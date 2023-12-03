College football fans share their frustrations after the playoff committee snubs FSU

The college football world erupted after the College Football Playoff selection committee left undefeated Florida State out of the playoff.

The Seminoles beat Louisville in the ACC Championship but ended up slipping to No. 5 after Alabama beat Georgia to win the SEC Championship and jumped up to No. 4.

With FSU missing the playoff, it is the first time in the College Football Playoff era that an undefeated Power Five Champion will miss the playoff.

A major reason why the committee made the move is the loss of of star quarterback Jordan Travis. He suffered a season-ending against North Alabama and missed their final two games against Florida and Louisville, both of which they won by two scores.

The decision stunned and infuriated college football fans, media and players who took to social media to share their thoughts on the controversial decision, here is a look at their reactions.

devastated. heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles! — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) December 3, 2023

Florida State went 13-0. They beat LSU by 21 points. They beat top 15 Louisville by double figures. They went 3-0 against top 25 teams. There’s no point in playing games. Just name Alabama champion before the season. Who cares. — The College Football Survivor Show (@cfbsurvivorshow) December 3, 2023

Just a truly stupid piece of television — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) December 3, 2023

If Florida State is so much worse without Jordan Travis, then why are they ranked 5th?? Drop them down to like 9th or something. If they're better than Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, then their undefeated record should put them in the playoffs. — Ryan McCrystal (@Ryan_McCrystal) December 3, 2023

Watching Greg McElroy tell me a team can’t overcome subpar QB play to win a natty is comedy gold — Will (@geauxsohard) December 3, 2023

“This doesn’t take away from what Florida State accomplished.” IT LITERALLY DOES JUST THAT — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 3, 2023

FSU right nowpic.twitter.com/V0Soir51Aa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 3, 2023

Nothing is stopping Florida State from claiming a national championship if it wins its bowl game. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 3, 2023

Feel so bad for the kids at FSU man. Did everything right…and got screwed 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 3, 2023

If FSU is getting dinged for the Louisville game, why doesn't Bama get dinged for the Auburn game? WITH its QB? Four "best" teams and "eye test" are garbage arguments. Playing games HAS to mean something. Committee got this wrong. But there was going to be controversy either way. — Daniel Shirley (@DM_Shirley) December 3, 2023

Florida State got absolutely hosed. They have Atleast 2 first round picks. Talent all over the field, goes undefeated, and still on the outside looking in. 2-0 vs SEC teams this season. 2014 Buckeyes got in with a third string QB. FSU Shld have been in! — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 3, 2023

If Florida State gets left out as an undefeated conference champion and wins whatever bowl game they go to – they should absolutely claim the national championship. — Jay Arnold (@CoachJayArnold) December 3, 2023

The goal is winning all your football games. Florida State did that. I understand the QB situation isn't excellent and they probably aren't better than Alabama right now. But now you're punishing FSU for their Qb getting hurt. Feels wrong — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 3, 2023

Florida State scheduled an SEC powerhouse. They won a power five conference. They won all their games, overcoming adversity along the way. This isn’t figure skating, judges should never have been a part of it. #FSU #CFP — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 3, 2023

Florida State goes out and schedules two teams from the big bad SEC in the non-conference, beats them both by multiple scores, takes care of business down the stretch while having to shuffle QBs on the fly and somehow gets punished for it. Insane. — Snyder's Windbreaker (@KSUWindbreaker) December 3, 2023

I feel bad for FSU. But worse for college football. Alabama deserving but on field results need to matter. — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 3, 2023

Just don’t play the games or keep records anymore. What’s the point? — Babysitter Bari (@BabysitterBari) December 3, 2023

I don't want to hear a single pundit or administrator talk about preserving the sanctity of college football regular season, the only sport where "every game matters", ever again — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) December 3, 2023

KIDS LET THIS BE A VALUABLE LESSON:

DON’T GET INJURED — Faux Pelini (@FauxPelini) December 3, 2023

Winning the games doesn’t matter Next year just pick your favorites and call it a playoff — Barstool FSU (@FSU_Barstool) December 3, 2023

