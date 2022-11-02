College football: Hottest tickets for Week 10

A quick glance at the college football schedule for this coming Saturday shows what seems safely be the second biggest weekend of games so far in 2022. Two of the nation’s very best meet as Tennessee travels to Georgia. Elsewhere, another SEC rivalry takes place on the Bayou with Brian Kelly welcoming Nick Saban to Death Valley, and Notre Dame welcomes undefeated Clemson for the biggest home game for the Irish this fall.

Which of the big games this weekend are the toughest to get a ticket to? There are some obvious guesses but the folks over at Vivid Seats have the numbers on just how expensive tickets are going for this weekend. Check out their top-five average ticket prices for Saturday’s games below.

Florida State at Miami

Florida State at Miami – Average Vivid Seats ticket price: $217

The two may be just a combined 9-7 and 5-5 in ACC play but the rivalry between Florida State and Miami is still real and Seminoles fans don’t seem to mind making that trip south.

Florida at Texas A&M

Florida at Texas A&M – Average Vivid Seats ticket price $218

The last time Florida traveled to Texas A&M, the 21st-ranked Aggies knocked off the Gators, who were ranked fourth nationally at the time. This one comes with a little less drama as both teams are just 1-4 in SEC play, but plenty of interest from their respective fan bases.

Alabama at LSU

No. 6 Alabama at No. 17 LSU – Average Vivid Seats ticket price: $278

LSU has bounced back nicely after an embarrassing season-opening loss to Florida State and at 6-2, is ranked 10th in the initial College Football Playoff standings. With just one conference loss an unanticipated win by the hosts would have the Tigers in the driver’s seat for the SEC West.

Clemson at Notre Dame

No. 5 Clemson at Notre Dame – Average Vivid Seats ticket price: $297

There figure to be a good amount of Clemson fans in attendance as their only trip to Notre Dame Stadium in the last 40 years happened to come during the peak of COVID when only students, faculty, and families were let in. That game ended in a classic and the Irish would like nothing more than to spoil Clemson’s unbeaten season and potentially their College Football Playoff hopes.

Tennessee at Georgia

No. 3 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia – Average Vivid Seats ticket price: $392

Georgia has won a ton of football games over the years but hosting huge games at Sanford Stadium is probably rarer than a casual fan would think. The Dawgs play their biggest rival (Florida) in Jacksonville each year and their cross-division SEC rival annually is Auburn. No offense to Auburn but they aren’t the same as Alabama or LSU coming to town. Tennessee being back on the big stage means so much for the interest of the SEC East from top to bottom and Saturday in Athens should provide an atmosphere rarely seen anywhere.

The winner getting a first-class ticket to the SEC Championship in Atlanta and likely a CFP berth certainly doesn’t hurt, either.

