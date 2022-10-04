College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 6
College football expert picks, predictions for Week 6, including Tennessee at LSU, Utah at UCLA, and TCU at Kansas
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
SMU at UCF
Line: UCF -3.5, o/u: 65
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UCF
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCF
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UCF
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCF
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCF
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: SMU
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCF*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCF
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com SMU
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN SMU
E, CFN UCF
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com SMU
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UCF
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCF*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: SMU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UCF
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UCF
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: SMU
CONSENSUS PICK: UCF
Nebraska at Rutgers
Line: Nebraska -3, o/u: 51
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Rutgers
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Nebraska
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Nebraska
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Nebraska
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Rutgers
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Nebraska
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Rutgers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Rutgers
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Rutgers
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Nebraska
E, CFN Nebraska
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Nebraska
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Nebraska
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Nebraska
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Rutgers
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Rutgers
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Nebraska
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Nebraska
CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska
Houston at Memphis
Line: Memphis -3, o/u: 57
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Houston
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Memphis
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Memphis
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Memphis
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Memphis
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Houston
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Memphis
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Memphis
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Houston
E, CFN Memphis
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Houston
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Houston
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Memphis
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Houston
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Memphis
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Memphis
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Memphis
CONSENSUS PICK: Memphis
Colorado State at Nevada
Line: Nevada -3.5, o/u: 44
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Nevada
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Colorado State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Nevada
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Nevada
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Nevada
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Nevada
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Nevada
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Nevada
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Nevada
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Nevada
E, CFN Nevada
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Nevada
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Nevada*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Nevada
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Nevada
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Nevada
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Nevada
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Colorado State
CONSENSUS PICK: Nevada
UNLV at San Jose State
Line: San Jose State -7, o/u: 53.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: San Jose State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Jose State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UNLV
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Jose State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Jose State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Jose State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Jose State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Jose State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Jose State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Jose State*
E, CFN San Jose State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UNLV
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com San Jose State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UNLV
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UNLV
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Jose State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Jose State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UNLV
CONSENSUS PICK: San Jose State
Michigan at Indiana
Line: Michigan -22, o/u: 59
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Michigan*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Michigan*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Michigan*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Michigan
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Michigan
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan
E, CFN Michigan
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Michigan
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Michigan
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Indiana
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan
Tennessee at LSU
Line: Tennessee-2.5, o/u: 64
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Tennessee
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tennessee
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Tennessee
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LSU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tennessee
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Tennessee
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Tennessee
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tennessee
E, CFN Tennessee
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Tennessee
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Tennessee
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: LSU
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LSU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LSU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tennessee
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: LSU
CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee
TCU at Kansas
Line: TCU -7, o/u: 67.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: TCU
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Kansas
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: TCU*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: TCU*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: TCU
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Kansas
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: TCU*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: TCU
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com TCU*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN TCU
E, CFN TCU*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Kansas
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com TCU*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Kansas
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: TCU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: TCU*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: TCU*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Kansas
CONSENSUS PICK: TCU*
Arkansas at Mississippi State
Line: Mississippi State -8, o/u: 62
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Miss State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Miss State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Miss State*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miss State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miss State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Miss State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miss State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miss State*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Miss State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Miss State*
E, CFN Miss State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Miss State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Arkansas
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Miss State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miss State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miss State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Miss State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Arkansas
CONSENSUS PICK: Miss State
Texas vs Oklahoma
Line: Texas -7, o/u: 65
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Texas*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Texas
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Texas
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Texas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas*
E, CFN Texas*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Texas*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Texas
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oklahoma
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Texas*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Texas*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texas
CONSENSUS PICK: Texas*
Auburn at Georgia
Line: Georgia -29.5, o/u: 50
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Georgia*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Georgia
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Georgia*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Georgia*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Georgia
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Georgia*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Georgia*
E, CFN Georgia*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Georgia*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Georgia*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Georgia*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Georgia*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Georgia
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Georgia*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Auburn
CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia*
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
Line: Oklahoma State -9.5, o/u: 67.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oklahoma State*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oklahoma State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oklahoma State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oklahoma State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oklahoma State*
E, CFN Oklahoma State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oklahoma State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Oklahoma State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oklahoma State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oklahoma State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oklahoma State*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oklahoma State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texas Tech
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma State
Utah at UCLA
Line: Utah -4.5, o/u: 64
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Utah
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCLA
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UCLA
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Utah
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Utah
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Utah
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Utah
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Utah
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Utah
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Utah
E, CFN Utah
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Utah
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Utah
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCLA
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UCLA
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Utah
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Utah
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UCLA
CONSENSUS PICK: Utah
Ohio State at Michigan State
Line: Ohio State -25.5, o/u: 63
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ohio State*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ohio State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ohio State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ohio State*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ohio State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State
E, CFN Ohio State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ohio State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ohio State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Michigan State
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State
North Carolina at Miami
Line: Miami -4, o/u: 66
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Miami
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: North Carolina
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: North Carolina
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: North Carolina
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Miami
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miami*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com North Carolina
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN North Carolina
E, CFN North Carolina
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com North Carolina
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com North Carolina
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Miami*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: North Carolina
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: North Carolina
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: North Carolina
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: North Carolina
Clemson at Boston College
Line: Clemson -20.5, o/u: 50
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Clemson
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Clemson*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Clemson
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Clemson
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Clemson
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Clemson
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Clemson
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Clemson
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Clemson
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Clemson
E, CFN Clemson
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Clemson
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Clemson
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Clemson*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Clemson
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Clemson*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Clemson
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Clemson
CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson
Washington State at USC
Line: USC -13, o/u: 66
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: USC
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Washington State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: USC*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: USC
Pete Fiutak, CFN: USC*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: USC
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: USC*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: USC
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com USC*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN USC*
E, CFN USC*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com USC*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com USC
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: USC
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: USC
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: USC*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: USC*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: USC
CONSENSUS PICK: USC*
BYU vs Notre Dame
Line: Notre Dame -3.5, o/u: 52
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: BYU
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Notre Dame
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: BYU
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame
Pete Fiutak, CFN: BYU
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Notre Dame
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: BYU
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Notre Dame
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com BYU
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame
E, CFN BYU
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com BYU
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com BYU
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: BYU
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Notre Dame
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: BYU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: BYU
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Notre Dame
CONSENSUS PICK: BYU
Iowa at Illinois
Line: Illinois -3.5, o/u: 35.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Illinois
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Iowa
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Illinois
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Illinois
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Illinois
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Illinois
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Illinois*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Iowa
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Iowa
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Iowa
E, CFN Illinois
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Illinois
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Illinois
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Illinoia*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Illinois
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Illinois
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Illinois
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Iowa
CONSENSUS PICK: Illinois
Florida State at NC State
Line: NC State -3.5, o/u: 52
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: NC State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: NC State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: NC State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Florida State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: NC State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: NC State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: NC State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NC State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com NC State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN NC State
E, CFN NC State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com NC State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Florida State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: NC State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: NC State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NC State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: NC State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Florida State
CONSENSUS PICK: NC State
Hawaii at San Diego State
Line: San Diego State -20, o/u: 49
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: San Diego State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Diego State*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: San Diego State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Diego State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Diego State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Diego State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Diego State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Diego State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Diego State*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Diego State
E, CFN San Diego State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com San Diego State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com San Diego State*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Diego State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Diego State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Diego State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Diego State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Hawaii
CONSENSUS PICK: San Diego State
Oregon State at Stanford
Line: Oregon -13, o/u: 70.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oregon State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Stanford
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oregon State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oregon State*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oregon State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oregon State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oregon State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oregon State
E, CFN Oregon State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oregon State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Oregon State*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oregon State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oregon State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oregon State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oregon State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Stanford
CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon State
Expert Picks Results So Far
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com
Straight Up: 80-23, ATS: 57-46
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com
Straight Up: 82-42, ATS: 69-55
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com
Straight Up: 92-32, ATS: 55-69
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
Straight Up: 90-34, ATS: 60-64
Pete Fiutak, CFN
Straight Up: 91-33, ATS: 68-56
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com
Straight Up: 91-32, ATS: 63-60
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com
Straight Up: 98-26, ATS: 74-50
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
Straight Up: 99-25, ATS: 67-57
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com
Straight Up: 45-14, ATS: 30-29
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Straight Up: 92-32, ATS: 58-66
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com
Straight Up: 81-36, ATS: 67-50
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
Straight Up: 92-32, ATS: 58-66
E, CFN
Straight Up: 81-43, ATS: 68-56
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Straight Up: 77-36, ATS: 53-60
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com
Straight Up: 89-35, ATS: 64-60
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com
Straight Up: 89-35, ATS: 51-73
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
Straight Up: 89-35, ATS: 66-58
AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com
Straight Up: 44-15, ATS: 35-24
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
Straight Up: 90-34, ATS: 58-66
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com
Straight Up: 88-36, ATS: 57-67
John Williams, SoonersWire.com
Straight Up: 42-17, ATS: 34-25
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN
Straight Up: 51-73, ATS: 61-63
CONSENSUS PICK
Straight Up: 94-60, ATS: 66-58
