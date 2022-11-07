College Football Expert Picks Predictions Week 11
College football expert picks, predictions for Week 11, including Alabama at Ole Miss, TCU at Texas, Washington at Oregon
College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 11
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo
Line: Toledo -11.5, o/u: 50.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Toledo*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Toledo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Toledo*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Toledo
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Toledo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Toledo*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Toledo*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Toledo
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Toledo*
E, CFN Toledo*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Toledo*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Toledo*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Toledo
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Toledo*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Toledo
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ball State
CONSENSUS PICK: Toledo*
NEXT: Buffalo at Central Michigan Expert Picks, Predictions
Buffalo at Central Michigan
Line: Buffalo -1.5, o/u: 54.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Buffalo
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Central Michigan
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Buffalo
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Buffalo*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Buffalo
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Buffalo*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Buffalo
E, CFN Buffalo
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Buffalo
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Central Michigan
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Central Michigan
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Central Michigan
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Buffalo
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Central Michigan
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
NEXT: Tulsa at Memphis Expert Picks, Predictions
Tulsa at Memphis
Line: Memphis -6.5, o/u: 62.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Memphis
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Memphis
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Memphis
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Memphis
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Memphis*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Memphis
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Memphis
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Memphis*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Memphis
E, CFN Memphis
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Memphis*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Memphis
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Memphis*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Memphis
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tulsa
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Tulsa
CONSENSUS PICK: Memphis
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
NEXT: East Carolina at Cincinnati Expert Picks, Predictions
East Carolina at Cincinnati
Line: Cincinnati -6.5, o/u: 53.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Cincinnati
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Cincinnati
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Cincinnati*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Cincinnati
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Cincinnati*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cincinnati
E, CFN Cincinnati
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com East Carolina
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Cincinnati
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Cincinnati
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: CIncinnati
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
NEXT: Colorado at USC Expert Picks, Predictions
Colorado at USC
Line: USC -34.5, o/u: 65.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: USC*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: USC
Pete Fiutak, CFN: USC*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: USC*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: USC
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: USC*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com USC
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: USC
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN USC*
E, CFN USC*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com USC*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: USC
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: USC
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: USC*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: USC*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: USC
CONSENSUS PICK: USC*
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
NEXT: Fresno State at UNLV Expert Picks, Predictions
Fresno State at UNLV
Line: Fresno State -9.5, o/u: 58.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Fresno State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Fresno State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Fresno State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Fresno State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Fresno State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Fresno State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Fresno State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Fresno State*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Fresno State
E, CFN Fresno State*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Fresno State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Fresno State*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Fresno State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Fresno State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Fresno State*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UNLV
CONSENSUS PICK: Fresno State
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
NEXT: Missouri at Tennessee Expert Picks, Predictions
Missouri at Tennessee
Line: Tennessee -29.5, o/u: 56.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tennessee*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tennessee
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Tennessee
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Tennessee
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Tennessee*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tennessee
E, CFN Tennessee
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Tennessee
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Tennessee
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tennessee
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tennessee*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Missouri
CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
NEXT: Indiana at Ohio State Expert Picks, Predictions
Indiana at Ohio State
Line: Ohio State -40.5, o/u: 57.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ohio State*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ohio State*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ohio State*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ohio State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State*
E, CFN Ohio State*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ohio State*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio State*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ohio State
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State*
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
NEXT: LSU at Arkansas Expert Picks, Predictions
LSU at Arkanas
Line: LSU -3, o/u: 62.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: LSU
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arkansas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LSU
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LSU
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: LSU
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LSU
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LSU
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: LSU*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LSU
E, CFN LSU*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com LSU
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: LSU
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LSU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arkansas
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LSU
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: LSU
CONSENSUS PICK: LSU
NEXT: Purdue at Illinois Expert Picks, Predictions
Purdue at Illinois
Line: Illinois -6.5, o/u: 46.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Illinois
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Illinois
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Illinois
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Illinois
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Illinois*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Illinois
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Illinois
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Illinois*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Illinois
E, CFN Illinois
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Illinois
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Illinois
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Illinois*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Illinois
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Illinois
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Purdue
CONSENSUS PICK: Illinois
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
NEXT: Notre Dame at Navy Expert Picks, Predictions
Notre Dame at Navy
Line: Notre Dame -16.5, o/u: 42.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Notre Dame
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Notre Dame
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Notre Dame
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Notre Dame
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Notre Dame
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Notre Dame*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame
E, CFN Notre Dame*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Notre Dame
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Notre Dame
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Notre Dame
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Notre Dame*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Notre Dame*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Navy
CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
NEXT: Louisville at Clemson Expert Picks, Predictions
Louisville at Clemson
Line: Clemson -7, o/u: 51.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Clemson
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Clemson
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Clemson
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Clemson
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Clemson*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Clemson
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Clemson
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Clemson*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Clemson
E, CFN Clemson
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Clemson*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Clemson
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Clemson
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Clemson
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Clemson
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Clemson
CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
NEXT: Nebraska at Michigan Expert Picks, Predictions
Nebraska at Michigan
Line: Michigan -28.5, o/u: 50.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Michigan
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Michigan
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Michigan
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Michigan
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan
E, CFN Michigan
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Michigan*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Nebraska
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
NEXT: Alabama at Ole Miss Expert Picks, Predictions
Alabama at Ole Miss
Line: Alabamam -11.5, o/u: 63.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Alabama
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Alabama*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Alabama*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Alabama
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Alabama
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama*
E, CFN Alabama*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Alabama
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Alabama
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ole Miss
