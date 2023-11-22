College football experts split on Alabama’s bowl game predictions

Alabama football’s postseason fate will soon be decided by the College Football Playoff Committee. Over the next two weeks, the Crimson Tide will face Auburn on the road to round out the regular season and then face off against top-ranked Georgia in the SEC championship. Many are stumped as to where Saban and his team will play.

The latest bowl game predictions (subscription required) from ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach feature two possible destinations for the Tide.

Bonagura has Alabama playing down in Miami Gardens for the Orange Bowl, taking on Louisville. However, Schlabach has the Tide taking on Florida State in the Cotton Bowl. Two different bowl games with two different ACC teams.

Aside from the interesting matchups, it is important to note that both experts have Alabama missing the playoffs, which likely means they have the Crimson Tide losing to the Bulldogs in Atlanta.

These predictions won’t mean much if Alabama can sneak out two more wins on the season, as that would put the CFP Committee in a very tough spot. They would have to exclude a one-loss SEC champion with a win over the No. 1 team in the nation on a neutral field.

The window is closing on the playoff picture, so the Tide must do all they can to build up a strong resume and convince the committee that they belong in the top four.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 regular season comes to a close.

