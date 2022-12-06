College football hot seat tracker: UNLV picks Arkansas DC Barry Odom as head coach

Sadly, the college football regular season has come to an end. While the action on the field may be dwindling, the end of the regular season opens the floodgates for major activity in the coaching market. Which head coaches have been fired? Who is on the move to another job? Here is a running list of the ongoing movement in the college football coaching carousel. This will be updated chronologically.

UNLV taps Arkansas DC Barry Odom as new head coach

UNLV is hiring Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom its next head coach, the school confirmed on Tuesday.

Odom will replace Marcus Arroyo, who was fired by UNLV following a 5-7 record in his third season in charge of the program.

Odom spent the last three years leading the defense at Arkansas, which has seen a positive turnaround in that time after the program spent several years in the SEC basement.

Before his time on the Arkansas staff, Odom was Missouri's head coach from 2016-19, compiling a record of 25-25 across four seasons. Prior to that, he held various assistant roles at Missouri and Memphis.

"We had a tremendous amount of interest in this head coaching position and Coach Odom checked every box, including having experience successfully leading a program at the highest level of this sport," UNLV athletic director Erick Harper said in a statement.

Report: Deion Sanders hires FBS head coach to be his OC

According to ESPN, Deion Sanders is bringing Kent State head coach Sean Lewis to Colorado. Sanders, the new head coach at CU, is bringing in Lewis to be the Buffs' offensive coordinator.

Lewis has been the head coach at Kent State for the last five seasons. He has a 24-31 record with a 19-17 mark in MAC play. Lewis brought Kent State to two bowl games, including leading the Golden Flashes to their first-ever bowl win in program history in 2019.

Lewis previously was the offensive coordinator at Bowling Green and Syracuse under Dino Babers. Lewis is known for running a spread out, high-tempo offense.

Tulsa expected to hire Kevin Wilson

According to multiple reports, Tulsa is close to finalizing an agreement to hire Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson as its next head coach. Wilson would replace Philip Montgomery, who was fired after eight seasons.

Wilson, 61, has been at Ohio State as the OC and tight ends coach since 2017. Before that, he spent six seasons as the head coach at Indiana. Wilson had a 26-47 record at IU, but brought the Hoosiers to a bowl in his final two seasons before a fairly tumultuous parting of ways with the school.

Before his time at IU, Wilson had stints as an assistant at Oklahoma, Northwestern and Miami (Ohio).

Tulsa went to a bowl game in 2020 and 2021 but finished 5-7 this season.

Cincinnati finds its replacement for Luke Fickell

Louisville coach Scott Satterfield is heading to Cincinnati.

Satterfield’s Cardinals went 7-5 in 2022 and are set to play the Bearcats in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17. Cincinnati needed a coach to replace Luke Fickell after he went to Wisconsin.

The Fenway Bowl is Cincy’s last game as a member of the AAC. The Bearcats are heading to the Big 12 in 2023.

Satterfield has a 76-48 record in 10 years as head coach at Louisville and Appalachian State.

North Texas fires Seth Littrell

North Texas has fired Seth Littrell just days after playing in the Conference USA title game.

UNT fell to 7-6 after it lost to UTSA on Friday night. The move comes after North Texas athletic director Wren Baker was hired at West Virginia earlier in the week.

Littrell’s teams went 44-44 in his tenure in Denton. The Mean Green went to six bowl games in his seven seasons but had a losing record in the three seasons preceding 2022.

North Texas is set to play Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 22. UNT went 0-5 in bowl games coached by Littrell.

Statement from UNT President Neal Smatresk pic.twitter.com/08C7w1sFwy — Mean Green Sports (@MeanGreenSports) December 5, 2022

Coastal Carolina moves quick, hires Tim Beck

With Jamey Chadwell moving over to Liberty, Coastal Carolina quickly had a new hire lined up. According to ESPN, CCU is finalizing a deal to hire Tim Beck as its new head coach.

Beck has been the offensive coordinator at NC State for the past three seasons. Before that, he had stints at Texas, Ohio State, Nebraska and Kansas. He held the OC title at both Nebraska and Texas and was co-OC at Ohio State.

Liberty replaces Hugh Freeze with Jamey Chadwell

Liberty has hired Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell as its new coach.

Chadwell’s Coastal Carolina team has won at least nine games in each of the past three seasons. The Chanticleers lost to Troy in the Sun Belt title game on Saturday, giving Chadwell a combined 31-6 record over the last three years.

