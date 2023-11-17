What college football games are on today: Week 12 NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

It's the second to last weekend of the college football regular season, and while rivalry weekend awaits after Thanksgiving, there are still plenty of exciting games in Week 12, including four ranked matchups and all of the top 25 in action.

Back-to-back defending national champion and new College Football Playoff No. 1 Georgia faces its third-straight ranked opponent on the road at No. 18 Tennessee.

No. 5 Washington, led by Heisman candidate Michael Penix Jr., squares up with No. 11 Oregon State as the Huskies continue their quest for a second CFP berth.

Other ranked matchups include No. 17 Arizona vs. No. 22 Utah and No. 21 Kansas State vs. No. 25 Kansas.

Keep reading for the full list of college football Week 12 top 25 action scheduled for Saturday, November 18, including matchups, start times, and how to watch. All times listed are ET.

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, November 18