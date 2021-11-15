College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 12

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 12, highlighted by Michigan State at Ohio State, Wake Forest at Clemson, Oregon at Utah, UCLA at USC, and Arkansas at Alabama

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan

7:30, ESPN2

Line: Western Michigan -5.5, o/u: 68

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com WMU

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com WMU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: WMU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: EMU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: WMU*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: WMU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: EMU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: WMU*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: WMU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: WMU

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: WMU

CONSENSUS PICK: WMU

NEXT: Northern Illinois at Buffalo Expert Picks, Predictions

Northern Illinois at Buffalo

7:00, ESPN2

Line: Northern Illinois -1.5, o/u: 63.5

Story continues

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com NIU*

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com NIU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NIU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: NIU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Buffalo

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NIU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Buffalo

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: NIU

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo

CONSENSUS PICK: NIU*

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: Central Michigan at Ball State Expert Picks, Predictions

Central Michigan at Ball State

7:00, ESPNU

Line: Ball State -2.5, o/u: 62.5

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com CMU

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ball State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ball State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ball State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: CMU

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ball State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Ball State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ball State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ball State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: CMU

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: CMU

CONSENSUS PICK: Ball State

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: Louisville at Duke Expert Picks, Predictions

Louisville at Duke

7:30, ESPN

Line: Louisville -19.5, o/u: 59

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Louisville

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Louisville

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Louisville*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Louisville

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Louisville*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Louisville*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Louisville

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Louisville

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Louisville*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Louisville*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Duke

CONSENSUS PICK: Louisville

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: Arizona at Washington State Expert Picks, Predictions

Arizona at Washington State

9:00, Pac-12 Network

Line: Washington State -15, o/u: 52.5

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Wash State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Wash State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wash State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Wash State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Wash State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Wash State*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Wash State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Wash State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Wash State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Wash State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona

CONSENSUS PICK: Wash State

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: San Diego State at UNLV Expert Picks, Predictions

San Diego State at UNLV

11:30, CBS Sports Network

Line: San Diego State -11.5, o/u: 41

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com SDSU

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com SDSU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: SDSU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: SDSU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: SDSU

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: SDSU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: SDSU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: SDSU*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: SDSU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: SDSU

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UNLV

CONSENSUS PICK: SDSU

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: Michigan State at Ohio State Expert Picks, Predictions

Michigan State at Ohio State

12:00, ABC

Line: Ohio Sate -19.5, o/u: 67

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Ohio State*

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ohio State*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Ohio State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio State*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio State*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Michigan St

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State*

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: Iowa State at Oklahoma Expert Picks, Predictions

Iowa State at Oklahoma

12:00, FOX

Line: Oklahoma -6.5, o/u: 60

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Iowa State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Oklahoma

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Iowa State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Oklahoma

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oklahoma*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oklahoma

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Iowa State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Iowa State

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma*

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: Wake Forest at Clemson Expert Picks, Predictions

Wake Forest at Clemson

12:00, ESPN

Line: Clemson -3.5, o/u: 55

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Wake Forest

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Clemson

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Clemson

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Clemson

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Clemson

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Wake Forest

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Wake Forest

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Clemson*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Clemson

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Wake Forest

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wake Forest

CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson*

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: Illinois at Iowa Expert Picks, Predictions

Illinois at Iowa

2:00, BTN

Line: Iowa -12, o/u: 38.5

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Iowa

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Iowa

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Iowa

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Iowa*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Iowa

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Iowa*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Iowa

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Iowa*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Iowa*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Iowa

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Illinois

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame Expert Picks, Predictions

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

2:30, NBC

Line: Notre Dame -15.5, o/u: 60

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Notre Dame

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Notre Dame

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Notre Dame

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Notre Dame

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Notre Dame

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Notre Dame

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Notre Dame

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Notre Dame*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Georgia Tech

CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: Arkansas at Alabama Expert Picks, Predictions

Arkansas at Alabama

3:30, CBS

Line: Alabama -20.5, o/u: 56

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Alabama

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Alabama

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Alabama

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Alabama

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Alabama

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Alabama

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Alabama

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arkansas

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: SMU at Cincinnati Expert Picks, Predictions

SMU at Cincinnati

3:30, ESPN

Line: Cincinnati -12.5, o/u: 65

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Cincinnati*

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Cincinnati

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Cincinnati*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Cincinnati*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: SMU

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: SMU

CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati*

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: Michigan at Maryland Expert Picks, Predictions

