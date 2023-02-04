College Football Fans react to Alabama hiring Tommy Rees as OC

AJ Spurr
·3 min read

After two seasons with Bill O’Brien as the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide, Nick Saban was forced to search for a new offensive play caller. With O’Brien returning to the New England Patriots, the vacancy for Alabama didn’t last long.

Notre Dame‘s offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has been hired to replace O’Brien and run the Tide’s offense.

Alabama fans have become accustomed to big-name hires, so high-profile coaches like Kliff Kingsbury, Jeff Lebby and others were on their radar. Rees, though coming from a major program like Notre Dame, wasn’t a name that came to mind for many.

Here’s what Alabama fans and college football enthusiasts from across the country had to say about this hire.

It's not just about a big name

Is this possible?

Rees is already familiar with some Alabama guys

Someone with a fire in his play calling

This is a fair and reasonable way to form an opinion

High praise from the former NFL QB

Let the memes begin

Some aspects of Rees' game to look forward to

Really going to complain about a decision made by Saban?

Something positive!

A potential trend beginning?

Should make the hat crimson and white

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories