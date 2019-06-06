College Football Five-Star Recruit Tracker

This is a running tracker with updates on rankings, measurables, forty times, videos, notes, depth chart projections, and more. You can either bookmark this page or follow me on Twitter (@HaydenWinks) for updates. All rankings are derived from the 247Sports Composite Board.

2020 Class

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Five-star commits by school: Clemson (5), Alabama (2), Georgia (2), LSU (2), Oklahoma (1), Miami (1), Ohio State (2), Texas A&M (1), Notre Dame (1), Stanford (1). ... Updated on 6/5/2019.

Rank 5-Star Quarterbacks Size Quick Notes 13 DJ Uiagalelei 6’5/246 Clemson commit - 4.97 forty

QB Commit Notes: Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei will likely redshirt his freshman season (2020) before taking over the offense with Trevor Lawrence very likely heading to the NFL in 2021. Basically as big as it gets at the position, Uigalelei will have one of the best arms in the country the second he steps on the field.

Story continues

RB Commit Notes: Clemson’s Demarkcus Bowman projects as a complementary back initially with other in-house options, but he’s an explosive athlete who should be a factor as a receiver out of the backfield as a freshman before competing for a near full-time role. … Oklahoma’s Jase McClellan is an all-around back who can win in power, in the spread, and as a receiver. Oklahoma always has talent in the backfield, but McClellan easily could be the best one on the roster right away. … Miami’s Don Chaney is an explosive athlete with Junior Olympics-level high-jumping talent. Chaney has the juice to rip off consistent big gains, and he should be at least a complementary option as a freshman.

Rank 5-Star Wide Receivers Size Quick Notes 5 Julian Fleming 6’2/205 Ohio State commit - 4.63 forty 15 Demond Demas 6’3/182 Texas A&M commit - 4.43 forty 19 Rakim Jarrett 6’0/208 LSU commit 25 Johnny Wilson 6’6/220 Oregon, Wash., USC, others - 4.59 forty 29 Jordan Johnson 6’2/180 Notre Dame commit

WR Commit Notes: Ohio State’s Julian Fleming has size, athleticism, and is known in recruiting circles to be highly competitive. The Buckeyes’ receiver depth chart is always loaded, but Fleming should contribute right away and start within two years. … Texas A&M’s Demond Demas is an incredible athlete with major leaping ability and speed. At 6-foot-3, Demas will be one of the best size/speed receivers as a freshman. … LSU’s Rakim Jarrett is a thick receiver with more room to grow, but he can still win with athletic movements. Jarrett is a freshman contributor and is likely a future WR1. … Notre Dame’s Jordan Johnson may not truly elite physical traits like some of the other of five-star receivers, but Johnson has great separation skills. If Johnson can get good quarterback play, he should have no issue producing early.

Rank 5-Star Tight Ends Size Quick Notes 11 Darnell Washington 6’8/248 Georgia, Alabama - 4.78 forty 12 Arik Gilbert 6’6/245 Georgia (favorite) - 4.83 forty

Rank 5-Star OFF Linemen Size Quick Notes 8 Paris Johnson 6’8/295 Ohio State commit - 5.07 forty, 4.53 short shuttle 20 Broderick Jones 6’5/275 Georgia commit 24 Myles Hinton 6’6/308 Stanford commit

Rank 5-Star DEF Linemen Size Quick Notes 2 Bryan Bresee 6’5/290 Clemson commit - 4.80 forty 26 Demonte Capehart 6’5/284 Clemson commit - 4.84 forty

Rank 5-Star Edge Rushers Size Quick Notes 1 Jordan Burch 6’5/250 Clemson (favorite), South Carolina, Georgia 4 Sav’ell Smalls 6’3/230 Alabama, Florida State, Clemson 7 Myles Murphy 6’5/260 Clemson commit - 4.65 forty 10 Mekhail Sherman 6’3/234 Georgia commit - 4.53 forty 14 Chris Braswell 6’3/220 Alabama commit 18 Desmond Evans 6’6/238 North Carolina (favorite) 27 Drew Sanders 6’5/222 Alabama commit - 4.65 forty - Maybe a TE

Rank 5-Star Linebackers Size Quick Notes 3 Justin Flowe 6’2/225 USC (favorite) - 4.68 forty

Rank 5-Star Corners Size Quick Notes 9 Kelee Ringo 6’2/205 Texas, Georgia - 10.58 100-meter 16 Elias Ricks 6’2/192 LSU commit - 4.56 forty

Rank 5-Star Safeties Size Quick Notes NA NA NA NA

Continue to 2021 on Page 2.

