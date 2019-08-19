College Football Fantasy: Five fades in the Big Ten

Buuk0lkbxakhhp97wk8q

The college football season is starting within days which means you need to put the finishing touches on your college fantasy football team. Here is a look at five players to fade heading into the season. We start with the Big Ten:

Penn State WR K.J. Hamler

Hamler led the Nittany Lions with 42 catches for 754 yards last season, but he only scored five times and my guess is defenses are going to aim at minimizing his touches this season. With no Trace McSorley at quarterback and a surprise offseason transfer of Tommy Stevens to Mississippi State, the offense will be run by Sean Clifford. Defenses will likely force other receivers to make plays down the field as they focus on stopping Hamler..On top of that, red-zone opportunities figure to go to tight end Pat Freiermuth, who led the team last season with eight TDs.

Maryland QB Josh Jackson

Maryland is still in a heated quarterback battle and while it’s expected that Jackson wins the job, Tyrrell Pigrome is not giving up and is making it more interesting than expected. Even if Jackson wins the job, it would be smart to look elsewhere for fantasy quarterbacks especially after the news that top receiver Jeshaun Jones is out with an injury for the season. Couple that with a new coaching staff (let’s see exactly how things are run first) and an outstanding group of running backs led by Anthony McFarland and it doesn’t look like Maryland’s quarterback is going to put up huge numbers through the air.

Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke

