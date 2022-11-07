College Football Expert Picks Predictions Week 11
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 11 highlighted by Tennessee at Alabama at Ole Miss, TCU at Texas, Washington at Oregon
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 11 highlighted by Tennessee at Alabama at Ole Miss, TCU at Texas, Washington at Oregon
Steve Sarkisian's 2023 class would skyrocket should Hill and Vasek choose the Longhorns.
Domino's falling for Texas A&M Football: Five star 2023 linebacker Anthony Hill decommits from A&M
What do you think the rankings will look like?
Mel Tucker has Michigan State football in day-to-day mode with player suspensions, says team can't be 'seduced by success' with win over Illinois
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss Tennessee’s loss to Georgia on Saturday, and debate if the Volunteers still have a shot at making the College Football Playoff field.
Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett revealed on Saturday why he was making the phone call gesture while celebrating Bulldogs touchdowns.
After their fourth loss in Big 12 play, ESPN's Bill Connelly examines what he got wrong about the Oklahoma Sooners prior to 2022.
According to Hayes Fawcett at on3, Hill now plans to take his recruitment all the way to signing day.
Two close defeats have put Alabama football almost certainly out of contention for a national championship for the first time since 2010.
The decommitment of linebacker Anthony Hill from Texas A&M presumably puts #USC and Lincoln Riley in play for the 5-star prospect.
How do you think the new College Football Playoff rankings will look Tuesday night?
Just days after being ranked No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, Clemson was destroyed on the road by unranked Notre Dame, 35-14.
#USC - #UCLA was put on a 6-day hold by the TV networks. The outcome is bad for the #Pac12 and could get much worse for us and @Ducks_Wire
This is deeper than just "defensive coordinator becomes head coach at blueblood program"
As the season is winding down, Oregon's Bo Nix is making his way to the top of the QB rankings.
It's unlikely that he'll flip but this Gators 2023 DL commit is still weighing his options elsewhere.
The Florida Gators football team will recognize 17 players at its annual Senior Day when South Carolina comes to Gainesville this Saturday.
Three Georgia Bulldogs have earned SEC player of the week honors for their outstanding performances against Tennessee.
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.