College Football Expert Picks Predictions Week 10
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 10 highlighted by Tennessee at Georgia, Clemson at Notre Dame, and Alabama at LSU
The Browns blew out the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens just days after trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles. The 76ers were docked two draft picks for tampering. The XFL, headed up by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, released its eight team names and logos.
College football rankings from CollegeFootballNews.com from 1 to 131 after Week 9
Could former Penn State head coach Bill O'Brien be in the mix for the Auburn job?
The first batch of College Football Playoff rankings are coming out Tuesday night. How should the committee rank the top 25?
Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker says that there is plenty of things for his team to work on ahead of Saturday's game at Mississippi State.
John Cohen will fill the same position with Auburn as he did for Mississippi State.
College Football Playoff rankings prediction. What will the first top 25 be when it comes out on Tuesday night?
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
Auburn football coaching search is underway after firing Bryan Harsin. Here are 13 candidates who make sense, including Deion Sanders and Lane Kiffin.
The Stockbridge, Georgia native has 41 tackles, including 9 1/2 for loss and four sacks. ''We've kind of decided to move on here,'' Napier said Monday. ''I think that being a football player at the University of Florida is a privilege.
While Christian McCaffrey's 34-yard touchdown pass was impressive, it also calls to mind an alarming Jimmy Garoppolo stat.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Jim Harbaugh expects the four suspended Michigan State football players involved in roughing up two members of Michigan's team to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. ''I can't imagine that this will not result in criminal charges,'' the Michigan coach said Monday. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said later Monday that it would be irresponsible to respond to Harbaugh's call for criminal charges due to the ongoing investigation.
Trevor Lawrence hasn't yet lived up to his pedigree as a prospect.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
Jim Harbaugh pulled no punches, saying he can't image Michigan State's tunnel attack won't 'result in criminal charges.'
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
Gemon Green and his family plan on pressing charges on those involved in Saturday night's incident.
Auburn football is looking for a new coach. Can the SEC stop AU from hiring Hugh Freeze, who left Ole Miss under a cloud? Here's what the league says.