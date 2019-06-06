College Football Five-Star Recruit Tracker

Hayden Winks
Rotoworld
Rankings, measurables, forty times, videos, notes, depth chart projections, and more for all of the five-star recruits. (Getty Images)

This is a running tracker with updates on rankings, measurables, forty times, videos, notes, depth chart projections, and more. You can either bookmark this page or follow me on Twitter (@HaydenWinks) for updates. All rankings are derived from the 247Sports Composite Board.

 

2020 Class

Five-star commits by school: Clemson (5), Alabama (2), Georgia (2), LSU (2), Oklahoma (1), Miami (1), Ohio State (2), Texas A&M (1), Notre Dame (1), Stanford (1). ... Updated on 6/5/2019.

 

Rank

5-Star Quarterbacks

Size

Quick Notes

13

DJ Uiagalelei

6’5/246

Clemson commit - 4.97 forty

 

QB Commit Notes: Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei will likely redshirt his freshman season (2020) before taking over the offense with Trevor Lawrence very likely heading to the NFL in 2021. Basically as big as it gets at the position, Uigalelei will have one of the best arms in the country the second he steps on the field.

 

 

 

Rank

5-Star Running Backs

Size

Quick Notes

6

Zachary Evans

5’11/200

Georgia, Texas, others - 4.51 forty

17

Demarkcus Bowman

5’9/191

Clemson commit - 4.47 forty, 36-inch vertical

21

Kendall Milton

6’2/220

Oklahoma, Ohio State, others - 4.76 forty

22

Bijan Robinson

6’0/200

UCLA, Texas, Ohio State, others

23

Jase McClellan

5’10/201

Oklahoma commit - 4.55 forty

28

Don Chaney

5’11/195

Miami commit - 4.40 forty

 

RB Commit Notes: Clemson’s Demarkcus Bowman projects as a complementary back initially with other in-house options, but he’s an explosive athlete who should be a factor as a receiver out of the backfield as a freshman before competing for a near full-time role. … Oklahoma’s Jase McClellan is an all-around back who can win in power, in the spread, and as a receiver. Oklahoma always has talent in the backfield, but McClellan easily could be the best one on the roster right away. … Miami’s Don Chaney is an explosive athlete with Junior Olympics-level high-jumping talent. Chaney has the juice to rip off consistent big gains, and he should be at least a complementary option as a freshman.

 

 

 

Rank

5-Star Wide Receivers

Size

Quick Notes

5

Julian Fleming

6’2/205

Ohio State commit - 4.63 forty

15

Demond Demas

6’3/182

Texas A&M commit - 4.43 forty

19

Rakim Jarrett

6’0/208

LSU commit

25

Johnny Wilson

6’6/220

Oregon, Wash., USC, others - 4.59 forty

29

Jordan Johnson

6’2/180

Notre Dame commit

 

WR Commit Notes: Ohio State’s Julian Fleming has size, athleticism, and is known in recruiting circles to be highly competitive. The Buckeyes’ receiver depth chart is always loaded, but Fleming should contribute right away and start within two years. … Texas A&M’s Demond Demas is an incredible athlete with major leaping ability and speed. At 6-foot-3, Demas will be one of the best size/speed receivers as a freshman. … LSU’s Rakim Jarrett is a thick receiver with more room to grow, but he can still win with athletic movements. Jarrett is a freshman contributor and is likely a future WR1. … Notre Dame’s Jordan Johnson may not truly elite physical traits like some of the other of five-star receivers, but Johnson has great separation skills. If Johnson can get good quarterback play, he should have no issue producing early.

 

 

 

Rank

5-Star Tight Ends

Size

Quick Notes

11

Darnell Washington

6’8/248

Georgia, Alabama - 4.78 forty

12

Arik Gilbert

6’6/245

Georgia (favorite) - 4.83 forty

 

 

 

Rank

5-Star OFF Linemen

Size

Quick Notes

8

Paris Johnson

6’8/295

Ohio State commit - 5.07 forty, 4.53 short shuttle

20

Broderick Jones

6’5/275

Georgia commit

24

Myles Hinton

6’6/308

Stanford commit

 

 

 

Rank

5-Star DEF Linemen

Size

Quick Notes

2

Bryan Bresee

6’5/290

Clemson commit - 4.80 forty

26

Demonte Capehart

6’5/284

Clemson commit - 4.84 forty

 

 

 

Rank

5-Star Edge Rushers

Size

Quick Notes

1

Jordan Burch

6’5/250

Clemson (favorite), South Carolina, Georgia

4

Sav’ell Smalls

6’3/230

Alabama, Florida State, Clemson

7

Myles Murphy

6’5/260

Clemson commit - 4.65 forty

10

Mekhail Sherman

6’3/234

Georgia commit - 4.53 forty

14

Chris Braswell

6’3/220

Alabama commit

18

Desmond Evans

6’6/238

North Carolina (favorite)

27

Drew Sanders

6’5/222

Alabama commit - 4.65 forty - Maybe a TE

 

 

 

Rank

5-Star Linebackers

Size

Quick Notes

3

Justin Flowe

6’2/225

USC (favorite) - 4.68 forty

 

 

 

Rank

5-Star Corners

Size

Quick Notes

9

Kelee Ringo

6’2/205

Texas, Georgia - 10.58 100-meter

16

Elias Ricks

6’2/192

LSU commit - 4.56 forty

 

 

 

Rank

5-Star Safeties

Size

Quick Notes

NA

NA

NA

NA

 

2021 Class

Five-star commits by school: Washington (1), Michigan (1), Ohio State (1), Miami (1).  ... Updated on 6/5/2019.

 

Rank

5-Star Quarterbacks

Size

Quick Notes

8

Sam Huard

6’2/175

Washington commit

19

J.J. McCarthy

6’2/180

Michigan commit - 4.87 forty, 4.47 shuttle

23

Preston Stone

6’2/205

 

24

Jake Garcia

6’2/185

Miami, Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State, others

35

Brock Vandagriff

6’3/199

Oklahoma, Georiga, Auburn, others - 4.69 forty

 

 

 

Rank

5-Star Running Backs

Size

Quick Notes

6

Camar Wheaton

5’11/190

 

 

 

 

Rank

5-Star Wide Receivers

Size

Quick Notes

9

Troy Franklin

6’2/170

Alabama, Miami, Oregon, Nebraska, others

13

Emeka Egbuka

6’1/190

4.42 forty, 35-inch vertical

14

Agiye Hall

6’3/190

4.50 forty, 37-inch vertical, 4.29 shuttle

15

Chris Hilton

6’0/169

4.45 forty, 36-inch vertical, 4.33 shuttle

41

Trevonte Rucker

6’0/157

Decommitted from Florida

 

 

 

Rank

5-Star Tight Ends

Size

Quick Notes

32

Ja’Tavion Sanders

6’4/220

Could play EDGE

 

 

 

Rank

5-Star OFF Linemen

Size

Quick Notes

3

Tommy Brockermeyer

6’6/283

Texas (favorite), Alabama, Michigan, others

20

Amarius Mims

6’7/295

Georgia (favorite), others

22

Ben Christman

6’6/299

Ohio State (favorite), others

25

Savion Byrd

6’5/265

Texas (favorite), Oklahoma, Georgia, others

28

Landon Tengwall

6’6/312

5.55 forty, 24-inch vertical

29

Garrett Dellinger

6’6/277

Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State

30

Nolan Rucci

6’8/266

Penn State (favorite), Michigan, Notre Dame

40

Wyatt Milum

6’7/265

 

 

 

 

Rank

5-Star DEF Linemen

Size

Quick Notes

1

J.T. Tuimoloau

6’5/277

Alabama, Washington, USC, others

6

Payton Page

6’4/315

Clemson (favorite), others

31

Leonard Taylor

6’4/240

Miami (favorite), Georgia, Auburn, others

33

Rocco Spindler

6’5/285

Michigan, Notre Dame, others

37

Lee Hunter

6’5/292

Tennessee, others

38

Maason Smith

6’4/299

LSU (favorite) others - 5.63 forty, 22-inch vert

 

 

 

Rank

5-Star Edge Rushers

Size

Quick Notes

2

Jack Sawyer

6’5/220

Ohio State commit

4

Donell Harris

6’4/210

Miami commit - 4.82 forty, 33-inch vertical, 4.5 shuttle

10

Bryce Langston

6’3/250

Decommitted from Florida

12

Korey Foreman

6’4/245

USC, UCLA, Oregon, others - 4.88 forty

16

RaesJon Davis

6’1/210

USC (favorite) - Verified 4.72 forty

18

Quintin Somerville

6’3/230

 

26

Dylan Brooks

6’5/206

Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, others

36

LanDon Jackson

6’6/240

Texas A&M, Texas, Alabama, others

39

Elliot Donald

6’3/225

4.53 shuttle, 29-inch vertical

 

 

 

Rank

5-Star Linebackers

Size

Quick Notes

34

Julien Simon

6’2/221

Could play RB

 

 

 

Rank

5-Star Corners

Size

Quick Notes

5

Isaiah Johnson

6’1/180

West Virginia (favorite), others - 4.52 forty

7

Ga’Quincy McKinstry

6’0/172

Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, others

17

Xavian Sorey

6’3/214

Alabama, Florida State, others

27

Tony Grimes

6’0/180

4.20 shuttle, 34-inch vertical

 

 

 

Rank

5-Star Safeties

Size

Quick Notes

11

James Williams

6’5/218

Decommitted from Miami

42

Derrick Davis

6’1/194

Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, others - 4.64 forty

 

