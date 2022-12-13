College Football Expert Picks Predictions Bowl Games December 20-27

College football expert picks, predictions for all of the bowl games from December 20th through the 27th

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Bowl Game College Football Expert Picks

Fenway EMU vs SJSU | Boca Liberty vs Toledo

NO WKU vs USA | Armed Forces AF vs Baylor

Ind Louisiana vs Houston | Gasp Missouri vs WF

Hawaii MTSU vs SDSU | Quick NMSU vs BGSU

Camellia UB vs GaSo | 1st Resp Utah St vs Memphis

Birm Coast Carolina vs ECU | GuarRate Ok St vs Wis

Results So Far | Bowls December 16-19

Bowl Schedule, Predictions | Ranking all 41 Bowls

NFL Week 15 Expert Picks

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State

Line: San Jose State -4.5, o/u: 55.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: San Jose State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Jose State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: San Jose State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Jose State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Jose State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Jose State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Jose State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Jose State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Jose State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Jose State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Eastern Michigan

E, CFN San Jose State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com San Jose State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com San Jose State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Jose State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Jose State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Jose State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Jose State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Eastern Michigan

CONSENSUS PICK: San Jose State

NEXT: Liberty vs Toledo Expert Picks Predictions

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Liberty vs Toledo

Line: Toledo -1.5, o/u: 52.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Toledo

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Toledo

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Toledo

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Toledo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Toledo*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Toledo

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Toledo

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Toledo

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Toledo*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Toledo

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Toledo

E, CFN Toledo

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Toledo

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Toledo

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Toledo

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Liberty

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Toledo

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Liberty

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Toledo

CONSENSUS PICK: Toledo

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

WKU vs South Alabama

Line: South Alabama -3.5, o/u: 64.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: WKU

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: South Alabama

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: South Alabama*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: South Alabama*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: South Alabama*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: South Alabama

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: South Alabama*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: South Alabama*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com South Alabama

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: South Alabama*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN South Alabama*

E, CFN WKU

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com South Alabama

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com WKU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: South Alabama*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: South Alabama*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: WKU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: South Alabama

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: WKU

CONSENSUS PICK: South Alabama*

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Air Force vs Baylor

Line: Bayor -6.5, o/u: 45.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Baylor

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Air Force

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Baylor*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baylor

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baylor*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Baylor

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Baylor*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baylor*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Air Force

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Baylor*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Baylor

E, CFN Baylor*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Baylor

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Baylor

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Baylor*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baylor*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baylor*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Baylor

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Air Force

CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor*

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Louisiana vs Houston

Line: Houston -3.5, o/u: 59.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Houston*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Houston

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Houston

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Houston

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Houston

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Houston

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Houston

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Houston

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Houston

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Houston*

E, CFN Houston

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Houston

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Houston

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Houston

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Houston*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Houston

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Houston*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: Houston

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Missouri vs Wake Forest

Line: Wake Forest -1.5, o/u: 60.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Wake Forest

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Wake Forest

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Missouri

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Missouri

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Wake Forest

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Wake Forest

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Missouri

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Wake Forest

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Wake Forest

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Wake Forest

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Missouri

E, CFN Missouri

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Wake Forest

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Wake Forest

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Wake Forest

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Missouri

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Wake Forest

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Wake Forest

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Missouri

CONSENSUS PICK: Wake Forest

EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl

Middle Tennessee vs San Diego State

Line: San Diego State -1.5, o/u: 48.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: San Diego State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Diego State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: San Diego State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Diego State*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Diego State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Diego State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Diego State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Diego State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Diego State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Diego State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Diego State

E, CFN San Diego State*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com San Diego State*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com San Diego State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Diego State*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Diego State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Diego State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Diego State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Middle Tennessee

CONSENSUS PICK: San Diego State

Quick Lane Bowl

New Mexico State vs Bowling Green

Line: New Mexico State -1.5, o/u: 48.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Bowling Green

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Bowling Green

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: New Mexico State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New Mexico State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Bowling Green

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Bowling Green

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Bowling Green

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Bowling Green

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Bowling Green

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Bowling Green

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Bowling Green

E, CFN New Mexico State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Bowling Green

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Bowling Green

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Bowling Green

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New Mexico State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New Mexico State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Bowling Green

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: New Mexico State

CONSENSUS PICK: Bowling Green

Camellia Bowl

Buffalo vs Georgia Southern

Line: Georgia Southern -4.5, o/u: 64.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Buffalo

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Georgia Southern

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Georgia Southern

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia Southern

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Georgia Southern

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Georgia Southern

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia Southern

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Georgia Southern

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Georgia Southern

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Georgia Southern

E, CFN Buffalo

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Buffalo

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Buffalo

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Georgia Southern

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Georgia Southern

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Buffalo

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia Southern

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Utah State vs Memphis

Line: Memphis -10.5, o/u: 65.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Memphis

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Memphis

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Memphis

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Memphis*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Memphis*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Memphis

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Memphis*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Memphis

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Memphis*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Memphis

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Memphis*

E, CFN Memphis*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Memphis*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Memphis

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Memphis*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Memphis

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Memphis

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Memphis

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Memphis

CONSENSUS PICK: Memphis

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina

Line: East Carolina -7.5, o/u: 59.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: East Carolina*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: East Carolina

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: East Carolina

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Coastal Carolina

Pete Fiutak, CFN: East Carolina

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: East Carolina

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: East Carolina

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: East Carolina

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com East Carolina

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: East Carolina

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN East Carolina*

E, CFN Coastal Carolina

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com East Carolina*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com East Carolina

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: East Carolina*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: East Carolina

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: East Carolina*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: East Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: East Carolina

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Oklahoma State vs Wisconsin

Line: Wisconsin -3, o/u: 43

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Wisconsin

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Wisconsin

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Wisconsin

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wisconsin

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Wisconsin

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Wisconsin

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Wisconsin

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Wisconsin

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Wisconsin

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Wisconsin

E, CFN Wisconsin

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Wisconsin

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Wisconsin

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Wisconsin

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oklahoma State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Wisconsin

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oklahoma State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin

Expert Picks Results So Far

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com

Straight Up: 205-71 ATS: 144-132

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com

Straight Up: 213-105 ATS: 166-152

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com

Straight Up: 203-91 ATS: 150-146

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

Straight Up: 229-113 ATS: 182-160

Pete Fiutak, CFN

Straight Up: 219-101 ATS: 159-161

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com

Straight Up: 223-96 ATS: 158-161

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com

Straight Up: 231-88 ATS: 168-151

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

Straight Up: 229-91 ATS: 166-154

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Straight Up: 220-98 ATS: 145-173

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com

Straight Up: 214-98 ATS: 179-133

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

Straight Up: 227-92 ATS: 147-172

E, CFN

Straight Up: 216-104 ATS: 161-145

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Straight Up: 194-113 ATS: 152-167

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com

Straight Up: 217-102 ATS: 152-167

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com

Straight Up: 219-100 ATS: 139-180

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

Straight Up: 226-94 ATS: 169-151

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

Straight Up: 228-91 ATS: 147-166

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com

Straight Up: 218-101 ATS: 140-179

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN

Straight Up: 185-164 ATS: 168-152

CONSENSUS PICK

Straight Up: 232-117 ATS: 155-164

