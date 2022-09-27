College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5

CollegeFootballNews.com
·25 min read

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 5, including Arkansas at Alabama, Michigan at Iowa, and NC State at Clemson

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Utah State at BYU

Line: BYU -24, o/u: 60.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: BYU
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: BYU
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: BYU*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: BYU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: BYU
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: BYU
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: BYU*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: BYU*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com BYU*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: BYU
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN BYU
E, CFN BYU*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com BYU
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com BYU
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: BYU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: BYU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: BYU
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Utah State
CONSENSUS PICK: BYU

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: Tulane at Houston Expert Picks, Predictions

Tulane at Houston

Line: Houston -2.5, o/u: 54.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Tulane
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Houston
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Tulane
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Houston
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Houston
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Houston
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Houston
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Houston
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Houston*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Houston
E, CFN Houston
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Houston
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Houston
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Houston
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tulane
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Houston
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Tulane
CONSENSUS PICK: Houston

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: UTSA at Middle Tennessee< Expert Picks, Predictions

UTSA at Middle Tennessee

Line: UTSA -4.5, o/u: 62.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UTSA
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: MTSU
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UTSA
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UTSA
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UTSA
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: UTSA
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UTSA*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UTSA*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UTSA
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UTSA
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN MTSU
E, CFN UTSA
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UTSA
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UTSA*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UTSA
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: MTSU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UTSA
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: MTSU
CONSENSUS PICK: UTSA

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: San Diego State at Boise State Expert Picks, Predictions

San Diego State at Boise State

Line: Boise State -6, o/u: 39

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: San Diego State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Diego State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Boise State*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Boise State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Diego State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Boise State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Boise State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Boise State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Boise State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Diego State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Boise State*
E, CFN Boise State*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com San Diego State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Boise State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Boise State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Boise State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Diego State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Boise State
CONSENSUS PICK: Boise State*

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: Washington at UCLA Expert Picks, Predictions

Washington at UCLA

Line: Washington -3.5, o/u: 65.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Washington
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCLA
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Washington
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Washington
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Washington
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Washington
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCLA
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UCLA
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Washington*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Washington
E, CFN Washington
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Washington
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Washington
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Washington
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UCLA
CONSENSUS PICK: Washington

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: New Mexico at UNLV Expert Picks, Predictions

New Mexico at UNLV

Line: UNLV -14.5, o/u: 44

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UNLV*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UNLV*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UNLV
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UNLV*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UNLV
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: UNLV
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UNLV*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UNLV
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UNLV*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UNLV*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UNLV*
E, CFN UNLV
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UNLV*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UNLV
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UNLV
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UNLV*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UNLV
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: New Mexico
CONSENSUS PICK: UNLV*

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: Michigan at Iowa Expert Picks, Predictions

Michigan at Iowa

Line: Michigan -10.5, o/u: 42.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Michigan
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Iowa
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Michigan
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Iowa
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Michigan
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Michigan
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Michigan
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan
E, CFN Michigan
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Michigan
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Michigan
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Iowa
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: Kentucky at Ole Miss Expert Picks, Predictions

Kentucky at Ole Miss

Line: Ole Miss -6.5, o/u: 54.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Kentucky
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ole Miss*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Kentucky
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ole Miss
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ole Miss
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Kentucky
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ole Miss
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ole Miss
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Kentucky
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ole Miss*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ole Miss*
E, CFN Kentucky
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Kentucky
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Kentucky
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kentucky
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ole Miss*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Kentucky
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ole Miss
CONSENSUS PICK: Ole Miss*

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: Oklahoma at TCU Expert Picks, Predictions

Oklahoma at TCU

Line: Oklahoma -6.5, o/u: 68

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oklahoma
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oklahoma
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oklahoma
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oklahoma
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oklahoma*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oklahoma
E, CFN Oklahoma
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oklahoma
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com TCU
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oklahoma
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oklahoma
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oklahoma
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: TCU
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: Purdue at Minnesota Expert Picks, Predictions

Purdue at Minnesota

Line: Minnesota -12.5, o/u: 53.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Minnesota
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Minnesota*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Minnesota
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Minnesota*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Minnesota
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Minnesota*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Minnesota
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Minnesota
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Minnesota*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Minnesota
E, CFN Minnesota
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Minnesota
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Minnesota
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Minnesota
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Minnesota
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: Alabama at Arkansas Expert Picks, Predictions

Alabama at Arkansas

Line: Alabama -17.5, o/u: 61

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Alabama
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Arkansas
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Alabama*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Alabama*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Alabama*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Alabama
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Alabama
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama*
E, CFN Alabama*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Alabama
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Alabama*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Alabama
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Alabama*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Alabama
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Arkansas
CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama*

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: Rutgers at Ohio State Expert Picks, Predictions

Rutgers at Ohio State

Line: Ohio State -41, o/u: 59.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ohio State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ohio State*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ohio State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ohio State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ohio State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ohio State*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State
E, CFN Ohio State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ohio State*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ohio State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Rutgers
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: Oklahoma State at Baylor Expert Picks, Predictions

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Line: Baylor -2.5, o/u: 56

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Baylor
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oklahoma State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oklahoma State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Baylor
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Baylor*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oklahoma State
E, CFN Oklahoma State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oklahoma State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Oklahoma State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oklahoma State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baylor
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Baylor
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Baylor
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma State

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: Northwestern at Penn State Expert Picks, Predictions

Northwestern at Penn State

Line: Penn State -25.5, o/u: 52.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Penn State*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Penn State*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Penn State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Penn State*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Penn State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Penn State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Penn State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Penn State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Penn State*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Penn State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Penn State
E, CFN Penn State*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Penn State*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Penn State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Penn State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Penn State*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Penn State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Penn State
CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: Wake Forest at Florida State Expert Picks, Predictions

Wake Forest at Florida State

Line: Florida State -7, o/u: 66

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Wake Forest
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Wake Forest
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Wake Forest
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wake Forest
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Florida State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Wake Forest
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Wake Forest
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Wake Forest
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Florida State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Wake Forest
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Wake Forest
E, CFN Wake Forest
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Florida State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Wake Forest
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Wake Forest
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Florida State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Wake Forest
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Florida State
CONSENSUS PICK: Wake Forest

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: Texas A&M at Mississippi State Expert Picks, Predictions

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Line: Mississippi State -4, o/u: 45.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Miss State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Miss State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Texas A&M
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miss State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miss State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Miss State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miss State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miss State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Texas A&M
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Miss State*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas A&M
E, CFN Miss State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Miss State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Texas A&M
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Texas A&M
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miss State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Texas A&M
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texas A&M
CONSENSUS PICK: Miss State

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: LSU at Auburn Expert Picks, Predictions

LSU at Auburn

Line: LSU -8, o/u: 45.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: LSU
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Auburn
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: LSU*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LSU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LSU
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LSU
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: LSU*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LSU
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LSU
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: LSU*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LSU
E, CFN Auburn
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com LSU
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com LSU*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LSU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LSU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LSU*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Auburn
CONSENSUS PICK: LSU

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: Georgia at Missouri Expert Picks, Predictions

Georgia at Missouri

Line: Georgia -28, o/u: 54.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Georgia
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Georgia
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Georgia
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Georgia
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Georgia
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Georgia
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Georgia*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Georgia
E, CFN Georgia
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Georgia
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Georgia
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Georgia
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Georgia
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Georgia
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Missouri
CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: NC State at Clemson Expert Picks, Predictions

NC State at Clemson

Line: Clemson -6.5, o/u: 42.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Clemson*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: NC State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Clemson*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Clemson*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Clemson
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Clemson*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Clemson*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Clemson
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Clemson
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Clemson
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Clemson*
E, CFN NC State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Clemson*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Clemson*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Clemson
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Clemson
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Clemson
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: NC State
CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson*

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: West Virginia at Texas Expert Picks, Predictions

West Virginia at Texas

Line: Texas -8.5, o/u: 62

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Texas
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: West Virginia
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Texas
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Texas
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Texas
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Texas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas*
E, CFN Texas*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Texas*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Texas
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Texas*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Texas*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texas
CONSENSUS PICK: Texas*

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: Arizona State at USC Expert Picks, Predictions

Arizona State at USC

Line: USC -26, o/u: 62

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: USC
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: USC
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: USC
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: USC
Pete Fiutak, CFN: USC
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: USC
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: USC
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: USC
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com USC
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: USC*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN USC*
E, CFN USC*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com USC
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com USC
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: USC
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: USC
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: USC*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Arizona State
CONSENSUS PICK: USC

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: Stanford at Oregon Expert Picks, Predictions

Stanford at Oregon

Line: Oregon -16.5, o/u: 62.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oregon
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oregon
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oregon
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oregon*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oregon*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oregon
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oregon
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oregon*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oregon
E, CFN Oregon*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oregon
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Oregon*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oregon
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oregon
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oregon
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Stanford
CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: Expert Picks Results So Far

Expert Picks Results So Far

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com
Straight Up: 63-18, ATS: 45-36

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com 
Straight Up: 71-31, ATS: 59-43

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com 
Straight Up: 75-27, ATS: 45-57

Jeff Feyerer, CFN
Straight Up: 73-29, ATS: 51-51

Pete Fiutak, CFN 
Straight Up: 75-27, ATS: 57-45

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com
Straight Up: 65-26, ATS: 52-49

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com  
Straight Up: 80-22, ATS: 66-36
 
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com 
Straight Up: 80-22, ATS: 58-44

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com 
Straight Up: 45-14, ATS: 30-29

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Straight Up: 77-25, ATS: 48-54

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com
Straight Up: 66-29, ATS: 57-38
 
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN  
Straight Up: 76-26, ATS: 51-51

E, CFN
Straight Up: 70-32, ATS: 57-45

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Straight Up: 62-29, ATS: 43-48

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com 
Straight Up: 72-30, ATS: 54-48

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com
Straight Up: 72-30, ATS: 39-63

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com 
Straight Up: 73-29, ATS: 55-47

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com
Straight Up: 44-15, ATS: 35-24

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
Straight Up: 74-28, ATS: 49-53

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com
Straight Up: 74-28, ATS: 47-55

John Williams, SoonersWire.com
Straight Up: 42-17, ATS: 34-25

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN 
Straight Up: 44-58, ATS: 52-50

CONSENSUS PICK 
Straight Up: 76-26, ATS: 58-44

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

Story originally appeared on College Football News

Recommended Stories