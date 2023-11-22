College Football Forecast with Don James as the Pac-12’s existence comes to an end

In addition to my work here at Trojans Wire, I appear on a show at Team NBS Media with Bill Carroll and Brock Vierra.

I have interviewed both Carroll and Vierra for stories published here at Trojans Wire.

I joined a conversation with them about Pac-12 college football as we come closer to the end of the very last Pac-12 football season. The Pac-12 Championship Game is on Friday, December 1, in Las Vegas. The 11-0 Washington Huskies have clinched a spot in that game. They will be opposed by either the Oregon Ducks (their more likely opponent) or the surprising Arizona Wildcats, who have not lost a game since October 7.

There is plenty to discuss in the world of college football. Watch the video below as the College Football Forecast dives into Pac-12 football and the many stories which are dominating the headlines right now. My thanks to Bill Carroll and Brock Vierra for having me on the show.

