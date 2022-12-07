College Football Helmet bracket second round: Georgia region

We’ve trimmed the field of the best college football helmets in the country from 128 to 64, and the decisions will only get harder from here.

Continuing on Wednesday in the second round, you’ll be able to vote for your favorite helmets on each of our four regional host sites: Fighting Irish Wire, Longhorns Wire, UGA Wire and Wolverines Wire.

How did we select a helmet for each team? In general, we tried to determine each program’s current standard helmet design. For certain schools, such as Penn State and Notre Dame, that was simple. For Oregon… not so much.

In the many cases where teams alternate different looks, we tried to choose the color scheme that is used most often, and when in doubt, we went with the coolest option.

Second round polls will close at 8 a.m. ET on Friday, December 9th, and the third round will begin shortly afterward. After you finish voting, make sure to check out the Notre Dame, Texas, Georgia and Michigan regions to make your voice heard across the entire tournament.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 13 UCF

No. 5 Florida vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 16 Coastal Carolina

No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 21 Kansas

No. 2 LSU vs. No. 14 UAB

No. 6 Auburn vs. No. 23 Kentucky

No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 15 UTSA

No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Kansas State

