College Football Hall of Fame ballot reveal several notable statewide players and coaches

(WHNT) — The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame announced the names on the 2025 ballot.

The list includes 77 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision as well as 34 coaches and 101 players from the divisional ranks that can be voted into the 67th NFF class.

Voting for the Hall of Fame induction is only open to NFF members and former inductees and runs from now until July 1, and the ceremony will be on December 9.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.7 million people have played college football and only 1,093 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell.

“The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year,” Hatchell said.

The ballot includes some of Alabama’s finest athletes and coaches:

Auburn:

1981-1984 Linebacker, Greg Carr

1988-1990 Offensive Guard, Ed King

1995-1997 Linebacker, Takeo Spikes

1999-2008 Head Coach Tommy Tuberville

Alabama

1996-1999 Offensive Tackle, Chris Samuels

2008-2010 Running Back, Mark Ingram

2007-2023 Head Coach Nick Saban

Troy

1984-1987 Defensive Back, Freddie Thomas

1996-1999 Defensive Lineman, Al Lucus

1991-2014 Head Coach Larry Blakeney

To view the full list of players and coaches on the ballot, you can visit the Football Foundation’s website.

