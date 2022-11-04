College Football Expert Picks Predictions Week 10

NextShark

Senior U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez declared a mistrial in the Sacramento police shooting lawsuit over the death of 19-year-old Darell Richards in California. Richards, a Black and Hmong man suspected of being schizophrenic by his family, was carrying a pellet gun that resembled a handgun when Officers Todd Edgerton and Patrick Cox shot him multiple times in Curtis Park, Sacramento, after they believed he pointed a handgun at another officer on Sept. 6, 2018. Police were reportedly aware that he had mental health issues and might be suicidal, reported the Sacramento Bee.