2021 Class

Five-star commits by school: Washington (1), Michigan (1), Ohio State (1), Miami (1). ... Updated on 6/5/2019.

Rank 5-Star Quarterbacks Size Quick Notes 8 Sam Huard 6’2/175 Washington commit 19 J.J. McCarthy 6’2/180 Michigan commit - 4.87 forty, 4.47 shuttle 23 Preston Stone 6’2/205 24 Jake Garcia 6’2/185 Miami, Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State, others 35 Brock Vandagriff 6’3/199 Oklahoma, Georiga, Auburn, others - 4.69 forty

Rank 5-Star Running Backs Size Quick Notes 6 Camar Wheaton 5’11/190

Rank 5-Star Wide Receivers Size Quick Notes 9 Troy Franklin 6’2/170 Alabama, Miami, Oregon, Nebraska, others 13 Emeka Egbuka 6’1/190 4.42 forty, 35-inch vertical 14 Agiye Hall 6’3/190 4.50 forty, 37-inch vertical, 4.29 shuttle 15 Chris Hilton 6’0/169 4.45 forty, 36-inch vertical, 4.33 shuttle 41 Trevonte Rucker 6’0/157 Decommitted from Florida

Rank 5-Star Tight Ends Size Quick Notes 32 Ja’Tavion Sanders 6’4/220 Could play EDGE

Rank 5-Star OFF Linemen Size Quick Notes 3 Tommy Brockermeyer 6’6/283 Texas (favorite), Alabama, Michigan, others 20 Amarius Mims 6’7/295 Georgia (favorite), others 22 Ben Christman 6’6/299 Ohio State (favorite), others 25 Savion Byrd 6’5/265 Texas (favorite), Oklahoma, Georgia, others 28 Landon Tengwall 6’6/312 5.55 forty, 24-inch vertical 29 Garrett Dellinger 6’6/277 Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State 30 Nolan Rucci 6’8/266 Penn State (favorite), Michigan, Notre Dame 40 Wyatt Milum 6’7/265

Rank 5-Star DEF Linemen Size Quick Notes 1 J.T. Tuimoloau 6’5/277 Alabama, Washington, USC, others 6 Payton Page 6’4/315 Clemson (favorite), others 31 Leonard Taylor 6’4/240 Miami (favorite), Georgia, Auburn, others 33 Rocco Spindler 6’5/285 Michigan, Notre Dame, others 37 Lee Hunter 6’5/292 Tennessee, others 38 Maason Smith 6’4/299 LSU (favorite) others - 5.63 forty, 22-inch vert

Rank 5-Star Edge Rushers Size Quick Notes 2 Jack Sawyer 6’5/220 Ohio State commit 4 Donell Harris 6’4/210 Miami commit - 4.82 forty, 33-inch vertical, 4.5 shuttle 10 Bryce Langston 6’3/250 Decommitted from Florida 12 Korey Foreman 6’4/245 USC, UCLA, Oregon, others - 4.88 forty 16 RaesJon Davis 6’1/210 USC (favorite) - Verified 4.72 forty 18 Quintin Somerville 6’3/230 26 Dylan Brooks 6’5/206 Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, others 36 LanDon Jackson 6’6/240 Texas A&M, Texas, Alabama, others 39 Elliot Donald 6’3/225 4.53 shuttle, 29-inch vertical

Rank 5-Star Linebackers Size Quick Notes 34 Julien Simon 6’2/221 Could play RB

Rank 5-Star Corners Size Quick Notes 5 Isaiah Johnson 6’1/180 West Virginia (favorite), others - 4.52 forty 7 Ga’Quincy McKinstry 6’0/172 Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, others 17 Xavian Sorey 6’3/214 Alabama, Florida State, others 27 Tony Grimes 6’0/180 4.20 shuttle, 34-inch vertical