While the Sun Belt is a far better conference than the Conference USA Liberty is set to join in 2023, Chadwell is getting a massive pay raise to go to the private school. Chadwell’s contract at Liberty will reportedly pay him $4 million a season. He received a contract extension at CCU in 2021 that upped his pay to approximately $1 million per season.

Deion Sanders officially hired at Colorado

Colorado made its hire of Deion Sanders official on Saturday night after Jackson State won the SWAC.

JSU beat Southern 43-24 in the SWAC title game and finished the season at 12-0. Sanders was 27-5 in his time at Jackson State and now takes over a program that was 1-11 in 2022.

"There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders," Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a statement. "Not only will 'Coach Prime' energize our fanbase, I'm confident that he will lead our program back to national prominence while leading a team of high quality and high character."

South Florida hires Alex Golesh from Tennessee

As Tennessee's offensive coordinator, Alex Golesh called plays for one of the most prolific offenses in the country. And now he he has landed his first head-coaching job.

Golesh has been named the head coach at South Florida. Golesh, 38, has been on staff at Tennessee for the last two seasons under Josh Heupel. He followed Heupel from UCF and also had stints as an assistant at Iowa State, Illinois, Toledo and Oklahoma State.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network was first to report that Golesh has accepted an offer from USF.

Tom Herman finds home at Florida Atlantic

Two years after getting fired by Texas, Tom Herman has landed a new head-coaching job. Herman has agreed to become the next head coach at Florida Atlantic, the school announced Thursday.

At FAU, Herman will replace Willie Taggart, who was fired after going 15-18 in three seasons.

Herman had a 32-18 record in four seasons at Texas and previously had a 22-4 run in two seasons at Houston. He also had a notable stint as Ohio State's offensive coordinator.

FAU has struggled to win since Lane Kiffin left for Ole Miss. With the Owls moving from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference next season, the school is hoping Herman can elevate the program’s performance in the years to come.

West Virginia sticking with Neal Brown

When West Virginia leadership decided to part ways with athletic director Shane Lyons, it did not seem like good news for head coach Neal Brown.

Lyons brought Brown to Morgantown from Troy and gave him a contract extension a few years ago, but WVU has struggled on the field. The Mountaineers went 6-7 last year and then 5-7 this year, giving Brown a 22-25 record in four seasons.

It seemed like Brown could be on his way out, but WVU has decided to give him a chance. The school announced Wednesday that Brown will be back in 2023.

Earlier Wednesday, WVU announced the hire of Wren Baker from North Texas as its new athletic director. Rob Alsop, the school's interim AD, said Wednesday that Baker and Brown have already had discussions about the future of the program.

"Over the past several weeks, President Gee and I have discussed the future of WVU Athletics and our football program with a number of individuals and talented athletic administrators from across the country. We were also impressed with the effort of our team the last few weeks," Alsop said.

"Additionally, we have also had discussions with Coach Brown and our new Director of Athletics, Wren Baker, about our next steps as a department. In fact, Wren and Coach Brown have already connected relating to the future of the program. As a result of all of these efforts and discussions, it is clear that Coach Brown should continue to lead our football program."

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown shakes quarterback Nicco Marchiol (8) hand after the NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)

UAB hires... Trent Dilfer?

This one came out of left field. The UAB job has been open since the summer and it culminated Wednesday with the hire of Trent Dilfer. Yes, the former NFL quarterback.

Dilfer has never coached the college level. He has been heavily involved in the Elite 11 quarterback camp and has been a high school head coach in Tennessee for the last four seasons. Before that, he was a longtime analyst for ESPN following his 14-year career in the NFL.

UAB is 6-6 this season, its final season in Conference USA. Next season, the Blazers will compete in the American Athletic Conference. Evidently, UAB leadership thinks Dilfer is the right choice to lead the football program into the future.

"Trent is a proven winner on and off the field at all levels and will be a tremendous leader for our program," UAB AD Mark Ingram said. "He is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who played the game at its highest level for many years, and he has coached some of the top quarterbacks who are currently NFL franchise players. Trent's goals and vision for our program is to lead UAB to the College Football Playoff and we have no doubt that he is the right coach to lead our transition in the American Athletic Conference."

Lane Kiffin signs extension to remain at Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin has officially agreed to a contract extension with Ole Miss. Kiffin was heavily linked to the vacant Auburn job that eventually went to Hugh Freeze.

