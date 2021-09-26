College football guarantee games: Bowling Green got $1.45M – and stunning win vs. Minnesota

There has been a recent time-old tradition in college football that has become commonplace over the last 20 years and it has nothing to do with lame turnover gimmicks, the still controversial targeting rule or money-grabbing schools realignment plans.

But when it comes to the Benjamins, schools, especially those in the Power Five conferences, try every year to pad win totals by essentially writing blank checks to those institutions in need of a boost in revenue to their athletics departments.

Week 4 in college football was no different. Seven teams were paid at least $900,000 to take a trip and try not to come home embarrassed, but with much fatter pockets.

Here are some of the big paydays from Saturday's play. Penn State played Villanova, which is a private institution and isn't obligated to reveal how much they received for the game.

Alabama-Southern Mississippi: $1.9 million

The defending national champions got an extra practice session in even though it was on a Saturday. The game was over when the Tide took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown. Alabama 63, Southern Miss 14.

Ohio State-Akron: $1.8 million

Akron, a seven-touchdown underdog, had to wait all day to receive its expected dog-walking, thanks to a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff time. Ohio State 59, Akron 7.

Maryland-Kent State: $1.5 million

Saturday's game was the first meeting between the schools in football. Let's hope it's the last. Maryland 37, Kent State 16.

Minnesota-Bowling Green: $1.45 million

Here is a clear case of robbing the bank without a gun. Bowling Green left Minneapolis with a nice victory and payday while only generating 194 yards of offense. Three Minnesota turnovers also helped. Bowling Green is the second MAC team to score a seven-figure payout and a win, joining Northern Illinois. The Huskies earned $1 million and beat Georgia Tech. Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10.

Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) catches a pass against New Hampshire Wildcats defensive back Randall Harris (4) during the first quarter at Heinz Field.

Iowa-Colorado State: $1.35 million

Iowa was quite unimpressive against the Rams, gaining only 279 yards and averaging 1.7 yards per rush attempt. Iowa 24, Colorado State 14.

Auburn-Georgia State: $1.25 million

Auburn needed a touchdown on fourth down with 45 seconds left and a pick-six moments later to avoid becoming the second SEC team to lose to Georgia State in the last three years. Auburn 34, Georgia State 24.

Northwestern-Ohio: $900,000

Northwestern ran for 373 yards and all over the Bobcats, who are 0-4. It's a good thing the Wildcats have their ground game on point, because they have serious quarterback issues moving forward. Northwestern 35, Ohio 6.

Miami (Fla.)-Central Connecticut State: $650,000

No D'Erik King, no problem. King sat out with a shoulder injury, but the Hurricanes could have played their walk-ons in this game and still come out with a victory. Miami 69, CCSU 0.

San Diego State-Towson: $450,000

Here's another first-time matchup that has no business of ever being played again. San Diego State 48, Towson 21.

Pittsburgh-New Hampshire: $425,000

All you need to know about this game: The Panthers led 49-0 at halftime and set a school record with 707 total yards. Pittsburgh 77, New Hampshire 7.

Virginia Tech-Richmond: $400,000

These teams have nothing in common except they reside in the same state. Virginia Tech 21, Richmond 10.

