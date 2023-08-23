College football gifts: Poker chips to Jeremy Pruitt, schedule relief to Nick Saban | Toppmeyer

My birthday is fast approaching, and although my adoring readers probably are planning to shower me with gifts, I’m in a bit of a giving mood myself.

Here are some gifts I’d like to give before the college football season arrives:

Nick Saban: A future schedule that doesn’t include LSU.

Greg Sankey: A 12-team playoff that reserves 11 spots for SEC teams.

Brian Kelly: Accent lessons with James Carville.

Hugh Freeze: A social media account on X (formerly known as Twitter) he can’t access.

Billy Napier: A quarterback.

Spencer Rattler: A left tackle.

Josh Heupel: Allergy medication.

Jimbo Fisher: A lesson in humility.

Lane Kiffin: A Barbie Dreamhouse.

Georgia fans: Digital subscriptions to the Athens Banner-Herald.

Oregon State fans: Mountain West T-shirts.

Oregon fans: A U.S. roadmap that spans from coast to coast.

Rutgers fans: Alaskan Airlines gift cards.

UCF fans: Wool coats.

George Kliavkoff: A severance package.

Brett Yormark: A sombrero.

Brian Niedermeyer: His own bank account.

La La Nails: Some new customers.

Jeremy Pruitt: A set of poker chips.

Phillip Fulmer: A copy of “The Peter Principle,” by Dr. Laurence Peter and Raymond Hull.

Alex French: A coaching job.

Zach Arnett: A bottle of Buffalo Trace.

Sam Pittman: A six-pack of Hamm’s beer.

Clark Lea: A stadium that seats more than 30,000.

Kirby Smart: A bumper sticker reading, “Just win, baby.”

Jordan Rodgers: Some time alone with a state fair corndog.

Devin Leary: Pass protection.

Joe Milton: Lightning-fast wide receivers.

Shane Beamer: A new pair of sunglasses.

Mark Stoops: A statue.

Dan Mullen: His own podcast.

Auburn beat writers: A better view of the field.

Bill, one of my loyal readers: A signed copy of “Wisdom and Things,” the book I coauthored with champion action pistol shooter Vera Koo. One reviewer described the book as being "chock-full of snippets of life lessons."

Florida State: $120 million, plus a lawyer specializing in contract law.

Colorado players: Boxing gloves.

Auburn fans: Patience.

Missouri fans: Beers on Chase Daniel’s tab at Harpo’s.

Alabama fans: Revenge cigars.

Vanderbilt fans: Hard hats.

Ole Miss fans: A quiet coaching carousel.

Jalen Milroe: Ball security.

KJ Jefferson: A healthy season.

Georgia players: A random media personality predicting the Bulldogs will finish 7-5.

Jim Harbaugh: A three-week vacation to Spain, which I hear is lovely in September.

Neal Brown: A monthlong vacation to Jamaica, which I hear is lovely in November.

Butch Jones: A lounger next to Brown on Buyout Beach.

Reggie Bush: His Heisman Trophy.

Alabama’s wide receivers: A jar of Stickum.

Eli Drinkwitz’s brother-in-law: An NIL deal.

Jayden Daniels: Another crack at Georgia’s defense.

LSU’s defense: Another crack at Georgia’s offense.

TCU: A schedule void of Georgia.

Urban Meyer: A good realtor in College Station, Texas.

Urban Meyer: A good realtor in Austin, Texas.

Urban Meyer: A good realtor in Norman, Oklahoma.