According to Sports Illustrated, Kiffin's new contract is expected to average around $9 million per year over the next six years.

Kiffin has a 23-12 record in three seasons at Ole Miss, including the program's first-ever 10-win regular season in 2021. This year's Rebels are 8-4 and awaiting their bowl matchup.

Willie Fritz staying at Tulane

Willie Fritz was a named connected to the Georgia Tech job, but now he's staying at Tulane.

Fritz is in his seventh season at Tulane, a program that has traditionally struggled to win. Before Fritz’s arrival, Tulane had just one winning record in its previous 13 seasons. Under Fritz, Tulane has had a winning record three times and reached bowl eligibility four times. Before Fritz coached Tulane to a win in the Cure Bowl in 2018, Tulane hadn’t won a bowl game since 2002.

This year, Tulane is 10-2 and will host the American Athletic Conference title game on Saturday. Tulane hasn't won a conference title since 1998.

Georgia Tech promotes Brent Key

While many external names have been rumored to have interviewed for the Georgia Tech job, the school has decided to make an internal promotion.

GT announced Tuesday that it has removed the interim tag from Brent Key to make him the full-time head coach. Key, an assistant coach at his alma mater since 2019, was named interim coach after Geoff Collins was fired amid a 1-3 start.

Key led the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 record the rest of the way, including a late-season road upset over North Carolina. Key played offensive line at Georgia Tech from 1997 to 2000 and was an all-ACC performer. Before being interim head coach, Key had assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach titles.

𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐃 𝐂𝐎𝐀𝐂𝐇 pic.twitter.com/mJxXq5PTSF — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 30, 2022

Cadillac Williams gets big role on Hugh Freeze's Auburn staff

After a spirited stint as interim head coach, Auburn legend Carnell "Cadillac" Williams will remain on staff under new head coach Hugh Freeze.

Williams announced Tuesday that he will be the associate head coach on Freeze's staff. Williams and Freeze met on Monday night.

Williams was 2-2 as Auburn's interim coach following the firing of Bryan Harsin. Williams, who was an All-American running back at Auburn before a seven-year NFL career, was the running backs coach on Harsin's staff.

Hugh Freeze is headed to Auburn

After striking out in its pursuit of Lane Kiffin, Auburn has officially hired Hugh Freeze as its next head coach.

Freeze most recently was the head coach at Liberty but he's most known for his rise and fall at Ole Miss. Freeze spent five seasons at Ole Miss and led the Rebels to two New Year's Six bowl games, but things came crashing down in 2017 after it was revealed he made calls to escorts from his university-issued phone. That was just one part of an assortment of off-field issues for Freeze, including a laundry list of NCAA violations.

In 2019, he resurfaced at Liberty and amassed a 34-15 record over the last four seasons. Now he's getting another chance to be an SEC head coach.

At Auburn, Freeze is set to replace Bryan Harsin, who was fired after going 9-12 in just 21 games on the job. He was fired eight games into the 2022 season. Auburn was 3-5 at that point and ended up finishing 5-7.

"After a thoughtful, thorough, and well-vetted search, we ended where we started, with Hugh Freeze," Auburn AD John Cohen said. "Of all the candidates we considered, Hugh was the best fit. Fit has several meanings, but the most important factors were student-athlete development, football strategy, recruiting and SEC experience."

Tim Lester out at Western Michigan

Western Michigan announced Monday morning that it fired head coach Tim Lester. The Broncos were 5-7 in 2022.

"The upcoming college football playoff expansion and the incredible foundation for success we have within our football program provides an exciting national opportunity for Bronco Football. It is imperative that we seize this opportunity by pursuing a new direction within our football program," Western Michigan athletic director Dan Bartholomae said in a statement.

Lester was 37-23 in six seasons as the head coach of his alma mater. Lester became WMU’s head coach in 2017 after P.J. Fleck went to Minnesota and the 2022 season was the first sub-.500 season of his tenure.

While this was Lester’s first losing season, WMU won eight games once in his time with the school. WMU lost six games in each of his first three seasons and was 4-2 in 2020 before going 8-5 with a Quick Lane Bowl win over Nevada in 2021.

Official: Wisconsin hires Luke Fickell

Cincinnati's Luke Fickell is officially on the move to the Big Ten.

Wisconsin announced Sunday evening that it has hired Fickell to replace Paul Chryst.

