College football expert picks, predictions for Week 6, including Tennessee at LSU, Utah at UCLA, and TCU at Kansas

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 6

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Line: UCF -3.5, o/u: 65

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UCF

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCF

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UCF

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCF

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCF

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: SMU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCF*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCF

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com SMU

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN SMU

E, CFN UCF

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com SMU

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UCF

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCF*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: SMU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UCF

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UCF

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: SMU

CONSENSUS PICK: UCF

NEXT: Nebraska at Rutgers Expert Picks, Predictions

Nebraska at Rutgers

Line: Nebraska -3, o/u: 51

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Rutgers

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Nebraska

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Nebraska

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Nebraska

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Rutgers

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Nebraska

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Rutgers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Rutgers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Rutgers

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Nebraska

E, CFN Nebraska

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Nebraska

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Nebraska

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Nebraska

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Rutgers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Rutgers

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Nebraska

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Nebraska

CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska

Houston at Memphis

Line: Memphis -3, o/u: 57

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Houston

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Memphis

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Memphis

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Memphis

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Memphis

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Houston

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Memphis

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Memphis

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Houston

E, CFN Memphis

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Houston

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Houston

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Memphis

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Houston

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Memphis

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Memphis

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Memphis

CONSENSUS PICK: Memphis

Colorado State at Nevada

Line: Nevada -3.5, o/u: 44

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Nevada

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Colorado State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Nevada

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Nevada

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Nevada

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Nevada

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Nevada

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Nevada

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Nevada

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Nevada

E, CFN Nevada

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Nevada

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Nevada*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Nevada

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Nevada

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Nevada

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Nevada

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Colorado State

CONSENSUS PICK: Nevada

UNLV at San Jose State

Line: San Jose State -7, o/u: 53.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: San Jose State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Jose State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UNLV

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Jose State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Jose State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Jose State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Jose State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Jose State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Jose State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Jose State*

E, CFN San Jose State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UNLV

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com San Jose State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UNLV

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UNLV

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Jose State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Jose State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UNLV

CONSENSUS PICK: San Jose State

Michigan at Indiana

Line: Michigan -22, o/u: 59

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Michigan*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Michigan*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Michigan*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Michigan

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Michigan

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan

E, CFN Michigan

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Michigan

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Michigan

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Indiana

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Tennessee at LSU

Line: Tennessee-2.5, o/u: 64

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Tennessee

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tennessee

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Tennessee

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LSU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tennessee

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Tennessee

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tennessee

E, CFN Tennessee

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Tennessee

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Tennessee

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: LSU

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LSU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LSU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tennessee

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: LSU

CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee

TCU at Kansas

Line: TCU -7, o/u: 67.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: TCU

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Kansas

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: TCU*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: TCU*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: TCU

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Kansas

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: TCU*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: TCU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com TCU*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN TCU

E, CFN TCU*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Kansas

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com TCU*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Kansas

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: TCU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: TCU*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: TCU*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Kansas

CONSENSUS PICK: TCU*

Arkansas at Mississippi State

Line: Mississippi State -8, o/u: 62

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Miss State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Miss State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Miss State*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miss State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miss State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Miss State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miss State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miss State*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Miss State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Miss State*

E, CFN Miss State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Miss State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Arkansas

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Miss State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miss State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miss State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Miss State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Arkansas

CONSENSUS PICK: Miss State

Texas vs Oklahoma

Line: Texas -7, o/u: 65

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Texas*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Texas

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Texas

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Texas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas*

E, CFN Texas*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Texas*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Texas

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oklahoma

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Texas*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Texas*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texas

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas*

Auburn at Georgia

Line: Georgia -29.5, o/u: 50

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Georgia*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Georgia

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Georgia*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Georgia*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Georgia

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Georgia*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Georgia*

E, CFN Georgia*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Georgia*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Georgia*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Georgia*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Georgia*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Georgia

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Georgia*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Auburn

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia*

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Line: Oklahoma State -9.5, o/u: 67.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oklahoma State*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oklahoma State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oklahoma State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oklahoma State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oklahoma State*

E, CFN Oklahoma State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oklahoma State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Oklahoma State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oklahoma State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oklahoma State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oklahoma State*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oklahoma State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texas Tech

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma State

Utah at UCLA

Line: Utah -4.5, o/u: 64

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Utah

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCLA

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UCLA

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Utah

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Utah

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Utah

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Utah

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Utah

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Utah

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Utah

E, CFN Utah

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Utah

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Utah

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCLA

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UCLA

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Utah

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Utah

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UCLA

CONSENSUS PICK: Utah

Ohio State at Michigan State

Line: Ohio State -25.5, o/u: 63

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ohio State*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ohio State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ohio State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ohio State*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ohio State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State

