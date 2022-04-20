College football history: Notre Dame and LSU’s all-time meetings

Ever since Brian Kelly up and left Notre Dame for LSU late last fall the two teams marquee college football programs have had a bit of a cold war of sorts as fanbases for teams that don’t usually overlap with each other have had plenty to say about the other.

Notre Dame and LSU haven’t played a regular season contest since 1998 but have met in three bowl games since January of 2007. They aren’t scheduled to meet as of now at any point going forward, something it seems like fans of both programs wouldn’t mind seeing changed.

The two powerhouses have however met on the gridiron 12 times. Here is a quick look below at those 12 games.

1970: Notre Dame 3, LSU 0

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The first meeting between the programs didn’t occur until 1970 when No. 7 LSU made the trip to South Bend to take on No. 2 Notre Dame. High scoring it was not as a 24-yard Scott Hempel field goal in the final minutes were the only points in the 3-0 Notre Dame win.

1971: LSU 28, Notre Dame 8

LSU football players hoist coach Charles McClendon on their shoulders (AP Photo)

Notre Dame’s first trip to the Bayou ended horribly as the No. 7 Irish were routed by No. 14 LSU, 28-8.

1981: Notre Dame 27, LSU 9

Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

In [autotag]Gerry Faust[/autotag]’s first game as Notre Dame head coach the Fighting Irish routed unranked LSU 27-9 to start the 1981 season in South Bend. A week later the Irish were ranked No. 1 in the country but after a blowout loss at Michigan it was all downhill for Faust at Notre Dame after that.

1984: Notre Dame 30, LSU 22

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame was a significant underdog when they made the November trip to Baton Rouge in 1984 but thanks to a huge day from Allen Pinkett (162 rushing yards, two touchdowns) the Irish were able to walk out of Tiger Stadium with an upset win over seventh-ranked LSU.

1985: LSU 10, Notre Dame 7

(AP Photo/Ed Ballots)

Gerry Faust’s final game at Notre Dame is remembered by many as the Irish were blown out at Miami 58-7 to close the 1985 season. The week before his home finale was another loss, this one a 10-7 decision to No. 17 LSU.

1986: LSU 21, Notre Dame 19

Photo By USA TODAY Sports © Copyright USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame was just 4-5 headed into their game against No. 8 LSU in 1986 in [autotag]Lou Holtz[/autotag]’s first season but the Irish gave the Tigers everything they could ask for in a 21-19 LSU victory. Notre Dame had six losses that season, four of which came against teams ranked in the top-10 at the date of those games.

1997: Notre Dame 24, LSU 6

AP Photo

Notre Dame jumped out to a 17-0 lead against LSU and cruised to a 24-6 victory in [autotag]Bob Davie[/autotag]’s first season leading the Irish. The win moved the Irish to 5-5 on the year, but it wasn’t the only meeting the two would have that season.

1997: LSU 27, Notre Dame 9 (Independence Bowl)

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Just six weeks after meeting on the Bayou, Notre Dame and LSU again met to close the 1997 season in the Independence Bowl. The Irish jumped out to a 6-0 first half lead but a touchdown reception from Abram Booty and a pair of rushing scores by Rondell Mealey gave LSU the 27-9 win.

1998: Notre Dame 39, LSU 36

Notre Dame quarterback Jarious Jackson looks for a receiver during Notre Dame’s last drive against Louisiana State in the fourth quarter Saturday, Nov. 21, 1998, in South Bend, IN. Notre Dame defeated LSU 39-36. (AP Photo/Frank Polich).

Was this the high point of the Bob Davie era? No. 10 Notre Dame was 8-1 and on the verge of their first BCS appearance when LSU came to town. Notre Dame ultimately led this crazy game that was full of defensive scores and bizarre plays, none stranger than quarterback Jarious Jackson running around for the game’s final eight seconds to kill the clock. Jackson however suffered an injury during that play and despite the Irish winning, was lost for the next week at USC where the Irish were shutout and lost their chance at making a BCS game that year.

2007: LSU 41, Notre Dame 14 (Sugar Bowl)

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Jason Parkhurst

A [autotag]Brady Quinn[/autotag] touchdown pass to [autotag]Jeff Samardzija[/autotag] evened this contest at 14 with just over two minutes to play before halftime but LSU quickly answered with a Jamarcus Russell touchdown run to take a 21-14 halftime lead. The floodgates opened in the second half as the Irish turned into tiger bait as LSU handed [autotag]Charlie Weis[/autotag] and company a 41-14 defeat.

2014: Notre Dame 31, LSU 28 (Music City Bowl)

Dec 30, 2014; Nashville, TN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicker Kyle Brindza (27) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal during the second half against the LSU Tigers in the Music City Bowl at LP Field. Notre Dame won 31-28. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

A ball control game plan saw Notre Dame hold possession for 37 minutes as a field goal as time expired by Kyle Brindza gave Notre Dame a 31-28 victory over Les Miles, Leonard Fournette and the rest of the LSU Tigers.

2018: Notre Dame 21, LSU 17 (Citrus Bowl)

3ORLANDO, FL – JANUARY 01: Miles Boykin #81 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish gets away from LSU Tigers defenders for the game-winning 55-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. Notre Dame won 21-17. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

A little-known quarterback named [autotag]Ian Book[/autotag] replaced an ineffective [autotag]Brandon Wimbush[/autotag] and led Notre Dame to a 15-point fourth quarter by throwing a pair of touchdown passes, the second being on a circus play by [autotag]Miles Boykin[/autotag] to give the Irish the go-ahead score with just 1:28 to play.

All-time results

Credit: Patrick Dennis-USA TODAY Sports

As this college football cold war is in its early days and no game is currently scheduled for Notre Dame and LSU, the Irish hold a small 7-5 advantage over the Tigers in their 12 all-time meetings. Here’s to hoping we get to see [autotag]Marcus Freeman[/autotag] and Brian Kelly go head-to-head as head coaches of these two programs before long, though.

