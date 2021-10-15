College Football Head Coach Salaries

Each year the USA TODAY compiles the salaries of current NCAA FBS football coaches and the 2021 edition came out this week. Atop the list you’ll be anything but surprised to find Nick Saban who is set to earn $9.753 million in 2021.

Ed Orgeron at LSU is second on the list as he’ll make $9.012 from LSU this year. Also worth noting with the LSU head coach is that his buyout is listed at $17.150 million dollars after December 1, something that appears to be headed into play in Baton Rouge.

Third on the list is a bit of a surprise in David Shaw of Stanford who $8.924 million while Dabo Swinney of Clemson ($8.37 million) and Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma ($7.672 million) round out the top five.

Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly is listed all the way at 60th as his total earnings amount to $2.670 according to the report which can be viewed in full here.

