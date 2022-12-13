College Football Expert Picks Predictions Bowl Games December 20-27
College football expert picks, predictions for all of the bowl games from December 20th through the 27th
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Bowl Game College Football Expert Picks
Fenway EMU vs SJSU | Boca Liberty vs Toledo
NO WKU vs USA | Armed Forces AF vs Baylor
Ind Louisiana vs Houston | Gasp Missouri vs WF
Hawaii MTSU vs SDSU | Quick NMSU vs BGSU
Camellia UB vs GaSo | 1st Resp Utah St vs Memphis
Birm Coast Carolina vs ECU | GuarRate Ok St vs Wis
Results So Far | Bowls December 16-19
Bowl Schedule, Predictions | Ranking all 41 Bowls
NFL Week 15 Expert Picks
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State
Line: San Jose State -4.5, o/u: 55.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: San Jose State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Jose State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: San Jose State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Jose State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Jose State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Jose State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Jose State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Jose State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Jose State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Jose State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Eastern Michigan
E, CFN San Jose State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com San Jose State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com San Jose State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Jose State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Jose State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Jose State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Jose State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Eastern Michigan
CONSENSUS PICK: San Jose State
NEXT: Liberty vs Toledo Expert Picks Predictions
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Liberty vs Toledo
Line: Toledo -1.5, o/u: 52.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Toledo
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Toledo
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Toledo
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Toledo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Toledo*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Toledo
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Toledo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Toledo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Toledo*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Toledo
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Toledo
E, CFN Toledo
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Toledo
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Toledo
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Toledo
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Liberty
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Toledo
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Liberty
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Toledo
CONSENSUS PICK: Toledo
Bowl Game College Football Expert Picks
Fenway EMU vs SJSU | Boca Liberty vs Toledo
NO WKU vs USA | Armed Forces AF vs Baylor
Ind Louisiana vs Houston | Gasp Missouri vs WF
Hawaii MTSU vs SDSU | Quick NMSU vs BGSU
Camellia UB vs GaSo | 1st Resp Utah St vs Memphis
Birm Coast Carolina vs ECU | GuarRate Ok St vs Wis
Results So Far | Bowls December 16-19
Bowl Schedule, Predictions | Ranking all 41 Bowls
NFL Week 15 Expert Picks
NEXT: WKU vs South Alabama Expert Picks Predictions
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
WKU vs South Alabama
Line: South Alabama -3.5, o/u: 64.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: WKU
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: South Alabama
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: South Alabama*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: South Alabama*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: South Alabama*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: South Alabama
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: South Alabama*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: South Alabama*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com South Alabama
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: South Alabama*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN South Alabama*
E, CFN WKU
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com South Alabama
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com WKU
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: South Alabama*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: South Alabama*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: WKU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: South Alabama
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: WKU
CONSENSUS PICK: South Alabama*
Bowl Game College Football Expert Picks
Fenway EMU vs SJSU | Boca Liberty vs Toledo
NO WKU vs USA | Armed Forces AF vs Baylor
Ind Louisiana vs Houston | Gasp Missouri vs WF
Hawaii MTSU vs SDSU | Quick NMSU vs BGSU
Camellia UB vs GaSo | 1st Resp Utah St vs Memphis
Birm Coast Carolina vs ECU | GuarRate Ok St vs Wis
Results So Far | Bowls December 16-19
Bowl Schedule, Predictions | Ranking all 41 Bowls
NFL Week 15 Expert Picks
NEXT: Air Force vs Baylor Expert Picks Predictions
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Air Force vs Baylor
Line: Bayor -6.5, o/u: 45.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Baylor
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Air Force
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Baylor*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baylor
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baylor*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Baylor
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Baylor*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baylor*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Air Force
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Baylor*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Baylor
E, CFN Baylor*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Baylor
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Baylor
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Baylor*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baylor*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baylor*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Baylor
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Air Force
CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor*
Bowl Game College Football Expert Picks
Fenway EMU vs SJSU | Boca Liberty vs Toledo
NO WKU vs USA | Armed Forces AF vs Baylor
Ind Louisiana vs Houston | Gasp Missouri vs WF
Hawaii MTSU vs SDSU | Quick NMSU vs BGSU
Camellia UB vs GaSo | 1st Resp Utah St vs Memphis
Birm Coast Carolina vs ECU | GuarRate Ok St vs Wis
Results So Far | Bowls December 16-19
Bowl Schedule, Predictions | Ranking all 41 Bowls
NFL Week 15 Expert Picks
NEXT: Louisiana vs Houston Expert Picks Predictions
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Louisiana vs Houston
Line: Houston -3.5, o/u: 59.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Houston*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Houston
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Houston
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Houston
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Houston
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Houston
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Houston
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Houston
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Houston
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Houston*
E, CFN Houston
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Houston
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Houston
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Houston
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Houston*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Houston
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Houston*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: Houston
Bowl Game College Football Expert Picks
Fenway EMU vs SJSU | Boca Liberty vs Toledo
NO WKU vs USA | Armed Forces AF vs Baylor
Ind Louisiana vs Houston | Gasp Missouri vs WF
Hawaii MTSU vs SDSU | Quick NMSU vs BGSU
Camellia UB vs GaSo | 1st Resp Utah St vs Memphis
Birm Coast Carolina vs ECU | GuarRate Ok St vs Wis
Results So Far | Bowls December 16-19
Bowl Schedule, Predictions | Ranking all 41 Bowls
NFL Week 15 Expert Picks
NEXT: Missouri vs Wake Forest Expert Picks Predictions
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Missouri vs Wake Forest
Line: Wake Forest -1.5, o/u: 60.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Wake Forest
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Wake Forest
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Missouri
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Missouri
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Wake Forest
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Wake Forest
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Missouri
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Wake Forest
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Wake Forest
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Wake Forest
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Missouri
E, CFN Missouri
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Wake Forest
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Wake Forest
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Wake Forest
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Missouri
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Wake Forest
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Wake Forest
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Missouri
CONSENSUS PICK: Wake Forest
Bowl Game College Football Expert Picks
Fenway EMU vs SJSU | Boca Liberty vs Toledo
NO WKU vs USA | Armed Forces AF vs Baylor
Ind Louisiana vs Houston | Gasp Missouri vs WF
Hawaii MTSU vs SDSU | Quick NMSU vs BGSU
Camellia UB vs GaSo | 1st Resp Utah St vs Memphis
Birm Coast Carolina vs ECU | GuarRate Ok St vs Wis
Results So Far | Bowls December 16-19
Bowl Schedule, Predictions | Ranking all 41 Bowls
NFL Week 15 Expert Picks
NEXT: Middle Tennessee vs San Diego State Expert Picks Predictions
EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl
Middle Tennessee vs San Diego State
Line: San Diego State -1.5, o/u: 48.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: San Diego State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Diego State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: San Diego State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Diego State*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Diego State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Diego State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Diego State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Diego State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Diego State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Diego State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Diego State
E, CFN San Diego State*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com San Diego State*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com San Diego State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Diego State*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Diego State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Diego State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Diego State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Middle Tennessee
CONSENSUS PICK: San Diego State
Bowl Game College Football Expert Picks
Fenway EMU vs SJSU | Boca Liberty vs Toledo
NO WKU vs USA | Armed Forces AF vs Baylor
Ind Louisiana vs Houston | Gasp Missouri vs WF
Hawaii MTSU vs SDSU | Quick NMSU vs BGSU
Camellia UB vs GaSo | 1st Resp Utah St vs Memphis
Birm Coast Carolina vs ECU | GuarRate Ok St vs Wis
Results So Far | Bowls December 16-19
Bowl Schedule, Predictions | Ranking all 41 Bowls
NFL Week 15 Expert Picks
NEXT: New Mexico State vs Bowling Green Expert Picks Predictions
Quick Lane Bowl
New Mexico State vs Bowling Green
Line: New Mexico State -1.5, o/u: 48.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Bowling Green
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Bowling Green
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: New Mexico State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New Mexico State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Bowling Green
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Bowling Green
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Bowling Green
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Bowling Green
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Bowling Green
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Bowling Green
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Bowling Green
E, CFN New Mexico State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Bowling Green
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Bowling Green
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Bowling Green
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New Mexico State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New Mexico State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Bowling Green
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: New Mexico State
CONSENSUS PICK: Bowling Green
Bowl Game College Football Expert Picks
Fenway EMU vs SJSU | Boca Liberty vs Toledo
NO WKU vs USA | Armed Forces AF vs Baylor
Ind Louisiana vs Houston | Gasp Missouri vs WF
Hawaii MTSU vs SDSU | Quick NMSU vs BGSU
Camellia UB vs GaSo | 1st Resp Utah St vs Memphis
Birm Coast Carolina vs ECU | GuarRate Ok St vs Wis
Results So Far | Bowls December 16-19
Bowl Schedule, Predictions | Ranking all 41 Bowls
NFL Week 15 Expert Picks
NEXT: Buffalo vs Georgia Southern Expert Picks Predictions
Camellia Bowl
Buffalo vs Georgia Southern
Line: Georgia Southern -4.5, o/u: 64.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Buffalo
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Georgia Southern
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Georgia Southern
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia Southern
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Georgia Southern
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Georgia Southern
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia Southern
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Georgia Southern
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Georgia Southern
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Georgia Southern
E, CFN Buffalo
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Buffalo
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Buffalo
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Georgia Southern
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Georgia Southern
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia Southern
Bowl Game College Football Expert Picks
Fenway EMU vs SJSU | Boca Liberty vs Toledo
NO WKU vs USA | Armed Forces AF vs Baylor
Ind Louisiana vs Houston | Gasp Missouri vs WF
Hawaii MTSU vs SDSU | Quick NMSU vs BGSU
Camellia UB vs GaSo | 1st Resp Utah St vs Memphis
Birm Coast Carolina vs ECU | GuarRate Ok St vs Wis
Results So Far | Bowls December 16-19
Bowl Schedule, Predictions | Ranking all 41 Bowls
NFL Week 15 Expert Picks
NEXT: Utah State vs Memphis Expert Picks Predictions
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Utah State vs Memphis
Line: Memphis -10.5, o/u: 65.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Memphis
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Memphis
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Memphis
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Memphis*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Memphis*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Memphis
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Memphis*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Memphis
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Memphis*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Memphis
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Memphis*
E, CFN Memphis*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Memphis*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Memphis
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Memphis*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Memphis
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Memphis
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Memphis
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Memphis
CONSENSUS PICK: Memphis
Bowl Game College Football Expert Picks
Fenway EMU vs SJSU | Boca Liberty vs Toledo
NO WKU vs USA | Armed Forces AF vs Baylor
Ind Louisiana vs Houston | Gasp Missouri vs WF
Hawaii MTSU vs SDSU | Quick NMSU vs BGSU
Camellia UB vs GaSo | 1st Resp Utah St vs Memphis
Birm Coast Carolina vs ECU | GuarRate Ok St vs Wis
Results So Far | Bowls December 16-19
Bowl Schedule, Predictions | Ranking all 41 Bowls
NFL Week 15 Expert Picks
NEXT: Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Expert Picks Predictions
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina
Line: East Carolina -7.5, o/u: 59.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: East Carolina*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: East Carolina
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: East Carolina
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Coastal Carolina
Pete Fiutak, CFN: East Carolina
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: East Carolina
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: East Carolina
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: East Carolina
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com East Carolina
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: East Carolina
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN East Carolina*
E, CFN Coastal Carolina
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com East Carolina*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com East Carolina
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: East Carolina*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: East Carolina
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: East Carolina*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Coastal Carolina
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: East Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: East Carolina
Bowl Game College Football Expert Picks
Fenway EMU vs SJSU | Boca Liberty vs Toledo
NO WKU vs USA | Armed Forces AF vs Baylor
Ind Louisiana vs Houston | Gasp Missouri vs WF
Hawaii MTSU vs SDSU | Quick NMSU vs BGSU
Camellia UB vs GaSo | 1st Resp Utah St vs Memphis
Birm Coast Carolina vs ECU | GuarRate Ok St vs Wis
Results So Far | Bowls December 16-19
Bowl Schedule, Predictions | Ranking all 41 Bowls
NFL Week 15 Expert Picks
NEXT: Oklahoma State vs Wisconsin Expert Picks Predictions
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Oklahoma State vs Wisconsin
Line: Wisconsin -3, o/u: 43
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Wisconsin
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Wisconsin
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Wisconsin
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wisconsin
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Wisconsin
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Wisconsin
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Wisconsin
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Wisconsin
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Wisconsin
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Wisconsin
E, CFN Wisconsin
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Wisconsin
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Wisconsin
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Wisconsin
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oklahoma State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Wisconsin
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oklahoma State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Wisconsin
CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin
Bowl Game College Football Expert Picks
Fenway EMU vs SJSU | Boca Liberty vs Toledo
NO WKU vs USA | Armed Forces AF vs Baylor
Ind Louisiana vs Houston | Gasp Missouri vs WF
Hawaii MTSU vs SDSU | Quick NMSU vs BGSU
Camellia UB vs GaSo | 1st Resp Utah St vs Memphis
Birm Coast Carolina vs ECU | GuarRate Ok St vs Wis
Results So Far | Bowls December 16-19
Bowl Schedule, Predictions | Ranking all 41 Bowls
NFL Week 15 Expert Picks
NEXT: Expert Picks So Far
Expert Picks Results So Far
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com
Straight Up: 205-71 ATS: 144-132
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com
Straight Up: 213-105 ATS: 166-152
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com
Straight Up: 203-91 ATS: 150-146
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
Straight Up: 229-113 ATS: 182-160
Pete Fiutak, CFN
Straight Up: 219-101 ATS: 159-161
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com
Straight Up: 223-96 ATS: 158-161
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com
Straight Up: 231-88 ATS: 168-151
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
Straight Up: 229-91 ATS: 166-154
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Straight Up: 220-98 ATS: 145-173
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com
Straight Up: 214-98 ATS: 179-133
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
Straight Up: 227-92 ATS: 147-172
E, CFN
Straight Up: 216-104 ATS: 161-145
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Straight Up: 194-113 ATS: 152-167
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com
Straight Up: 217-102 ATS: 152-167
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com
Straight Up: 219-100 ATS: 139-180
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
Straight Up: 226-94 ATS: 169-151
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
Straight Up: 228-91 ATS: 147-166
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com
Straight Up: 218-101 ATS: 140-179
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN
Straight Up: 185-164 ATS: 168-152
CONSENSUS PICK
Straight Up: 232-117 ATS: 155-164
Bowl Game College Football Expert Picks
Fenway EMU vs SJSU | Boca Liberty vs Toledo
NO WKU vs USA | Armed Forces AF vs Baylor
Ind Louisiana vs Houston | Gasp Missouri vs WF
Hawaii MTSU vs SDSU | Quick NMSU vs BGSU
Camellia UB vs GaSo | 1st Resp Utah St vs Memphis
Birm Coast Carolina vs ECU | GuarRate Ok St vs Wis
Results So Far | Bowls December 16-19
Bowl Schedule, Predictions | Ranking all 41 Bowls
NFL Week 15 Expert Picks