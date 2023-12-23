The College Football Forecast discusses the transfer portal, the Senior Bowl, and more

There is a lot to discuss in college football these days. We have the bowl games and the FCS playoffs going on, but there are also the college all-star games such as the Senior Bowl just around the corner. NFL scouting combine and NFL draft preparations are about to begin for the college football players who have opted out of bowl games. Full-on discussion of the draft will begin in a few weeks once the college football season ends with the national championship game on January 8.

There is also the transfer portal to monitor, as significant changes and newsworthy developments continue to occur. Rosters are being reshaped for 2024 as we speak. There is a lot to keep track of.

I was part of the latest College Football Forecast show at Team NBS Media. We discussed all of these topics and more. Check out the episode below and make Team NBS Media a regular go-to source, a companion of Trojans Wire for continuous college football content and analysis:

