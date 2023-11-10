COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Illinois, Indiana fighting for bowl eligibility

Nov. 10—CHAMPAIGN — It's been 378 days since the Illinois football team won consecutive games.

After last week's improbable comeback victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 27-26, the Illini will be looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this season when the Indiana Hoosiers visit Memorial Stadium for a Veterans Day contest.

Saturday's game, which is scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff, is not only an opportunity for Illinois to establish it's first win streak since winning six straight in 2022 but it would also move the Illini within one victory of becoming bowl eligible for the second straight season. That's something that hasn't happened at Illinois since the 2010 and 2011 seasons under Ron Zook.

"Last week, there was talk about the game, but everyone wanted to go to the end of the season. It is very, very common for everyone to talk about the season, but, we are about Indiana this week," Illinois coach Brett Bielema said. "We lost to these cats a year ago, on a Friday night, in a fashion that I felt we didn't play our best. I was very clear with our guys, this week is about Indiana preparation. I have a tremendous amount of respect for them and what they have done. That have kind of turned their season around."

The Hoosiers (3-6 overall, 1-5 in the Big Ten) snapped a four-game losing skid last Saturday with a 20-14 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers in Bloomington, Ind.

It was Indiana's first victory since Rod Carey was elevated to offensive coordinator, replacing Walt Bell.

"During their bye week, they had to transition and changed offensive coordinators. I've known coach Carey for a long time," Bielema said. "There are a lot of things that have changed, but they are also very true to what they are. I have a lot of respect for coach (Tom) Allen and the way they play the game is his personality.

"They are a 3-6 team looking for every opportunity to get on the board. They played a scrappy game last week against Wisconsin. I know we are going to get a really tough game on Saturday."

The Hoosiers managed just 261 yards of total offense against the Badgers, but linebacker Aaron Casey had nine tackles, four for a loss, including two sacks and he forced a fumble. That performance earned him Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Indiana could still become bowl eligible with wins in its final three games starting with Illinois.

"All week we had a sense of urgency. We came out of practice and meetings with a different energy level," said Casey after the win over Wisconsin.

The Illini should also have a different energy level this week after back-up quarterback John Paddock came off the bench, replacing an injured Luke Altmyer, in the final minute at Minnesota to complete passes for 22, 17 and 46 yards, the latter being the game-winning touchdown toss to Isaiah Williams that gave Illinois a 27-26 victory. Williams was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week with 13 receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

While Paddock's performance, his first live game action since the Penn State game on Sept. 16, was shocking to the majority of the fans, it was something that Bielema somewhat predicted before the game.

"I told them Thursday before the Minnesota game that there is going to be someone that is going to impact our game," said Bielema, who didn't give any specifics. "The way our guys responded (when Paddock entered the game) was because of how he has played all fall."

Now, who will get the start on Saturday for Illinois?

Will it be Luke Altmyer, who has completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns in the past six weeks including a 212-yard and 3-touchdown performance against Minnesota on Saturday? Or will it be Paddock, who was 3-for-3 for 85 yards and the game-winning touchdown?

"Luke hasn't been officially cleared, but we planning it that way," Bielema said. "If he's not cleared, John would be our guy."

So, Altmyer could play on Saturday without any live practice?

"Yes. I think nine games into the season with who he is and what he has been able to accomplish," Bielema said. "And, John has had a really good week."

Illinois is also expected to get junior Reggie Love III back from an ankle injury that has forced him to miss the last three games in a row.

"Reggie went all this week," Bielema said. "I'm fully confident he is going to play."

But not as a lead back. That will remain Kaden Feagin, who has rushed for 270 yards on 65 carries in the last three weeks to go along with 82 receiving yards on five catches in that span. Feagin was the Big Ten Freshman of the Week with 148 yards of total offense against Minnesota.

"I don't think (Love) is ready for a 50-play game. I think he is ready for a 20-30 play game and how ever many carries that play out," Bielema said. "Reggie is a very good situational back, he is very aware, very intelligent and he has played a lot of football."

"I think with Reggie back, it gives you a more complete tandem."

Today's game is set for an 11 a.m. kickoff and the game can be seen on the Big Ten Network and heard locally on Busey Bank Illini Sports Network including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1. Additionally, the Big Ten Network's pregame show B1G Tailgate will be set up in Grange Grove on Saturday.