"I am incredibly excited to announce Luke Fickell as our new head football coach and to welcome his entire family to Madison," Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said. "Luke is one of the top football coaches in the country. He is a proven winner, recruiter and developer of players."

Added Fickell: "My family and I are thrilled to join the Wisconsin family. This is a destination job at a program that I have admired from afar for years. I am in total alignment with Chris McIntosh's vision for this program. There is a tremendous foundation here that I can't wait to build upon."

𝐀 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐄𝐑𝐀 𝚰𝐍 𝐌𝐀𝐃𝚰𝐒𝐎𝐍



Welcome @CoachFick ! pic.twitter.com/ybE9U3b3nu — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 27, 2022

Fickell is 57-18 in six years coaching the Bearcats and famously led UC to the College Football Playoff in 2021. Before going to Cincinnati, he was an assistant coach at Ohio State from 2002 to 2016 and had a stint as OSU's interim head coach in 2011.

Tulsa parts ways with Philip Montgomery

Tulsa has made a coaching change.

The school announced Sunday that it fired head coach Philip Montgomery. Tulsa beat Houston on Saturday to finish the season 5-7.

Montgomery has been at Tulsa since 2015 after he was hired from the Baylor coaching staff and has a career record of 43-53 at the school. Tulsa went to four bowl games in his eight years and even won 10 games in a 2016 campaign that culminated in a Miami Beach Bowl win.

Tulsa followed that season with a 2-10 season in 2017 and hasn’t won more than seven games in a season since. The Golden Hurricane were 7-6 in 2021 and 6-3 in 2020 after three straight losing seasons.

Texas State fires Jake Spavital

After four seasons, Texas State is moving on from Jake Spavital, who had a 13-35 record in his tenure. The Bobcats went 3-9 in his first season, 2-10 in his second season and then posted a 4-8 record in 2021 and 2022.

Spavital leaned heavily on junior college transfers and adding players from the transfer portal to build his rosters rather than recruit Texas high schools. That approach did not work out for Spavital.

Arizona State hires 32-year-old Kenny Dillingham

Five years ago, Arizona State curiously hired 63-year-old Herm Edwards to lead its football program. ASU's new head coach is half that age.

The Sun Devils announced the hire of 32-year-old Kenny Dillingham on Sunday morning. Dillingham, an Arizona State alum, spent the 2022 season as the offensive coordinator at Oregon. Before his season in Eugene, Dillingham had stints as the offensive coordinator at Memphis, Auburn and Florida State.

The Arizona native becomes the youngest FBS head coach and he is inheriting a program that went 3-9.

David Shaw resigns after another losing season

David Shaw never won fewer than eight games over his first eight seasons as Stanford's head coach. During that span, the Cardinal won three Pac-12 titles and two Rose Bowls. Since then, things have taken a massive downswing, leading to Shaw's resignation late Saturday night.

Stanford went 3-9 in each of the past two seasons with a 3-15 record in Pac-12 play. Shaw stepped down following a loss to BYU on Saturday night.

"After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me — it's time," Shaw said. "There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all."

In 12 seasons, Shaw had a 96-54 record at his alma mater. He is the winningest coach in program history.

Stanford's David Shaw coached his final game for the Cardinal on Saturday night. Stanford lost to BYU, ending the Cardinal's season at 3-9. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

FAU moves on from Willie Taggart after 3 seasons

Willie Taggart’s tenure at Florida Atlantic is over after three seasons. Taggart went 15-18 in three seasons coaching the Owls and only once made a bowl.

FAU lost 32-31 Saturday to Western Kentucky in overtime to fall to 5-7 on the year. Taggart was the head coach at Florida State, Oregon, South Florida and Western Kentucky.

Nebraska lands Matt Rhule

Nebraska and Matt Rhule have agreed to an eight-year contract for Rhule to be the Huskers' new head coach.

Rhule most recently had a tough run as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, but he executed major rebuilds at Temple and Baylor.

Under Rhule’s watch, Temple went from 2-10 in his first season to winning a combined 20 games over his last two seasons with the program, including a conference title. Rhule then went to Baylor in the fallout of the Art Briles scandal. The Bears went 1-11 in Rhule’s first season. By Year 3, Baylor won 11 games and played for the Big 12 championship.

A similarly difficult rebuild will be in store for Rhule in Lincoln. Nebraska hasn’t had a winning season since 2016. The Huskers finished the 2022 season 4-8 and have a combined 23-45 record over the past six seasons.