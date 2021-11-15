College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 12
College football expert picks, predictions for Week 12, highlighted by Michigan State at Ohio State, Wake Forest at Clemson, Oregon at Utah, UCLA at USC, and Arkansas at Alabama
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan
7:30, ESPN2
Line: Western Michigan -5.5, o/u: 68
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com WMU
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com WMU
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: WMU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: EMU
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: WMU*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: WMU
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: EMU
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: WMU*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: WMU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: WMU
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: WMU
CONSENSUS PICK: WMU
NEXT: Northern Illinois at Buffalo Expert Picks, Predictions
Northern Illinois at Buffalo
7:00, ESPN2
Line: Northern Illinois -1.5, o/u: 63.5
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com NIU*
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com NIU
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NIU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: NIU
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Buffalo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NIU
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Buffalo
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: NIU
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: NIU*
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: Central Michigan at Ball State Expert Picks, Predictions
Central Michigan at Ball State
7:00, ESPNU
Line: Ball State -2.5, o/u: 62.5
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com CMU
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ball State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ball State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ball State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: CMU
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ball State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Ball State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ball State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ball State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: CMU
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: CMU
CONSENSUS PICK: Ball State
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: Louisville at Duke Expert Picks, Predictions
Louisville at Duke
7:30, ESPN
Line: Louisville -19.5, o/u: 59
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Louisville
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Louisville
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Louisville*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Louisville
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Louisville*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Louisville*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Louisville
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Louisville
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Louisville*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Louisville*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Duke
CONSENSUS PICK: Louisville
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: Arizona at Washington State Expert Picks, Predictions
Arizona at Washington State
9:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Washington State -15, o/u: 52.5
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Wash State
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Wash State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wash State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Wash State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Wash State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Wash State*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Wash State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Wash State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Wash State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Wash State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona
CONSENSUS PICK: Wash State
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: San Diego State at UNLV Expert Picks, Predictions
San Diego State at UNLV
11:30, CBS Sports Network
Line: San Diego State -11.5, o/u: 41
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com SDSU
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com SDSU
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: SDSU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: SDSU
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: SDSU
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: SDSU
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: SDSU
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: SDSU*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: SDSU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: SDSU
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UNLV
CONSENSUS PICK: SDSU
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: Michigan State at Ohio State Expert Picks, Predictions
Michigan State at Ohio State
12:00, ABC
Line: Ohio Sate -19.5, o/u: 67
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Ohio State*
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ohio State*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Ohio State*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio State*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio State*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Michigan St
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State*
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: Iowa State at Oklahoma Expert Picks, Predictions
Iowa State at Oklahoma
12:00, FOX
Line: Oklahoma -6.5, o/u: 60
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Iowa State
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Oklahoma
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Iowa State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Oklahoma
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oklahoma*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oklahoma
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Iowa State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Iowa State
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma*
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: Wake Forest at Clemson Expert Picks, Predictions
Wake Forest at Clemson
12:00, ESPN
Line: Clemson -3.5, o/u: 55
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Wake Forest
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Clemson
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Clemson
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Clemson
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Clemson
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Wake Forest
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Wake Forest
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Clemson*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Clemson
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Wake Forest
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wake Forest
CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson*
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: Illinois at Iowa Expert Picks, Predictions
Illinois at Iowa
2:00, BTN
Line: Iowa -12, o/u: 38.5
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Iowa
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Iowa
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Iowa
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Iowa*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Iowa
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Iowa*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Iowa
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Iowa*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Iowa*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Iowa
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Illinois
CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame Expert Picks, Predictions
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
2:30, NBC
Line: Notre Dame -15.5, o/u: 60
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Notre Dame
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Notre Dame
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Notre Dame
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Notre Dame
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Notre Dame
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Notre Dame
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Notre Dame
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Notre Dame*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Georgia Tech
CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: Arkansas at Alabama Expert Picks, Predictions
Arkansas at Alabama
3:30, CBS
Line: Alabama -20.5, o/u: 56
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Alabama
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Alabama
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Alabama
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Alabama
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Alabama
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Alabama
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Alabama
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arkansas
CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: SMU at Cincinnati Expert Picks, Predictions
SMU at Cincinnati
3:30, ESPN
Line: Cincinnati -12.5, o/u: 65
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Cincinnati*
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Cincinnati
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Cincinnati*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Cincinnati*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: SMU
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: SMU
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati*
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: Michigan at Maryland Expert Picks, Predictions
Michigan at Maryland
3:30, BTN
Line: Michigan -15, o/u: 55.5
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Michigan
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Michigan
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Michigan
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Michigan
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: Nebraska at Wisconsin Expert Picks, Predictions
Nebraska at Wisconsin
3:30, ABC
Line: Wisconsin -10, o/u: 42
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Wisconsin*
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Wisconsin
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wisconsin
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Wisconsin*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Wisconsin
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Wisconsin*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Wisconsin
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Wisconsin*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Wisconsin*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Wisconsin
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wisconsin
CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: Florida at Missouri Expert Picks, Predictions
Florida at Missouri
4:00, SEC Network
Line: Florida -7.5, o/u: 69.5
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Florida
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Missouri
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Florida
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Florida
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Florida*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Florida
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Missouri
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Florida
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Missouri
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Florida
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Missouri
CONSENSUS PICK: Florida
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: UCLA at USC Expert Picks, Predictions
UCLA at USC
4:00, FOX
Line: UCLA -3, o/u: 65.5
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com UCLA
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com USC
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: USC
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCLA
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCLA
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCLA
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: UCLA
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCLA
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UCLA
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UCLA
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: USC
CONSENSUS PICK: UCLA
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: Baylor at Kansas State Expert Picks, Predictions
Baylor at Kansas State
5:30, FS1
Line: Kansas State -1, o/u: 50
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Baylor
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Baylor
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baylor
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baylor
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Baylor
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baylor
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Kansas State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baylor
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Baylor
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Baylor
CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: Auburn at South Carolina Expert Picks, Predictions
Auburn at South Carolina
7:00, ESPN
Line: Auburn -6.5, o/u: 44.5
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com South Carolina
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Auburn
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Auburn
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Auburn
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Auburn
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Auburn
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Auburn
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Auburn
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Auburn
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: South Carolina
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: South Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: Auburn
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: Oregon at Utah Expert Picks, Predictions
Oregon at Utah
7:30, ABC
Line: Utah -3, o/u: 59
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Oregon
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Oregon
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Utah
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oregon
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oregon
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Utah
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Utah
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Utah
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oregon
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Oregon
CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: Virginia at Miami Expert Picks, Predictions
Virginia at Miami
7:30, ACC Network
Line: Miami -7, o/u: 55.5
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Miami
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Miami
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miami*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Miami
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Miami*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Virginia
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Miami
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech Expert Picks, Predictions
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
8:00, FOX
Line: Oklahoma State -10.5, o/u: 56.5
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Texas Tech
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Oklahoma St
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma St
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma St*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma St*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma St
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Oklahoma St*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oklahoma St
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oklahoma St*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oklahoma St
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Texas Tech
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma St*
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: Arizona State at Oregon State Expert Picks, Predictions
Arizona State at Oregon State
10:30, ESPN
Line: Arizona State -2.5, o/u: 60
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Arizona State
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Oregon State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Arizona State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Arizona State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oregon State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Arizona State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona State
CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona State
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: Colorado State at Hawaii Expert Picks, Predictions
Colorado State at Hawaii
11:00, Spectrum
Line: Colorado Sate -1.5, o/u: 54.5
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Colorado State
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Hawaii
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Hawaii
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Hawaii
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Colorado State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Hawaii
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Hawaii
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Colorado State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Hawaii
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Colorado State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Hawaii
CONSENSUS PICK: Hawaii
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule
NEXT: Experts, Results So Far …
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander, VSIN
SU 151-59 , ATS: 107-93-3
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com
SU: 141-65 , ATS: 92-91-2
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com
SU: 166-67 , ATS: 105-103-3
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com
SU: 187-70 , ATS: 132-122-3
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU: 184-73 , ATS: 132-122-3
Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU: 168-89 , ATS: 122-132-3
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com
SU: 186-71 , ATS: 134-120-3
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
SU: 178-79 , ATS: 124-130-3
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
SU: 182-75 , ATS: 129-124-3
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com
SU: 180-77 , ATS: 142-112-3
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com
SU: 158-72 , ATS: 117-113-3
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
SU: 148-63 , ATS: 101-107-3
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com
SU: 163-68 , ATS: 115-114-2
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
SU: 174-79 , ATS: 132-118-3
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
SU: 165-69 , ATS: 116-113-2
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com
SU: 137-69 , ATS: 98-106-2
John Williams, SoonersWire.com
SU: 122-60 , ATS: 88-93-2
Clucko the Chicken, CFN
SU: 91-116 , ATS: 110-95-2
CONSENSUS PICK
SU: 143-64 , ATS: 96-91-2
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule