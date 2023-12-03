Advertisement

College football fans share their frustrations after the playoff committee snubs FSU

JD McCarthy
·4 min read

The college football world erupted after the College Football Playoff selection committee left undefeated Florida State out of the playoff.

The Seminoles beat Louisville in the ACC Championship but ended up slipping to No. 5 after Alabama beat Georgia to win the SEC Championship and jumped up to No. 4.

With FSU missing the playoff, it is the first time in the College Football Playoff era that an undefeated Power Five Champion will miss the playoff.

A major reason why the committee made the move is the loss of of star quarterback Jordan Travis. He suffered a season-ending against North Alabama and missed their final two games against Florida and Louisville, both of which they won by two scores.

The decision stunned and infuriated college football fans, media and players who took to social media to share their thoughts on the controversial decision, here is a look at their reactions.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire