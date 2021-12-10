College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: College Football Playoff, New Year’s Six

College football expert picks, predictions for College Football Playoff, New Year’s Six Games: Alabama vs Cincinnati, Michigan vs Georgia and Rose, Peach, Fiesta, Sugar Bowls

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Michigan State vs Pitt

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

7:00, ESPN

Line: PICK, o/u: 63.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN Pitt

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Pitt

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Pitt

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Michigan State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN Pitt

Pete Fiutak, CFN Michigan State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com Pitt

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com Michigan State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Pitt

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com Michigan State

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com Michigan State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Pitt

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com Pitt

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com Pitt

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com Pitt

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com Michigan State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN Pitt

CONSENSUS PICK: Pitt

Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State

Playstation Fiesta Bowl

1:00, ESPN

Line: Notre Dame -8.5, o/u: 45.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN Notre Dame

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma St

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Notre Dame

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Notre Dame

Jeff Feyerer, CFN Notre Dame

Pete Fiutak, CFN Notre Dame

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com Oklahoma St

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com Oklahoma St

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oklahoma St

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com Notre Dame*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com Notre Dame

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com Oklahoma St

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com Notre Dame

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com Notre Dame

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com Notre Dame

Clucko the Chicken, CFN Notre Dame

CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame

Ohio State vs Utah

Rose Bowl Game

5:00, ESPN

Line: Ohio State -6.5, o/u: 66.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN Ohio State

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ohio State

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Ohio State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ohio State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN Ohio State

Pete Fiutak, CFN Ohio State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com Ohio State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com Ohio State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Utah

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com Ohio State*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com Ohio State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com Ohio State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com Ohio State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com Ohio State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com Ohio State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN Ohio State

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Baylor vs Ole Miss

Allstate Sugar Bowl

8:45, ESPN

Line: Baylor -1.5, o/u: 54

Gill Alexander, VSIN Ole Miss

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Baylor

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Ole Miss

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ole Miss

Jeff Feyerer, CFN Baylor

Pete Fiutak, CFN Ole Miss

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com Ole Miss

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com Ole Miss

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ole Miss

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com Ole Miss

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com Ole Miss

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ole Miss

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com Baylor

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com Ole Miss

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com Ole Miss

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com Baylor

Clucko the Chicken, CFN Ole Miss

CONSENSUS PICK: Ole Miss

Michigan vs Georgia

Capital One Orange Bowl

7:30, ESPN

Line: Georgia -7.5, o/u: 44.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN Michigan

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Georgia

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Georgia*

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Georgia

Jeff Feyerer, CFN Georgia

Pete Fiutak, CFN Georgia

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com Georgia*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com Georgia

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Georgia*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com Michigan

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com Georgia

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com Michigan

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com Michigan

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com Georgia*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com Georgia*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN Michigan

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia*

Alabama vs Cincinnati

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

3:30, ESPN

Line: Alabama -13.5, o/u: 58.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN Alabama

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Alabama

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Alabama

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Alabama*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN Alabama

Pete Fiutak, CFN Alabama

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com Alabama

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com Alabama

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Alabama*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com Alabama

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com Alabama

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com Alabama*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com Alabama

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com Alabama*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com Alabama

Clucko the Chicken, CFN Cincinnati

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama

Gill Alexander, VSIN

SU: 156-65, ATS: 111-100-3

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com

SU: 163-78, ATS: 111-107-2

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com

SU: 185-83, ATS: 118-125-3

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com

SU: 229-87, ATS: 167-146-3

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU: 225-91, ATS: 166-147-3

Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU: 209-107, ATS: 158-155-3

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com

SU: 226-90, ATS: 159-154-3

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU: 217-99, ATS: 156-157-3

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU: 220-96, ATS: 157-155-3

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com

SU: 203-89, ATS: 157-132-3

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com

SU: 183-82, ATS: 136-129-3

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU: 168-78, ATS: 118-125-3

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com

SU: 197-95, ATS: 143-145-2

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com:

SU: 194-83, ATS: 146-128-3

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU: 187-82, ATS: 135-129-2

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com

SU: 173-92, ATS: 127-136-2

Clucko the Chicken, CFN

SU: 118-148, ATS: 139-125-2

CONSENSUS PICK

SU: 185-81, ATS: 123-123-2

College Football Expert Picks: CFP & NY6

Peach: MSU vs Pitt | Fiesta: ND vs Ok St

Rose: Ohio St vs Utah | Sugar: Baylor vs Miss

CFP Orange: Michigan vs Georgia

CFP Cotton: Alabama vs Cincinnati

CFP National Championship COMING

Results So Far | Bowl Schedule

Bowls: Dec 17-27 | Dec 28-Jan 4