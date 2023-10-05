COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Illinois seeks a win, identity

Oct. 5—CHAMPAIGN — Friday's game with the Nebraska Cornhuskers is the midway point in the regular season for the Illinois Fighting Illini.

So far, the first five weeks have been a mixed bag of results and honestly, it's hard for anyone, head coach Bret Bielema included, to definitely say what kind of team the Fighting Illini are this season.

"No matter what, whether we were 3-2, 2-3, 5-0 or 0-5, it doesn't change the time. It doesn't change the past," said Bielema, whose team is 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten West heading into Friday's 7 p.m. kickoff with Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. "The things that we thought they were going to be into the season are there, but we have to adapt to what we have on the field and what we have seen.

"I really like where we are at. These kids are good kids. They love to compete. They are disappointed, but they live it every day and I think you will see good results."

One of the biggest questions about this Illinois team is on the offensive side of the football.

The Fighting Illini are averaging less than 150 yards per game on the ground and their backs are averaging just 4.4 yards per carry, while the passing attack has accounted for 242 yards per game, but Illinois starting quarter Luke Altmyer has thrown seven interceptions in five games and he had a fumble returned for a touchdown last Saturday in a 44-19 loss to Purdue.

"Every year, the offense takes on the demeanor of that year," Bielema said. "Last year, we felt really good about Chase (Brown) ... coming out of this spring we knew Luke would be our quarterback. We thought Reggie (Love III) and Josh (McCray) would be a combination platter for our tailback and we had a group of receivers that we're good players.

"The work in progress was the offensive line and I think that has stayed true going into game 6. Our offensive identity probably hasn't come out. I think we have an idea of what we want it to be."

Bielema acknowledged on Wednesday that he and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney have had discussions about their offensive identity this week.

"I think Barry has a very good conception of what he wants it to be and how he wants to get it done," Bielema said. "This week has been a lot about us."

That's because Bielema believes that more games are lost than won.

"The key ingredients to losing are penalties, mental errors and turnovers," Bielema said.

After the first five weeks, the Illini are averaging more than seven penalties per game for an average of 72 yards per game. Illinois has also turned the ball over 11 times in five games resulting in 23 points for its opponents.

"On offense and defense, we have made them very much aware that the reason we are where we are at is because we are lacking in those three major areas," said Bielema, including the mental errors, which isn't an official team statistic. "It has nothing to do with a call or our scheme. It has to do with how you execute.

"We are a 2-3 football team that doesn't like where we are at, but it's the facts of the case."

So is this week is do-or-die situation for Illinois?

"Every week is important," Bielema said. "When it comes after a loss, there is a little more scrutiny from the outside world."

Bielema said on Wednesday that running back Reggie Love III has been practicing and should be able to start, but offensive linemen Zy Crisler and Josh Gesky were questionable and would be game-day decisions.

But when it comes to the running back position. Bielema admitted he's been very happy with the progress of Aidan Laughery and Kaden Feagin, a pair of Central Illinois products.

"I think you will see all four of those guys at different points," he said.

Friday's game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff and the game can be seen on Fox Sports 1 and it can be heard locally on WDNL-FM 102.1 and WDAN-AM 1490.

The Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Wednesday that Memorial Stadium was cleared by a third-part structural engineering firm after a fire on Tuesday in a maintenance area under the horseshoe section.