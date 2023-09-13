College Football - Fitz’s Four to Watch: Week 3

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz runs through the college football matchups he is most excited for this week - including a big SEC rivalry showdown at The Swamp.

JASON FITZ: It's time for the four can't miss games in college football this weekend. I know the schedule is soft, but still found four. In at number four, number eight, Washington going to Michigan State. We're all aware of the controversy around the Spartans this week. Mel Tucker will not be on the sidelines. Now, Michael Penix Junior, who's been playing Heisman-like football every single week takes his video game numbers into Michigan State, and has the chance to do it against an opponent that gets more attention. It'll be interesting to see what he looks like.

Number three on our matchups, we've got Minnesota going to number 20, North Carolina. Now, UNC is undefeated, so is Minnesota. But we haven't seen Drake Maye really pop off. In fact, against App State, they needed everything they could get on the ground to get that win. We're waiting for those electric offensive moments in those great highlights to come from this UNC offense that so far has had this team looking OK, but not great.

Number two on the list, South Carolina taking on number one, (SINGING) Georgia. Why? Because we haven't seen Georgia play anybody this year. For the love of God, how do we know if they're even any good? I know South Carolina may not be great, but at least it's a valuable realistic opponent for Georgia, so we can start to see if they truly deserve to be number one.

And at the top of the list, we've got number 11, Tennessee, going to Florida. Look, I'm not saying either of these teams are going to be epic world-beater national championship contenders. Florida, obviously, not in that realm right now, but also, if I have a weekend full of soft games, what I want is a rivalry that people care about. The fanbases get riled up for this one. The teams will be absolutely playing with fire for this one. Give me the passion and an emotion that comes with this match-up.