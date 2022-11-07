College football expert picks, predictions for Week 11, including Alabama at Ole Miss, TCU at Texas, Washington at Oregon



College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 11

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo

Line: Toledo -11.5, o/u: 50.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Toledo*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Toledo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Toledo*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Toledo

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Toledo

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Toledo*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Toledo*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Toledo

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Toledo*

E, CFN Toledo*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Toledo*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Toledo*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Toledo

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Toledo*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Toledo

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ball State

CONSENSUS PICK: Toledo*

NEXT: Buffalo at Central Michigan Expert Picks, Predictions

Buffalo at Central Michigan

Line: Buffalo -1.5, o/u: 54.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Buffalo

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Central Michigan

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Buffalo

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Buffalo*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Buffalo

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Buffalo*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Buffalo

E, CFN Buffalo

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Buffalo

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Central Michigan

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Central Michigan

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Central Michigan

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Buffalo

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Central Michigan

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo

Story continues

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

NEXT: Tulsa at Memphis Expert Picks, Predictions

Tulsa at Memphis

Line: Memphis -6.5, o/u: 62.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Memphis

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Memphis

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Memphis

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Memphis

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Memphis*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Memphis

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Memphis

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Memphis*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Memphis

E, CFN Memphis

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Memphis*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Memphis

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Memphis*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Memphis

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tulsa

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Tulsa

CONSENSUS PICK: Memphis

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

NEXT: East Carolina at Cincinnati Expert Picks, Predictions

East Carolina at Cincinnati

Line: Cincinnati -6.5, o/u: 53.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Cincinnati

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Cincinnati

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Cincinnati*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Cincinnati

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Cincinnati*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cincinnati

E, CFN Cincinnati

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com East Carolina

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Cincinnati

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Cincinnati

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: CIncinnati

CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

NEXT: Colorado at USC Expert Picks, Predictions

Colorado at USC

Line: USC -34.5, o/u: 65.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: USC*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: USC

Pete Fiutak, CFN: USC*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: USC*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: USC

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: USC*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com USC

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: USC

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN USC*

E, CFN USC*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com USC*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: USC

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: USC

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: USC*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: USC*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: USC

CONSENSUS PICK: USC*

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

NEXT: Fresno State at UNLV Expert Picks, Predictions

Fresno State at UNLV

Line: Fresno State -9.5, o/u: 58.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Fresno State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Fresno State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Fresno State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Fresno State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Fresno State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Fresno State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Fresno State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Fresno State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Fresno State

E, CFN Fresno State*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Fresno State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Fresno State*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Fresno State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Fresno State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Fresno State*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UNLV

CONSENSUS PICK: Fresno State

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

NEXT: Missouri at Tennessee Expert Picks, Predictions

Missouri at Tennessee

Line: Tennessee -29.5, o/u: 56.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tennessee*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tennessee

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Tennessee

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Tennessee*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tennessee

E, CFN Tennessee

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Tennessee

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Tennessee

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tennessee

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tennessee*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Missouri

CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

NEXT: Indiana at Ohio State Expert Picks, Predictions

Indiana at Ohio State

Line: Ohio State -40.5, o/u: 57.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ohio State*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ohio State*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ohio State*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ohio State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State*

E, CFN Ohio State*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ohio State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio State*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ohio State

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State*

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

NEXT: LSU at Arkansas Expert Picks, Predictions

LSU at Arkanas

Line: LSU -3, o/u: 62.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: LSU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arkansas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LSU

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LSU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: LSU

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LSU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LSU

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: LSU*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LSU

E, CFN LSU*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com LSU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: LSU

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LSU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arkansas

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LSU

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: LSU

CONSENSUS PICK: LSU

NEXT: Purdue at Illinois Expert Picks, Predictions

Purdue at Illinois

Line: Illinois -6.5, o/u: 46.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Illinois

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Illinois

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Illinois

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Illinois

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Illinois*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Illinois

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Illinois

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Illinois*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Illinois

E, CFN Illinois

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Illinois

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Illinois

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Illinois*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Illinois

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Illinois

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Purdue

CONSENSUS PICK: Illinois

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

NEXT: Notre Dame at Navy Expert Picks, Predictions

Notre Dame at Navy

Line: Notre Dame -16.5, o/u: 42.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Notre Dame

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Notre Dame

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Notre Dame

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Notre Dame

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Notre Dame

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Notre Dame*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame

E, CFN Notre Dame*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Notre Dame

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Notre Dame

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Notre Dame

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Notre Dame*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Notre Dame*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Navy

CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

NEXT: Louisville at Clemson Expert Picks, Predictions

Louisville at Clemson

Line: Clemson -7, o/u: 51.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Clemson

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Clemson

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Clemson

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Clemson

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Clemson*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Clemson

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Clemson

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Clemson*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Clemson

E, CFN Clemson

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Clemson*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Clemson

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Clemson

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Clemson

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Clemson

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Clemson

CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

NEXT: Nebraska at Michigan Expert Picks, Predictions

Nebraska at Michigan

Line: Michigan -28.5, o/u: 50.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Michigan

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Michigan

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Michigan

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Michigan

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan

E, CFN Michigan

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Michigan*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Nebraska

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

NEXT: Alabama at Ole Miss Expert Picks, Predictions

Alabama at Ole Miss

Line: Alabamam -11.5, o/u: 63.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Alabama

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Alabama*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Alabama*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Alabama

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Alabama

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama*

E, CFN Alabama*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Alabama

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Alabama

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ole Miss

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Alabama*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Alabama

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ole Miss

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama*

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

NEXT: Maryland at Penn State Expert Picks, Predictions

Maryland at Penn State

Line: Penn State -10.5, o/u: 57.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Penn State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Penn State*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Penn State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Penn State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Penn State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Penn State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Penn State*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Penn State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Penn State

E, CFN Penn State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Penn State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Penn State*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Penn State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Penn State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Maryland

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Penn State

CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

NEXT: UCF at Tulane Expert Picks, Predictions

UCF at Tulane

Line: Tulane -2.5, o/u: 52.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCF

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCF

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCF

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tulane

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCF

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCF

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UCF

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UCF

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCF

E, CFN UCF

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Tulane

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Tulane

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UCF

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tulane

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tulane

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UCF

CONSENSUS PICK: UCF

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

NEXT: Georgia at Mississippi State Expert Picks, Predictions

Georgia at Mississippi State

Line: Georgia -16.5, o/u: 53.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Georgia

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Georgia

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Georgia

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Georgia

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Georgia*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Georgia

E, CFN Georgia*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Georgia

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Georgia

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Georgia*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Georgia*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Georgia

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Mississippi State

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

NEXT: Washington at Oregon Expert Picks, Predictions

Washington at Oregon

Line: Oregon -13.5, o/u: 72.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oregon

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oregon

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oregon*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oregon

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oregon

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oregon

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oregon*

E, CFN Oregon*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oregon

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oregon*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oregon*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oregon

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oregon

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Washington

CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon*

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

NEXT: TCU at Texas Expert Picks, Predictions

TCU at Texas

Line: Texas -7, o/u: 64.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Texas

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: TCU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Texas

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com TCU

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: TCU

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN TCU

E, CFN TCU

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com TCU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: TCU

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Texas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: TCU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: TCU

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: TCU

CONSENSUS PICK: TCU

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

NEXT: Stanford at Utah Expert Picks, Predictions

Stanford at Utah

Line: Utah -23.5, o/u: 53.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Utah

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Utah*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Utah

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Utah

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Utah*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Utah*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Utah

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Utah

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Utah

E, CFN Utah

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Utah

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Utah*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Utah

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Utah*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Utah

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Utah

CONSENSUS PICK: Utah

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

NEXT: Arizona at UCLA Expert Picks, Predictions

Arizona at UCLA

Line: UCLA -19.5, o/u: 77.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCLA

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCLA

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCLA

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: UCLA

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCLA*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCLA*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UCLA

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UCLA*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCLA

E, CFN UCLA

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UCLA

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCLA

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UCLA*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UCLA*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UCLA*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UCLA

CONSENSUS PICK: UCLA

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

NEXT: Boise State at Nevada Expert Picks, Predictions

Boise State at Nevada

Line: Boise State -20.5, o/u: 48.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Boise State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Boise State*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Boise State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Boise State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Boise State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Boise State*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Boise State*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Boise State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Boise State*

E, CFN Boise State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Boise State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Boise State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Boise State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Boise State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Boise State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Nevada

CONSENSUS PICK: Boise State*

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

NEXT: San Jose State at San Diego State Expert Picks, Predictions

San Jose State at San Diego State

Line: San Jose State -2.5, o/u: 40.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Diego State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Diego State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Jose State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Diego State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Diego State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Diego State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Jose State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Diego State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Diego State

E, CFN San Diego State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com San Jose State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Diego State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Diego State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Diego State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Diego State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: San Diego State

CONSENSUS PICK: San Diego State

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

NEXT: Utah State at Hawaii Expert Picks, Predictions

Utah State at Hawaii

Line: Utah State -11.5, o/u: 54.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Hawaii

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Utah State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Utah State*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Utah State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Utah State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Utah State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Utah State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Utah State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Utah State

E, CFN Utah State*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Utah State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Utah State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Utah State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Utah State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Utah State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Hawaii

CONSENSUS PICK: Utah State

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

NEXT: Expert Picks So Far

Expert Picks Results So Far

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com

Straight Up: 142-52 ATS:103-91

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com

Straight Up: 158-79 ATS: 131-106



Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com

Straight Up: 142-73 ATS: 120-95



Jeff Feyerer, CFN

Straight Up: 163-74 ATS: 134-103



Pete Fiutak, CFN

Straight Up: 166-71 ATS:117-120

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com

Straight Up: 170-67 ATS:122-115

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com

Straight Up: 176-61 ATS:137-100

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

Straight Up: 174-63 ATS: 128-109



Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com

Straight Up: 45-14, ATS: 30-29



Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Straight Up: 172-65 ATS: 116-121



Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com

Straight Up: 162-68 ATS: 129-101



Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

Straight Up: 175-62 ATS: 106-131



E, CFN

Straight Up: 157-80 ATS: 113-110



Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Straight Up: 143-82 ATS: 82-130



Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com

Straight Up: 165-72 ATS: 115-122



Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com

Straight Up: 161-76 ATS: 96-141



Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

Straight Up: 171-66 ATS: 129-108



AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com

Straight Up: 44-15, ATS: 35-24



Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

Straight Up: 170-67 ATS: 110-127



Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com

Straight Up: 168-69 ATS: 112-125



John Williams, SoonersWire.com

Straight Up: 42-17, ATS: 34-25

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN

Straight Up: 149-118 ATS: 122-116



CONSENSUS PICK

Straight Up: 174-93 ATS: 119-118

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Ball State at Toledo | Buffalo at Central Mich

Tulsa at Memphis | East Carolina at Cincinnati

Colorado at USC | Fresno State at UNLV

Missouri at Tennessee | Indiana at Ohio State

LSU at Arkansas | Purdue at Illinois

Notre Dame at Navy | Louisville at Clemson

Nebraska at Michigan | Alabama at Ole Miss

Maryland at Penn State | UCF at Tulane

Georgia at Miss State | Washington at Oregon

TCU at Texas | Stanford at Utah

Arizona at UCLA | Boise State at Nevada

SJSU at SDSU | Utah State at Hawaii

Experts Picks So Far | NFL Expert Picks

Story originally appeared on College Football News