E, CFN Ohio State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ohio State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ohio State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Michigan State

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

North Carolina at Miami

Line: Miami -4, o/u: 66

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Miami

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: North Carolina

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: North Carolina

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: North Carolina

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Miami

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miami*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com North Carolina

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN North Carolina

E, CFN North Carolina

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com North Carolina

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com North Carolina

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Miami*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: North Carolina

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: North Carolina

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: North Carolina

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: North Carolina

Clemson at Boston College

Line: Clemson -20.5, o/u: 50

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Clemson

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Clemson*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Clemson

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Clemson

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Clemson

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Clemson

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Clemson

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Clemson

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Clemson

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Clemson

E, CFN Clemson

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Clemson

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Clemson

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Clemson*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Clemson

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Clemson*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Clemson

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Clemson

CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson

Washington State at USC

Line: USC -13, o/u: 66

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: USC

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Washington State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: USC*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: USC

Pete Fiutak, CFN: USC*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: USC

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: USC*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: USC

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com USC*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN USC*

E, CFN USC*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com USC*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com USC

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: USC

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: USC

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: USC*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: USC*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: USC

CONSENSUS PICK: USC*

BYU vs Notre Dame

Line: Notre Dame -3.5, o/u: 52

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: BYU

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Notre Dame

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: BYU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame

Pete Fiutak, CFN: BYU

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Notre Dame

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: BYU

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Notre Dame

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com BYU

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame

E, CFN BYU

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com BYU

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com BYU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: BYU

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Notre Dame

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: BYU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: BYU

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Notre Dame

CONSENSUS PICK: BYU

Iowa at Illinois

Line: Illinois -3.5, o/u: 35.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Illinois

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Iowa

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Illinois

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Illinois

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Illinois

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Illinois

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Illinois*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Iowa

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Iowa

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Iowa

E, CFN Illinois

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Illinois

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Illinois

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Illinoia*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Illinois

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Illinois

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Illinois

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Iowa

CONSENSUS PICK: Illinois

Florida State at NC State

Line: NC State -3.5, o/u: 52

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: NC State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: NC State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: NC State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Florida State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: NC State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: NC State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: NC State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NC State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com NC State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN NC State

E, CFN NC State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com NC State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Florida State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: NC State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: NC State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NC State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: NC State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Florida State

CONSENSUS PICK: NC State

Hawaii at San Diego State

Line: San Diego State -20, o/u: 49

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: San Diego State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Diego State*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: San Diego State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Diego State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Diego State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Diego State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Diego State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Diego State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Diego State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Diego State

E, CFN San Diego State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com San Diego State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com San Diego State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Diego State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Diego State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Diego State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Diego State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Hawaii

CONSENSUS PICK: San Diego State

Oregon State at Stanford

Line: Oregon -13, o/u: 70.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oregon State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Stanford

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oregon State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oregon State*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oregon State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oregon State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oregon State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oregon State

E, CFN Oregon State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oregon State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Oregon State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oregon State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oregon State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oregon State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oregon State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Stanford

CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon State

Expert Picks Results So Far

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com

Straight Up: 80-23, ATS: 57-46

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com

Straight Up: 82-42, ATS: 69-55



Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com

Straight Up: 92-32, ATS: 55-69



Jeff Feyerer, CFN

Straight Up: 90-34, ATS: 60-64



Pete Fiutak, CFN

Straight Up: 91-33, ATS: 68-56

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com

Straight Up: 91-32, ATS: 63-60



Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com

Straight Up: 98-26, ATS: 74-50



Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

Straight Up: 99-25, ATS: 67-57



Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com

Straight Up: 45-14, ATS: 30-29



Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Straight Up: 92-32, ATS: 58-66



Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com

Straight Up: 81-36, ATS: 67-50



Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

Straight Up: 92-32, ATS: 58-66



E, CFN

Straight Up: 81-43, ATS: 68-56



Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Straight Up: 77-36, ATS: 53-60



Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com

Straight Up: 89-35, ATS: 64-60



Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com

Straight Up: 89-35, ATS: 51-73



Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

Straight Up: 89-35, ATS: 66-58



AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com

Straight Up: 44-15, ATS: 35-24



Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

Straight Up: 90-34, ATS: 58-66



Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com

Straight Up: 88-36, ATS: 57-67



John Williams, SoonersWire.com

Straight Up: 42-17, ATS: 34-25



Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN

Straight Up: 51-73, ATS: 61-63



CONSENSUS PICK

Straight Up: 94-60, ATS: 66-58

Story originally appeared on College Football News