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Alabama*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Alabama
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ole Miss
CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama*
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
NEXT: Maryland at Penn State Expert Picks, Predictions
Maryland at Penn State
Line: Penn State -10.5, o/u: 57.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Penn State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Penn State*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Penn State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Penn State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Penn State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Penn State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Penn State*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Penn State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Penn State
E, CFN Penn State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Penn State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Penn State*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Penn State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Penn State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Maryland
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Penn State
CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
NEXT: UCF at Tulane Expert Picks, Predictions
UCF at Tulane
Line: Tulane -2.5, o/u: 52.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCF
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCF
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCF
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tulane
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCF
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCF
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UCF
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UCF
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCF
E, CFN UCF
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Tulane
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Tulane
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UCF
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tulane
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tulane
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UCF
CONSENSUS PICK: UCF
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
NEXT: Georgia at Mississippi State Expert Picks, Predictions
Georgia at Mississippi State
Line: Georgia -16.5, o/u: 53.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Georgia
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Georgia
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Georgia
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Georgia
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Georgia*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Georgia
E, CFN Georgia*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Georgia
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Georgia
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Georgia*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Georgia*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Georgia
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Mississippi State
CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
NEXT: Washington at Oregon Expert Picks, Predictions
Washington at Oregon
Line: Oregon -13.5, o/u: 72.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oregon
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oregon
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oregon*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oregon
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oregon
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oregon
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oregon*
E, CFN Oregon*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oregon
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oregon*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oregon*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oregon
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oregon
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Washington
CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon*
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
NEXT: TCU at Texas Expert Picks, Predictions
TCU at Texas
Line: Texas -7, o/u: 64.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Texas
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: TCU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Texas
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com TCU
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: TCU
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN TCU
E, CFN TCU
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com TCU
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: TCU
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Texas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: TCU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: TCU
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: TCU
CONSENSUS PICK: TCU
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
NEXT: Stanford at Utah Expert Picks, Predictions
Stanford at Utah
Line: Utah -23.5, o/u: 53.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Utah
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Utah*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Utah
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Utah
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Utah*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Utah*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Utah
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Utah
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Utah
E, CFN Utah
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Utah
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Utah*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Utah
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Utah*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Utah
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Utah
CONSENSUS PICK: Utah
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
NEXT: Arizona at UCLA Expert Picks, Predictions
Arizona at UCLA
Line: UCLA -19.5, o/u: 77.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCLA
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCLA
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCLA
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: UCLA
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCLA*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCLA*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UCLA
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UCLA*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCLA
E, CFN UCLA
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UCLA
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCLA
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UCLA*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UCLA*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UCLA*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UCLA
CONSENSUS PICK: UCLA
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
NEXT: Boise State at Nevada Expert Picks, Predictions
Boise State at Nevada
Line: Boise State -20.5, o/u: 48.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Boise State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Boise State*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Boise State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Boise State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Boise State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Boise State*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Boise State*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Boise State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Boise State*
E, CFN Boise State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Boise State*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Boise State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Boise State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Boise State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Boise State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Nevada
CONSENSUS PICK: Boise State*
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
NEXT: San Jose State at San Diego State Expert Picks, Predictions
San Jose State at San Diego State
Line: San Jose State -2.5, o/u: 40.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Diego State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Diego State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Jose State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Diego State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Diego State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Diego State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Jose State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Diego State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Diego State
E, CFN San Diego State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com San Jose State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Diego State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Diego State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Diego State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Diego State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: San Diego State
CONSENSUS PICK: San Diego State
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
NEXT: Utah State at Hawaii Expert Picks, Predictions
Utah State at Hawaii
Line: Utah State -11.5, o/u: 54.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Hawaii
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Utah State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Utah State*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Utah State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Utah State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Utah State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Utah State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Utah State*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Utah State
E, CFN Utah State*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Utah State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Utah State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Utah State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Utah State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Utah State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Hawaii
CONSENSUS PICK: Utah State
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks
NEXT: Expert Picks So Far
Expert Picks Results So Far
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com
Straight Up: 142-52 ATS:103-91
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com
Straight Up: 158-79 ATS: 131-106
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com
Straight Up: 142-73 ATS: 120-95
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
Straight Up: 163-74 ATS: 134-103
Pete Fiutak, CFN
Straight Up: 166-71 ATS:117-120
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com
Straight Up: 170-67 ATS:122-115
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com
Straight Up: 176-61 ATS:137-100
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
Straight Up: 174-63 ATS: 128-109
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com
Straight Up: 45-14, ATS: 30-29
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Straight Up: 172-65 ATS: 116-121
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com
Straight Up: 162-68 ATS: 129-101
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
Straight Up: 175-62 ATS: 106-131
E, CFN
Straight Up: 157-80 ATS: 113-110
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Straight Up: 143-82 ATS: 82-130
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com
Straight Up: 165-72 ATS: 115-122
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com
Straight Up: 161-76 ATS: 96-141
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
Straight Up: 171-66 ATS: 129-108
AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com
Straight Up: 44-15, ATS: 35-24
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
Straight Up: 170-67 ATS: 110-127
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com
Straight Up: 168-69 ATS: 112-125
John Williams, SoonersWire.com
Straight Up: 42-17, ATS: 34-25
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN
Straight Up: 149-118 ATS: 122-116
CONSENSUS PICK
Straight Up: 174-93 ATS: 119-118
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich
Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati
Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV
Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State
LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois
Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson
Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss
Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane
Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon
TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah
Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada
SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii
Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks