College Football Helmet bracket third round: Texas vs. SMU

We’re down to the 32 best college football helmets in the country, and the decisions will only get harder from here.

Continuing on Monday in the third round, you’ll be able to vote for your favorite helmets on each of our four regional host sites: Fighting Irish Wire, Longhorns Wire, UGA Wire and Wolverines Wire.

How did we select a helmet for each team? In general, we tried to determine each program’s current standard helmet design.

In the many cases where teams alternate different looks, we tried to choose the color scheme that is used most often, and when in doubt, we went with the coolest option.

Third round polls will close at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 15th, and the Sweet 16 will begin shortly afterward. After you finish voting, make sure to check out the Notre Dame, Texas, Georgia and Michigan regions to make your voice heard across the entire tournament.

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 SMU

[polldaddy poll=11263100]

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Colorado

[polldaddy poll=11263101]

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Utah

[polldaddy poll=11263102]

No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 7 TCU

[polldaddy poll=11263103]

You've only seen a quarter of the bracket!

Make sure to vote in all four regions:

Longhorns Wire

UGA Wire

Wolverines Wire

Fighting Irish Wire

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire