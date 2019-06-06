College Football Five-Star Recruit Tracker
This is a running tracker with updates on rankings, measurables, forty times, videos, notes, depth chart projections, and more. You can either bookmark this page or follow me on Twitter (@HaydenWinks) for updates. All rankings are derived from the 247Sports Composite Board.
2020 Class
Five-star commits by school: Clemson (5), Alabama (2), Georgia (2), LSU (2), Oklahoma (1), Miami (1), Ohio State (2), Texas A&M (1), Notre Dame (1), Stanford (1). ... Updated on 6/5/2019.
Rank
5-Star Quarterbacks
Size
Quick Notes
13
6’5/246
Clemson commit - 4.97 forty
QB Commit Notes: Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei will likely redshirt his freshman season (2020) before taking over the offense with Trevor Lawrence very likely heading to the NFL in 2021. Basically as big as it gets at the position, Uigalelei will have one of the best arms in the country the second he steps on the field.
Rank
5-Star Running Backs
Size
Quick Notes
6
5’11/200
Georgia, Texas, others - 4.51 forty
17
5’9/191
Clemson commit - 4.47 forty, 36-inch vertical
21
6’2/220
Oklahoma, Ohio State, others - 4.76 forty
22
6’0/200
UCLA, Texas, Ohio State, others
23
5’10/201
Oklahoma commit - 4.55 forty
28
5’11/195
Miami commit - 4.40 forty
RB Commit Notes: Clemson’s Demarkcus Bowman projects as a complementary back initially with other in-house options, but he’s an explosive athlete who should be a factor as a receiver out of the backfield as a freshman before competing for a near full-time role. … Oklahoma’s Jase McClellan is an all-around back who can win in power, in the spread, and as a receiver. Oklahoma always has talent in the backfield, but McClellan easily could be the best one on the roster right away. … Miami’s Don Chaney is an explosive athlete with Junior Olympics-level high-jumping talent. Chaney has the juice to rip off consistent big gains, and he should be at least a complementary option as a freshman.
Rank
5-Star Wide Receivers
Size
Quick Notes
5
6’2/205
Ohio State commit - 4.63 forty
15
6’3/182
Texas A&M commit - 4.43 forty
19
6’0/208
LSU commit
25
6’6/220
Oregon, Wash., USC, others - 4.59 forty
29
Jordan Johnson
6’2/180
Notre Dame commit
WR Commit Notes: Ohio State’s Julian Fleming has size, athleticism, and is known in recruiting circles to be highly competitive. The Buckeyes’ receiver depth chart is always loaded, but Fleming should contribute right away and start within two years. … Texas A&M’s Demond Demas is an incredible athlete with major leaping ability and speed. At 6-foot-3, Demas will be one of the best size/speed receivers as a freshman. … LSU’s Rakim Jarrett is a thick receiver with more room to grow, but he can still win with athletic movements. Jarrett is a freshman contributor and is likely a future WR1. … Notre Dame’s Jordan Johnson may not truly elite physical traits like some of the other of five-star receivers, but Johnson has great separation skills. If Johnson can get good quarterback play, he should have no issue producing early.
Rank
5-Star Tight Ends
Size
Quick Notes
11
6’8/248
Georgia, Alabama - 4.78 forty
12
6’6/245
Georgia (favorite) - 4.83 forty
Rank
5-Star OFF Linemen
Size
Quick Notes
8
6’8/295
Ohio State commit - 5.07 forty, 4.53 short shuttle
20
6’5/275
Georgia commit
24
6’6/308
Stanford commit
Rank
5-Star DEF Linemen
Size
Quick Notes
2
6’5/290
Clemson commit - 4.80 forty
26
6’5/284
Clemson commit - 4.84 forty
Rank
5-Star Edge Rushers
Size
Quick Notes
1
6’5/250
Clemson (favorite), South Carolina, Georgia
4
Sav’ell Smalls
6’3/230
Alabama, Florida State, Clemson
7
6’5/260
Clemson commit - 4.65 forty
10
6’3/234
Georgia commit - 4.53 forty
14
6’3/220
Alabama commit
18
6’6/238
North Carolina (favorite)
27
6’5/222
Alabama commit - 4.65 forty - Maybe a TE
Rank
5-Star Linebackers
Size
Quick Notes
3
6’2/225
USC (favorite) - 4.68 forty
Rank
5-Star Corners
Size
Quick Notes
9
6’2/205
Texas, Georgia - 10.58 100-meter
16
6’2/192
LSU commit - 4.56 forty
Rank
5-Star Safeties
Size
Quick Notes
NA
NA
NA
NA
2021 Class
Five-star commits by school: Washington (1), Michigan (1), Ohio State (1), Miami (1). ... Updated on 6/5/2019.
Rank
5-Star Quarterbacks
Size
Quick Notes
8
6’2/175
Washington commit
19
6’2/180
Michigan commit - 4.87 forty, 4.47 shuttle
23
Preston Stone
6’2/205
24
Jake Garcia
6’2/185
Miami, Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State, others
35
6’3/199
Oklahoma, Georiga, Auburn, others - 4.69 forty
Rank
5-Star Running Backs
Size
Quick Notes
6
Camar Wheaton
5’11/190
Rank
5-Star Wide Receivers
Size
Quick Notes
9
Troy Franklin
6’2/170
Alabama, Miami, Oregon, Nebraska, others
13
6’1/190
4.42 forty, 35-inch vertical
14
6’3/190
4.50 forty, 37-inch vertical, 4.29 shuttle
15
Chris Hilton
6’0/169
4.45 forty, 36-inch vertical, 4.33 shuttle
41
6’0/157
Decommitted from Florida
Rank
5-Star Tight Ends
Size
Quick Notes
32
Ja’Tavion Sanders
6’4/220
Could play EDGE
Rank
5-Star OFF Linemen
Size
Quick Notes
3
Tommy Brockermeyer
6’6/283
Texas (favorite), Alabama, Michigan, others
20
Amarius Mims
6’7/295
Georgia (favorite), others
22
Ben Christman
6’6/299
Ohio State (favorite), others
25
Savion Byrd
6’5/265
Texas (favorite), Oklahoma, Georgia, others
28
Landon Tengwall
6’6/312
5.55 forty, 24-inch vertical
29
Garrett Dellinger
6’6/277
Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State
30
Nolan Rucci
6’8/266
Penn State (favorite), Michigan, Notre Dame
40
Wyatt Milum
6’7/265
Rank
5-Star DEF Linemen
Size
Quick Notes
1
6’5/277
Alabama, Washington, USC, others
6
Payton Page
6’4/315
Clemson (favorite), others
31
6’4/240
Miami (favorite), Georgia, Auburn, others
33
Rocco Spindler
6’5/285
Michigan, Notre Dame, others
37
Lee Hunter
6’5/292
Tennessee, others
38
Maason Smith
6’4/299
LSU (favorite) others - 5.63 forty, 22-inch vert
Rank
5-Star Edge Rushers
Size
Quick Notes
2
6’5/220
Ohio State commit
4
Donell Harris
6’4/210
Miami commit - 4.82 forty, 33-inch vertical, 4.5 shuttle
10
6’3/250
Decommitted from Florida
12
Korey Foreman
6’4/245
USC, UCLA, Oregon, others - 4.88 forty
16
RaesJon Davis
6’1/210
USC (favorite) - Verified 4.72 forty
18
Quintin Somerville
6’3/230
26
Dylan Brooks
6’5/206
Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, others
36
LanDon Jackson
6’6/240
Texas A&M, Texas, Alabama, others
39
Elliot Donald
6’3/225
4.53 shuttle, 29-inch vertical
Rank
5-Star Linebackers
Size
Quick Notes
34
Julien Simon
6’2/221
Could play RB
Rank
5-Star Corners
Size
Quick Notes
5
Isaiah Johnson
6’1/180
West Virginia (favorite), others - 4.52 forty
7
Ga’Quincy McKinstry
6’0/172
Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, others
17
Xavian Sorey
6’3/214
Alabama, Florida State, others
27
Tony Grimes
6’0/180
4.20 shuttle, 34-inch vertical
Rank
5-Star Safeties
Size
Quick Notes
11
James Williams
6’5/218
Decommitted from Miami
42
Derrick Davis
6’1/194
Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, others - 4.64 forty