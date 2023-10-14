COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Illini runs into an old friend at Maryland

Oct. 14—COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Back when Maryland head coach Mike Locksley was the offensive coordinator with the Illinois Fighting Illini, there wasn't much to the relationship with current Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, who was then at Maryland.

But today, both coaches admit to being very good friends and they will see each other on opposite sides of the field today when Illinois plays at Maryland.

"Locks and I are as close as I have in this business," said Bielema. "It wasn't so much when he was here, but through some mutual friends, we got got introduced.

"Mike is super high intelligent offensive mind."

And that's something Illinois fans remember from his days with the Illini, which included a trip to the 2008 Rose Bowl.

This season, the Terrapins (5-1 overall 2-1 in the Big Ten East) are averaging 35 points per game and 429.3 yards per game, led by senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

"Offensively, their quarterback has continued to get better as good players do," Bielema said. "You can see that their whole offense goes through him. He can make all of the throws."

But, according to Bielema, it's his ability to create.

"When a quarterback can make something out of nothing, then you have something," Bielema said. "And that's something he does routinely."

It's something that Bielema would like to see from his offense, which has scored just 39 points in three Big Ten losses to Penn State, Purdue and Nebraska.

"This is game 7 of the year. There should be any newness. You have to get better," he said. "We are not where we want to be. The losses are really double effective if we allow them to continue perpetrate forward. We have made a strong emphasis about correcting the things we've done poorly and trying to maximize our strengths and minimize our weaknesses."

In last week's 20-7 loss to Nebraska, the Illinois offense had it's best opening drive in a conference game, going 74 yards in 14 plays. But, it was the last two plays of the drive that left the coaches, players and the fans very frustrated.

"We had a pretty nice drive pieced together which is irrelevant because we weren't able to finish," admitted Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. "I would much rather have an ugly drive that finishes with a broken play for a touchdown.

"We felt good about the calls on those last two plays, but we didn't execute when we needed to execute."

Bielema admitted that Illinois needs to discover and find new ways to move the ball and score points to be successful.

"I don't want to be where we are at," he said, noting that he looks back to last year when Illinois was 5-1. "I think my demeanor and approach to how we game plan and what we do hasn't changed.

"We know what our strengths are and what our weaknesses are. I think we have to do our best to maximize those strengths and minimize our weaknesses."

Injuries have definitely played a factor for Illinois.

Offensive lineman Josh Getsy and Zy Crisler should be back this week, but junior running back Reggie Love III will be a game-time decision. With Josh McCray out for the season, that leaves freshmen Kaden Feagin out of Atwood and Aidan Laughery of Gibson City as the two lead backs for the Illini.

"Those two guys have a quiet confidence, they are not an overly dramatic crew" Bielema said. "I think our guys respond well to them. They have a great chemistry with our offensive group.

"Most people get their first opportunities through moments like this, because of an injury."

Locksley sees Illinois as a dangerous team.

"They have one of the best defensives and they don't give up a lot of explosive plays," he said, noting that both teams coming into today's game off a loss. "Coming off a tough loss where our team invested a lot of energy and effort into beat Ohio State, it's up to me to get this team back to where we create the momentum we are going to need in the second half of the season."

Kickoff today at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md., is set for 2:30 p.m. The game can be seen on NBC and it can be heard locally on WDNL-FM 102.1 and WDAN-AM 1490.