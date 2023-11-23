What college football games are on today: Week 13 NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
Week 13 of the college football season is here, the regular season is on the brink of its conclusion, and bowl season is fast approaching. The Thanksgiving CFB weekend slate is highlighted by a massive matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan on Saturday. The weekend also sees No. 11 Penn State in action in a Black Friday matchup with Michigan State at Detroit's Ford Field and top-ranked Georgia visiting Georgia Tech on Saturday.
There's an additional ranked matchup to watch for on Friday when No. 6 Oregon takes on No. 16 Oregon State.
Keep reading for the full list of college football Week 13 top 25 action scheduled for Thanksgiving day and the holiday weekend, including matchups, start times, and how to watch. All times listed are ET.
What college football games are on today?
Thursday, November 23rd
No. 12 Ole Miss at Mississippi State — 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, November 24th
No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oregon State — 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
No. 7 Texas vs. Texas Tech — 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
No. 23 Tulane vs. UTSA — 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Saturday, November 25th
No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech — 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan — 12 p.m. (FOX)
No. 4 Washington vs. Washington State — 4 p.m. (FOX)
No. 5 Florida State at Florida — 7 p.m. (ESPN)
No. 10 Louisville vs. Kentucky — 12 p.m. (ABC)
No. 14 LSU vs. Texas A&M — 12 p.m. (ESPN)
No. 15 Arizona at Arizona State — 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
No. 18 Notre Dame at Stanford — 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
No. 19 Kansas State vs. Iowa State — 8 p.m. (FOX)
No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. BYU — 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
No. 21 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt — 3:30 p.m. (SEC Network)
No. 22 NC State vs. North Carolina — 8 p.m. (ACC Network)
No. 24 Clemson at South Carolina — 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)
No. 25 Liberty at UTEP — 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
How to watch Penn State vs Michigan State:
When: Friday, November 24
Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
Time: 7:30 PM ET
TV Channel: NBC
Live Stream: Peacock
