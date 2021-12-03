College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Championship Week
NCAAF Free Predictions
Presented by Winners and Whiners in partnership with CFBN!
Western Kentucky vs. UTSA Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-3-2021
The Conference USA title is up for grabs when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers visit the UTSA Roadru…
Oregon vs. Utah Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-3-2021
Can the Oregon Ducks get revenge for the 31 point loss Utah dealt them two weeks ago?…
Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-4-2021
Will #9 Baylor avenge an early-season loss as they take on #9 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 champions…
Kent State vs. Northern Illinois (NIU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-4-2021
Can Kent State win the MAC Championship Game against Northern Illinois on Saturday afternoon?…
Utah State vs. San Diego State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-4-2021
No. 19 San Diego State will try to limit Utah State’s explosive offense in the Mountain West title g…
Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-4-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Appal…
Georgia vs. Alabama Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-4-2021
The Georgia Bulldogs hope to add an SEC Championship to their perfect regular season record in Satur…
Houston vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-4-2021
No. 4 Cincinnati will be looking to book its trip to the College Football Playoff when it faces No….
Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-4-2021
The Pittsburgh Panthers and Wake Forest Demon Deacons collide for the first time this season in a pi…
Southern California (USC) vs. California Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-4-2021
Southern California heads to Cal for a crucial finale in the PAC 12 conference. Can the Trojans buil…
