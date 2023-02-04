College Football Fans react to Alabama hiring Tommy Rees as OC

After two seasons with Bill O’Brien as the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide, Nick Saban was forced to search for a new offensive play caller. With O’Brien returning to the New England Patriots, the vacancy for Alabama didn’t last long.

Notre Dame‘s offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has been hired to replace O’Brien and run the Tide’s offense.

Alabama fans have become accustomed to big-name hires, so high-profile coaches like Kliff Kingsbury, Jeff Lebby and others were on their radar. Rees, though coming from a major program like Notre Dame, wasn’t a name that came to mind for many.

Here’s what Alabama fans and college football enthusiasts from across the country had to say about this hire.

It's not just about a big name

This might not be the splash hire that we wanted but I think it’s a pretty good one. Tommy Rees can bring the run game back and build the pass game off of it, with alot more usage of the TEs, and pre snap motion. I really like this hire https://t.co/8tyLnT82TR — Bryant Kwilecki (@BKwilecki22) February 3, 2023

Is this possible?

Tommy Rees and Jeremy Pruitt next season: pic.twitter.com/ETjpcFrmrC — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) February 3, 2023

Rees is already familiar with some Alabama guys

The coach who recruited Alabama QB Ty Simpson to Notre Dame…Tommy Rees @AlabamaFTBL @NextRoundLive — Jim Dunaway (@jimdunaway) February 3, 2023

Someone with a fire in his play calling

Story continues

A little taste of Alabama's new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees 👀 pic.twitter.com/K7RFuWhfzH — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) February 3, 2023

This is a fair and reasonable way to form an opinion

My take on Tommy Rees is that I didn’t even know there was a coach named Tommy Rees until yesterday so I’m just going to take the wait and see approach — Wesley Gullett (@WesleyGullett) February 3, 2023

High praise from the former NFL QB

Good for Tommy Rees He’s gonna absolute slaughter it at Bama… Hope ND finds someone really good to fill his spot. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) February 3, 2023

Let the memes begin

Welcome to Tuscaloosa, Tommy Rees pic.twitter.com/7U1tJ28Dsf — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) February 3, 2023

Some aspects of Rees' game to look forward to

What I like about the move of #Alabama hiring Tommy Rees for offensive coordinator: 1. He can develop a quarterback (Ian Book, Jack Coan). 2. His offenses get players in space and its power run to set up play-action passes. 3. He is feisty and will make adjustments. — Stephen M. Smith (@CoachingMSmith) February 3, 2023

Really going to complain about a decision made by Saban?

I see a lot of complaining about possibly Tommy Rees being the Bama OC because ND had the 60th ranked offense. Keep in mind it’s what Saban sees in him running the Bama offense not what ND ran. #RollTide — JS Bama Fan 4Ever (@JS_Bama_Fan) February 3, 2023

Something positive!

Tommy Rees to Alabama great hire for Nick Saban #RollTide — jarvis Hart #Bullsnation (24-27) (@jarvishart) February 3, 2023

A potential trend beginning?

1st Brian Kelly to LSU, now Tommy Rees to Alabama. Notre Dame becoming a solid farm program for the SEC. https://t.co/Pt0inEjuQm — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) February 3, 2023

Should make the hat crimson and white

Oh yeah, Alabama fans will be happy with the hire https://t.co/5nCw50XWeE — The Ox Cord Podcast (@TheOxCordPod) February 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire