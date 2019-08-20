College Football Fantasy: Five fades in the ACC

The college football season is starting this weekend which means you need to put the finishing touches on your college fantasy football team. Here is a look at five ACC players to fade heading into the season.

Cam Akers is one of the most-talented running backs in college football, but his stats plummeted in 2018 compared with 2017 and there are still some very key questions to answer before taking Akers high in fantasy drafts.

Last season, Akers had 161 carries for only 706 yards and six touchdowns after rushing it 194 times for 1,025 yards and seven scores in his freshman season. I need to see Florida State’s offensive line dramatically improve before I can get too thrilled about Akers. And the new offense under coordinator Kendal Briles should move the ball down the field but it might be more by passing the ball.

There are too many questions around Akers to take him in the first round but don’t let him plummet, either, because he is that good.



2. GEORGIA TECH OFFENSE

This falls into the category of ‘Way Too Hard To Figure Out’ and so I’m recommending a complete pass on any Georgia Tech offensive players. The Yellow Jackets are transitioning from an option offense to a more spread attack, but the problem is they don’t have the personnel yet to make it happen. All the quarterbacks are there because they are comfortable running the ball and not necessarily throwing it downfield. Players are changing positions. And other than The Citadel, the September schedule could be really tough.

We need to see what this Georgia Tech offense looks like before we can recommend drafting any players.

