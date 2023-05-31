College football fans, media react to buzz around Colorado potentially rejoining the Big 12

The heat regarding Colorado potentially rejoining the Big 12 increased considerably on Tuesday with Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reporting that the two entities have held “substantive” talks.

This new development comes just days after Berry Thramel of The Oklahoman reported that Colorado could make a reunion official with its former conference in the near future. CU athletic director Rick George, meanwhile, said that the Buffaloes remain “proud” Pac-12 members and will further evaluate things when the conference finalizes its critical media rights deal.

Here’s how college football fans and media outlets have reacted to the latest buzz around Colorado’s potential Big 12 reunion:

Big 12 slowly becoming a ship of theseus problem with how its lost nebraska missouri texas a&m oklahoma and texas but somehow regains Colorado https://t.co/UFeoTOSUm8 — Mr. Bipartisan (@HermitOfNod) May 31, 2023

A long time needed return to the conference for Colorado. Big 12 should also pursue either Colorado State or Air Force too. Gonzaga and UConn are just silly basketball plays, would make no logistical/financial sense for any other sport to join the Big12. https://t.co/1ZNFxuGtqi — Daniil Pauley (@Cheddarbear16) May 31, 2023

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reports Colorado has had “substantive” talks with the Big 12. How about a Rumble in the Rockies with a new western partner? — David James (@DavidDJJames) May 31, 2023

Serious talks reportedly are underway between Colorado and the Big 12. Buckle up because it looks like absolute chaos is on the horizon. Everything could collapse overnight for the PAC-12 if Colorado jumps to the Big 12. https://t.co/ERcZdJ5ATd — OutKick (@Outkick) May 31, 2023

Colorado has been in “substantive” talks with the Big 12 about potentially joining the conference. New commissioner Brett Yormark has made conference expansion a major focus — with schools like Gonzaga and UConn also in the mix. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 31, 2023

Not enough people are talking about this aspect, but adding Colorado and Arizona to the Big 12 could strengthen the league’s academic status and hopefully help raise the status of the other 12 members over time. If they take advantage of the opportunity. — Justin “Couz” Walker (@couz206) May 31, 2023

I would LOVE to see Colorado return to the Big 12. The Pac-12 is fading away. One step closer to the super conference that will save college football. Am I wrong? #CFB pic.twitter.com/F0X3mkLfD9 — Morgan Thomas (@TheMorganTShow) May 31, 2023

Getting really good feedback on this Deion Sanders and Colorado potentially moving to the Big 12. The stroke that Deion has is unlike anybody at any university: https://t.co/k7o1ZpXwkh — Shane Shoemaker (@SShoemaker24) May 31, 2023

A live look at how Colorado would look in the Big 12 👀 https://t.co/DA5mWH2DKz pic.twitter.com/JWIlC8SuF2 — Zach Reger (@zachreger18) May 31, 2023

. @BerryTramel on what he is seeing with Colorado and the Big 12: "For the longest time, I was fairly optimistic that the Pac-12 would remain in tact. I thought there were too many reasons for those schools to stick together and make a go of it and I was optimistic nothing was… pic.twitter.com/mFW4lA8Qv7 — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) May 30, 2023

If Colorado decides to come, who will join the Big 12 after them?⬇️ I think it’ll be Arizona — Big 12 (@Anything_BigXII) May 30, 2023

Deion bringing Colorado back to the Big 12 >>>>>> — Brandon Miller Fan Acct (@WaveYinde) May 30, 2023

Which Pac-12 teams will leave for the Big 12?@dennisdoddcbs tells @365sportsyt that “#Colorado🦬 and #Arizona🌵 are the most likely.” Listen to his full explanation of why the #Buffs could be the first to jump 👇 https://t.co/LTDiVyhJEr pic.twitter.com/IO7AU4YOzS — 365 Sports (@365sportsYT) May 31, 2023

Colorado’a decision to either join the Big 12 or stay in the Pac 12 will be decided within the next 48-72 hours according to Greg Flugaur. What do you think? Do the Buffs stay or do they go? Either way grab your 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/uGHfWH0G5V — CFB+ (@CFBN_Plus) May 29, 2023

One of the most significant parts of this story IMO is that none of it would be happening without Deion signing off. I'm told he wants to get CU back into Texas. https://t.co/0iSb38wNG1 — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) May 30, 2023

Is CU headed to the Big 12? The momentum on that appears to be growing, as the future of the Pac-12 looks to be grim | by @PetersenWill https://t.co/wpnJNjjUXJ — Denver Sports (@DenverSportsCom) May 30, 2023

Colorado AD Rick George is preparing for every possible realignment scenario Our video partner Spencer McLaughlin (@Smalls_55) of @LO_Pac12 explains why the Buffs don't need to be in a rush to make a decision on that front.https://t.co/Ek7TZsXjwjhttps://t.co/g7r4o7xci9 — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) May 30, 2023