Michigan at Maryland

3:30, BTN

Line: Michigan -15, o/u: 55.5

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Michigan

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Michigan

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Michigan

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Michigan

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: Nebraska at Wisconsin Expert Picks, Predictions

Nebraska at Wisconsin

3:30, ABC

Line: Wisconsin -10, o/u: 42

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Wisconsin*

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Wisconsin

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wisconsin

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Wisconsin*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Wisconsin

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Wisconsin*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Wisconsin

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Wisconsin*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Wisconsin*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Wisconsin

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: Florida at Missouri Expert Picks, Predictions

Florida at Missouri

4:00, SEC Network

Line: Florida -7.5, o/u: 69.5

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Florida

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Missouri

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Florida

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Florida

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Florida*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Florida

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Missouri

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Florida

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Missouri

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Florida

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Missouri

CONSENSUS PICK: Florida

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: UCLA at USC Expert Picks, Predictions

UCLA at USC

4:00, FOX

Line: UCLA -3, o/u: 65.5

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com UCLA

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com USC

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: USC

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCLA

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCLA

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCLA

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: UCLA

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCLA

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UCLA

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UCLA

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: USC

CONSENSUS PICK: UCLA

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: Baylor at Kansas State Expert Picks, Predictions

Baylor at Kansas State

5:30, FS1

Line: Kansas State -1, o/u: 50

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Baylor

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Baylor

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baylor

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baylor

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Baylor

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baylor

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Kansas State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baylor

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Baylor

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Baylor

CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: Auburn at South Carolina Expert Picks, Predictions

Auburn at South Carolina

7:00, ESPN

Line: Auburn -6.5, o/u: 44.5

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com South Carolina

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Auburn

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Auburn

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Auburn

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Auburn

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Auburn

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Auburn

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Auburn

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Auburn

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: South Carolina

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: South Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: Auburn

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: Oregon at Utah Expert Picks, Predictions

Oregon at Utah

7:30, ABC

Line: Utah -3, o/u: 59

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Oregon

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Oregon

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Utah

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oregon

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oregon

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Utah

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Utah

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Utah

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oregon

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Oregon

CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: Virginia at Miami Expert Picks, Predictions

Virginia at Miami

7:30, ACC Network

Line: Miami -7, o/u: 55.5

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Miami

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Miami

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miami*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Miami

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Miami*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Virginia

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: Miami

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech Expert Picks, Predictions

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

8:00, FOX

Line: Oklahoma State -10.5, o/u: 56.5

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Texas Tech

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Oklahoma St

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma St

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma St*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma St*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma St

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Oklahoma St*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oklahoma St

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oklahoma St*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oklahoma St

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Texas Tech

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma St*

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: Arizona State at Oregon State Expert Picks, Predictions

Arizona State at Oregon State

10:30, ESPN

Line: Arizona State -2.5, o/u: 60

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Arizona State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Oregon State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Arizona State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Arizona State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oregon State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Arizona State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona State

CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona State

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: Colorado State at Hawaii Expert Picks, Predictions

Colorado State at Hawaii

11:00, Spectrum

Line: Colorado Sate -1.5, o/u: 54.5

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Colorado State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Hawaii

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Hawaii

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Hawaii

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Colorado State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Hawaii

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Hawaii

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Colorado State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Hawaii

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Colorado State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Hawaii

CONSENSUS PICK: Hawaii

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule

NEXT: Experts, Results So Far …

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN

SU 151-59 , ATS: 107-93-3

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com

SU: 141-65 , ATS: 92-91-2

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com

SU: 166-67 , ATS: 105-103-3

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com

SU: 187-70 , ATS: 132-122-3

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU: 184-73 , ATS: 132-122-3

Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU: 168-89 , ATS: 122-132-3

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com

SU: 186-71 , ATS: 134-120-3

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU: 178-79 , ATS: 124-130-3

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU: 182-75 , ATS: 129-124-3

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com

SU: 180-77 , ATS: 142-112-3

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com

SU: 158-72 , ATS: 117-113-3

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU: 148-63 , ATS: 101-107-3

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com

SU: 163-68 , ATS: 115-114-2

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

SU: 174-79 , ATS: 132-118-3

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU: 165-69 , ATS: 116-113-2

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com

SU: 137-69 , ATS: 98-106-2

John Williams, SoonersWire.com

SU: 122-60 , ATS: 88-93-2

Clucko the Chicken, CFN

SU: 91-116 , ATS: 110-95-2

CONSENSUS PICK

SU: 143-64 , ATS: 96-91-2

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule