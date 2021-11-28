College football fans react to Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC

A bombshell dropped on Sunday afternoon regarding Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.

Less than a day after the Sooners lost to Oklahoma State to eliminate any chance of making the Big 12 title game, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported that USC was targeting Riley as their next head coach.

Moments later, numerous outlets began to confirm the news that Riley is indeed headed to Los Angeles. It’s clearly a massive hire for the Trojans, but an absolutely devastating loss for the Sooners.

Expect an announcement on this in the 24 hours, per sources. The final details are being worked out. https://t.co/OqtP63a9Ml — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2021

Any advantage that Oklahoma once had over Texas has seemingly diminished. It’s unclear who the Sooners will target as their next head coach after the shocking departure of Riley, but it will be tough to match his offensive prowess.

Riley’s departure is also likely to shake up the recruiting world, which could be beneficial for Texas. There is still a little over two weeks until the early signing period, and several current Oklahoma commits could choose to look elsewhere. Whether it be via the transfer portal or the high school ranks, Steve Sarkisian’s staff could have several more options become available.

With both Oklahoma and Texas heading to the SEC in the near future, Longhorns fans are relieved that they won’t have to face Riley on a consistent basis.

Take a look at the instant reactions from college football fans regarding the Riley to USC news on the next page.

Lincoln Riley's move to USC will always be viewed as him bailing out of facing the SEC, whether it was at LSU or OU. — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) November 28, 2021

For Texas, the second weekend in October should be a little more enjoyable moving forward. Also, have to imagine keeping Lincoln Riley away from LSU is the biggest victory for Texas and the SEC. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 28, 2021

If Lincoln Riley convinced kids to go move to Norman, Oklahoma imagine what he will do in Los Angeles — Kevin Borba (@Kevin__Borba) November 28, 2021

Can’t blame Lincoln Riley. He just got a truckload of money to coach in the Pac 12 instead of the SEC West. Trojans are back on the national stage in a big way. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 28, 2021

Big 12 teams looking at Oklahoma State like… pic.twitter.com/AFxViuiQOh — Asst to the Minister of Culture (@Ian_A_Boyd) November 28, 2021

Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma is a clear indication that he believes that Oklahoma cannot win at the highest levels of the SEC. Put simply, I don't believe he makes this move if OU stays in the Big 12 Talk about an ALL-TIME miscalculation by a school and program — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) November 28, 2021

Los Angeles or Norman? Easy call. — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) November 28, 2021

It makes sense for Lincoln Riley. Go out to SoCal, recruit your butt off, live in LA, join a winnable conference and stay out of the SEC. Oh, and get paaaaid. Makes a lot of sense to me. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 28, 2021

USC football hasn't crushed Oklahoma's spirits like this since January 2005. — Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) November 28, 2021

Unreal, but can confirm Lincoln Riley is leaving OU for USC.. Expect Bob Stoops to be the interim Head Coach. Wow. Just Wow…. — Dusty Dvoracek (@DustyDvoracek) November 28, 2021

Oklahoma: Are you ready to go to the SEC? Lincoln Riley: pic.twitter.com/XNnfFMZ0U4 — Derek Duke (@DerekDuke25) November 28, 2021

I’m being told that #Sooners players are finding out about the USC news on social media. Lincoln Riley calling a team meeting today. Also being told that recruits didn’t know about the move either. — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) November 28, 2021

YOU HEARD IT HERE FOLKS. STEVE SARKISIAN WANTED THE SEC & LINCOLN RILEY SCARED OF IT SO HE RUNNIN OUT WEST — Reagan (@ReaganHuggins12) November 28, 2021

Riley sure knows how to pick his spots. Run a down Big 12 for six years, get caught, go wreck the Pac-12. https://t.co/g8WmCBvpO9 — Asst to the Minister of Culture (@Ian_A_Boyd) November 28, 2021

Daaaaamn. Lincoln Riley really bolted from Oklahoma before that move to the SEC. https://t.co/X9yAfsnEEC pic.twitter.com/uOv66nGwwP — Craig Choate (@craigwchoate) November 28, 2021

Lincoln Riley is scared of the SEC folks, that’s 100% what this move is https://t.co/ZwLtwhhx1C — Joe Fitzhenry (@jfitzhenry17) November 28, 2021