College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: College Football Playoff, New Year’s Six
College football expert picks, predictions for College Football Playoff, New Year’s Six Games: Alabama vs Cincinnati, Michigan vs Georgia and Rose, Peach, Fiesta, Sugar Bowls
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
– CFN Predictions & Game Previews
– Bowl Schedule | NFL Expert Picks
Michigan State vs Pitt
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
7:00, ESPN
Line: PICK, o/u: 63.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN Pitt
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Pitt
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Pitt
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Michigan State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN Pitt
Pete Fiutak, CFN Michigan State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com Pitt
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com Michigan State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Pitt
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com Michigan State
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com Michigan State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Pitt
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com Pitt
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com Pitt
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com Pitt
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com Michigan State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN Pitt
CONSENSUS PICK: Pitt
College Football Expert Picks: CFP & NY6
Peach: MSU vs Pitt | Fiesta: ND vs Ok St
Rose: Ohio St vs Utah | Sugar: Baylor vs Miss
CFP Orange: Michigan vs Georgia
CFP Cotton: Alabama vs Cincinnati
CFP National Championship COMING
Results So Far | Bowl Schedule
Bowls: Dec 17-27 | Dec 28-Jan 4
NEXT: Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State: Playstation Fiesta Bowl Expert Picks, Predictions
Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State
Playstation Fiesta Bowl
1:00, ESPN
Line: Notre Dame -8.5, o/u: 45.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN Notre Dame
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma St
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Notre Dame
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Notre Dame
Jeff Feyerer, CFN Notre Dame
Pete Fiutak, CFN Notre Dame
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com Oklahoma St
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com Oklahoma St
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oklahoma St
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com Notre Dame*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com Notre Dame
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com Oklahoma St
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com Notre Dame
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com Notre Dame
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com Notre Dame
Clucko the Chicken, CFN Notre Dame
CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame
Ohio State vs Utah
Rose Bowl Game
5:00, ESPN
Line: Ohio State -6.5, o/u: 66.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN Ohio State
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ohio State
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Ohio State
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ohio State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN Ohio State
Pete Fiutak, CFN Ohio State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com Ohio State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com Ohio State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Utah
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com Ohio State*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com Ohio State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com Ohio State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com Ohio State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com Ohio State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com Ohio State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN Ohio State
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State
Baylor vs Ole Miss
Allstate Sugar Bowl
8:45, ESPN
Line: Baylor -1.5, o/u: 54
Gill Alexander, VSIN Ole Miss
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Baylor
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Ole Miss
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ole Miss
Jeff Feyerer, CFN Baylor
Pete Fiutak, CFN Ole Miss
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com Ole Miss
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com Ole Miss
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ole Miss
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com Ole Miss
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com Ole Miss
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ole Miss
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com Baylor
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com Ole Miss
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com Ole Miss
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com Baylor
Clucko the Chicken, CFN Ole Miss
CONSENSUS PICK: Ole Miss
Michigan vs Georgia
Capital One Orange Bowl
7:30, ESPN
Line: Georgia -7.5, o/u: 44.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN Michigan
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Georgia
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Georgia*
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Georgia
Jeff Feyerer, CFN Georgia
Pete Fiutak, CFN Georgia
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com Georgia*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com Georgia
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Georgia*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com Michigan
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com Georgia
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com Michigan
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com Michigan
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com Georgia*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com Georgia*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN Michigan
CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia*
Alabama vs Cincinnati
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
3:30, ESPN
Line: Alabama -13.5, o/u: 58.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN Alabama
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Alabama
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Alabama
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Alabama*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN Alabama
Pete Fiutak, CFN Alabama
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com Alabama
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com Alabama
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Alabama*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com Alabama
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com Alabama
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com Alabama*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com Alabama
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com Alabama*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com Alabama
Clucko the Chicken, CFN Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander, VSIN
SU: 156-65, ATS: 111-100-3
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com
SU: 163-78, ATS: 111-107-2
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com
SU: 185-83, ATS: 118-125-3
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com
SU: 229-87, ATS: 167-146-3
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU: 225-91, ATS: 166-147-3
Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU: 209-107, ATS: 158-155-3
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com
SU: 226-90, ATS: 159-154-3
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
SU: 217-99, ATS: 156-157-3
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
SU: 220-96, ATS: 157-155-3
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com
SU: 203-89, ATS: 157-132-3
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com
SU: 183-82, ATS: 136-129-3
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
SU: 168-78, ATS: 118-125-3
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com
SU: 197-95, ATS: 143-145-2
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com:
SU: 194-83, ATS: 146-128-3
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
SU: 187-82, ATS: 135-129-2
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com
SU: 173-92, ATS: 127-136-2
Clucko the Chicken, CFN
SU: 118-148, ATS: 139-125-2
CONSENSUS PICK
SU: 185-81, ATS: 123-123-2
