ projections are used as a predictive measure, not as a traditional top 25 rankings method.

SP+ brings in returning production, recruiting and transfer portal successes, and recent team success (or lack thereof) into account to determine its rankings.

So what did Connelly’s rankings say about Notre Dame and the rest of the top 25 in mid-February?

Below is how the top 25 checked in and included are overall, offense, defense, and special teams rankings on SP+.

Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin SP+: 11.0

Offense SP+: 24.8 (78th)

Defense SP+: 13.8 (7th)

Special Teams SP+: 0.4 (29th)

Louisville

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville SP+: 11.4

Offense SP+: 30.5 (44th)

Defense SP+: 19.1 (21st)

Special Teams SP+: 0.1 (64th)

USC

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

USC SP+: 11.5

Offense SP+: 44.7 (4th)

Defense SP+: 33.2 (98th)

Special Teams SP+: -0.4 (100th)

Iowa State

Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State SP+: 11.7

Offense SP+: 30.1 (46th)

Defense SP+: 18.3 (18th)

Special Teams SP+: 0.4 (37th)

Miami (FL)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami (FL) SP+: 12.3

Offense SP+: 36.2 (17th)

Defense SP+: 23.9 (38th)

Special Teams SP+: 0.7 (3rd)

Oklahoma State

Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State SP+: 13.1

Offense SP+: 37.8 (13th)

Defense SP+: 24.7 (41st)

Special Teams SP+: 0.3 (42nd)

Arizona

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona SP+: 14.4

Offense SP+: 39.4 (11th)

Defense SP+: 25.0 (45th)

Special Teams SP+: 0.0 (79th)

Kansas State

USA TODAY SPORTS

Kansas State SP+: 14.4

Offense SP+: 33.9 (28th)

Defense SP+: 19.5 (25th)

Special Teams SP+: -0.3 (91st)

Utah

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Utah SP+: 16.4

Offense SP+: 32.8 (33rd)

Defense SP+: 16.4 (12th)

Special Teams SP+: 0.4 (34th)

Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson SP+: 18.0

Offense SP+: 36.6 (15th)

Defense SP+: 18.6 (20th)

Special Teams SP+: 0.1 (66th)

Tennessee

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee SP+: 18.4

Offense SP+: 35.8 (22nd)

Defense SP+: 17.3 (13th)

Special Teams SP+: 0.2 (52nd)

Oklahoma

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma SP+: 18.9

Offense SP+: 37.4 (14th)

Defense SP+: 18.5 (19th)

Special Teams SP+: -0.3 (95th)

Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M SP+: 19.0

Offense SP+: 38.1 (12th)

Defense SP+: 19.1 (23rd)

Special Teams SP+: 0.0 (73rd)

Florida State

USA TODAY SPORTS

Florida State SP+: 20.0

Offense SP+: 36.0 (19th)

Defense SP+: 16.0 (11th)

Special Teams SP+: 0.6 (8th)

Missouri

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri SP+: 21.8

Offense SP+: 41.0 (8th)

Defense SP+: 19.2 (24th)

Special Teams SP+: 0.3 (45th)

LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU SP+: 23.5

Offense SP+: 46.2 (3rd)

Defense SP+: 22.7 (34th)

Special Teams SP+: -0.1 (83rd)

Notre Dame

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame SP+: 23.5

Offense SP+: 39.8 (10th)

Defense SP+: 15.7 (9th)

Special Teams SP+: 0.2 (53rd)

Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss SP+: 25.2

Offense SP+: 43.1 (6th)

Defense SP+: 18.0 (6th)

Special Teams SP+: 0.2 (53rd)

Penn State

USA TODAY SPORTS

Penn State SP+: 25.6

Offense SP+: 36.1 (18th)

Defense SP+: 10.6 (4th)

Special Teams SP+: 0.4 (28th)

Alabama

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama SP+: 26.6

Offense SP+: 42.3 (7th)

Defense SP+: 15.7 (8th)

Special Teams SP+: 0.7 (2nd)

Michigan

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan SP+: 27.0

Offense SP+: 32.9 (32nd)

Defense SP+: 5.9 (2nd)

Special Teams SP+: 0.6 (7th)

Texas

USA TODAY SPORTS

Texas SP+: 28.7

Offense SP+: 44.6 (5th)

Defense SP+: 15.9 (10th)

Special Teams SP+: 0.5 (17th)

Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon SP+: 29.3

Offense SP+: 47.2 (1st)

Defense SP+: 17.9 (15th)

Special Teams SP+: -0.2 (85th)

Ohio State

USA TODAY SPORTS

Ohio State SP+: 30.1

Offense SP+: 35.9 (20th)

Defense SP+: 5.8 (1st)

Special Teams SP+: 0.5 (20th)

Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia SP+: 34.5

Offense SP+: 46.9 (2nd)

Defense SP+: 12.5 (5th)

Special Teams SP+: 0.7 (4th)

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire