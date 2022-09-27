College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5
College football expert picks, predictions for Week 5, including Arkansas at Alabama, Michigan at Iowa, and NC State at Clemson
College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Utah State at BYU
Line: BYU -24, o/u: 60.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: BYU
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: BYU
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: BYU*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: BYU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: BYU
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: BYU
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: BYU*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: BYU*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com BYU*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: BYU
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN BYU
E, CFN BYU*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com BYU
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com BYU
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: BYU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: BYU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: BYU
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Utah State
CONSENSUS PICK: BYU
NEXT: Tulane at Houston Expert Picks, Predictions
Tulane at Houston
Line: Houston -2.5, o/u: 54.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Tulane
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Houston
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Tulane
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Houston
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Houston
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Houston
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Houston
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Houston
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Houston*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Houston
E, CFN Houston
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Houston
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Houston
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Houston
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tulane
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Houston
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Tulane
CONSENSUS PICK: Houston
NEXT: UTSA at Middle Tennessee< Expert Picks, Predictions
UTSA at Middle Tennessee
Line: UTSA -4.5, o/u: 62.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UTSA
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: MTSU
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UTSA
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UTSA
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UTSA
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: UTSA
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UTSA*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UTSA*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UTSA
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UTSA
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN MTSU
E, CFN UTSA
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UTSA
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UTSA*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UTSA
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: MTSU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UTSA
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: MTSU
CONSENSUS PICK: UTSA
NEXT: San Diego State at Boise State Expert Picks, Predictions
San Diego State at Boise State
Line: Boise State -6, o/u: 39
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: San Diego State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Diego State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Boise State*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Boise State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Diego State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Boise State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Boise State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Boise State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Boise State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Diego State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Boise State*
E, CFN Boise State*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com San Diego State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Boise State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Boise State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Boise State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Diego State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Boise State
CONSENSUS PICK: Boise State*
NEXT: Washington at UCLA Expert Picks, Predictions
Washington at UCLA
Line: Washington -3.5, o/u: 65.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Washington
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCLA
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Washington
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Washington
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Washington
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Washington
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCLA
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UCLA
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Washington*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Washington
E, CFN Washington
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Washington
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Washington
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Washington
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UCLA
CONSENSUS PICK: Washington
NEXT: New Mexico at UNLV Expert Picks, Predictions
New Mexico at UNLV
Line: UNLV -14.5, o/u: 44
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UNLV*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UNLV*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UNLV
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UNLV*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UNLV
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: UNLV
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UNLV*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UNLV
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UNLV*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UNLV*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UNLV*
E, CFN UNLV
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UNLV*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UNLV
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UNLV
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UNLV*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UNLV
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: New Mexico
CONSENSUS PICK: UNLV*
NEXT: Michigan at Iowa Expert Picks, Predictions
Michigan at Iowa
Line: Michigan -10.5, o/u: 42.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Michigan
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Iowa
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Michigan
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Iowa
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Michigan
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Michigan
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Michigan
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan
E, CFN Michigan
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Michigan
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Michigan
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Iowa
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan
NEXT: Kentucky at Ole Miss Expert Picks, Predictions
Kentucky at Ole Miss
Line: Ole Miss -6.5, o/u: 54.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Kentucky
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ole Miss*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Kentucky
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ole Miss
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ole Miss
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Kentucky
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ole Miss
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ole Miss
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Kentucky
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ole Miss*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ole Miss*
E, CFN Kentucky
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Kentucky
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Kentucky
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kentucky
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ole Miss*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Kentucky
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ole Miss
CONSENSUS PICK: Ole Miss*
NEXT: Oklahoma at TCU Expert Picks, Predictions
Oklahoma at TCU
Line: Oklahoma -6.5, o/u: 68
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oklahoma
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oklahoma
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oklahoma
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oklahoma
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oklahoma*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oklahoma
E, CFN Oklahoma
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oklahoma
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com TCU
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oklahoma
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oklahoma
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oklahoma
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: TCU
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma
NEXT: Purdue at Minnesota Expert Picks, Predictions
Purdue at Minnesota
Line: Minnesota -12.5, o/u: 53.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Minnesota
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Minnesota*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Minnesota
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Minnesota*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Minnesota
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Minnesota*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Minnesota
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Minnesota
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Minnesota*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Minnesota
E, CFN Minnesota
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Minnesota
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Minnesota
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Minnesota
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Minnesota
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota
NEXT: Alabama at Arkansas Expert Picks, Predictions
Alabama at Arkansas
Line: Alabama -17.5, o/u: 61
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Alabama
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Arkansas
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Alabama*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Alabama*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Alabama*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Alabama
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Alabama
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama*
E, CFN Alabama*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Alabama
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Alabama*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Alabama
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Alabama*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Alabama
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Arkansas
CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama*
NEXT: Rutgers at Ohio State Expert Picks, Predictions
Rutgers at Ohio State
Line: Ohio State -41, o/u: 59.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ohio State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ohio State*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ohio State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ohio State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ohio State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ohio State*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State
E, CFN Ohio State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ohio State*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ohio State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Rutgers
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State
NEXT: Oklahoma State at Baylor Expert Picks, Predictions
Oklahoma State at Baylor
Line: Baylor -2.5, o/u: 56
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Baylor
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oklahoma State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oklahoma State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Baylor
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Baylor*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oklahoma State
E, CFN Oklahoma State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oklahoma State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Oklahoma State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oklahoma State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baylor
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Baylor
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Baylor
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma State
NEXT: Northwestern at Penn State Expert Picks, Predictions
Northwestern at Penn State
Line: Penn State -25.5, o/u: 52.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Penn State*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Penn State*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Penn State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Penn State*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Penn State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Penn State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Penn State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Penn State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Penn State*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Penn State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Penn State
E, CFN Penn State*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Penn State*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Penn State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Penn State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Penn State*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Penn State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Penn State
CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State
NEXT: Wake Forest at Florida State Expert Picks, Predictions
Wake Forest at Florida State
Line: Florida State -7, o/u: 66
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Wake Forest
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Wake Forest
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Wake Forest
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wake Forest
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Florida State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Wake Forest
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Wake Forest
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Wake Forest
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Florida State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Wake Forest
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Wake Forest
E, CFN Wake Forest
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Florida State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Wake Forest
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Wake Forest
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Florida State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Wake Forest
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Florida State
CONSENSUS PICK: Wake Forest
NEXT: Texas A&M at Mississippi State Expert Picks, Predictions
Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Line: Mississippi State -4, o/u: 45.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Miss State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Miss State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Texas A&M
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miss State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miss State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Miss State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miss State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miss State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Texas A&M
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Miss State*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas A&M
E, CFN Miss State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Miss State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Texas A&M
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Texas A&M
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miss State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Texas A&M
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texas A&M
CONSENSUS PICK: Miss State
NEXT: LSU at Auburn Expert Picks, Predictions
LSU at Auburn
Line: LSU -8, o/u: 45.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: LSU
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Auburn
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: LSU*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LSU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LSU
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LSU
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: LSU*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LSU
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LSU
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: LSU*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LSU
E, CFN Auburn
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com LSU
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com LSU*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LSU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LSU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LSU*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Auburn
CONSENSUS PICK: LSU
NEXT: Georgia at Missouri Expert Picks, Predictions
Georgia at Missouri
Line: Georgia -28, o/u: 54.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Georgia
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Georgia
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Georgia
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Georgia
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Georgia
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Georgia
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Georgia*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Georgia
E, CFN Georgia
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Georgia
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Georgia
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Georgia
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Georgia
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Georgia
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Missouri
CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia
NEXT: NC State at Clemson Expert Picks, Predictions
NC State at Clemson
Line: Clemson -6.5, o/u: 42.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Clemson*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: NC State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Clemson*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Clemson*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Clemson
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Clemson*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Clemson*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Clemson
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Clemson
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Clemson
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Clemson*
E, CFN NC State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Clemson*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Clemson*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Clemson
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Clemson
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Clemson
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: NC State
CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson*
NEXT: West Virginia at Texas Expert Picks, Predictions
West Virginia at Texas
Line: Texas -8.5, o/u: 62
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Texas
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: West Virginia
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Texas
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Texas
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Texas
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Texas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas*
E, CFN Texas*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Texas*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Texas
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Texas*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Texas*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texas
CONSENSUS PICK: Texas*
NEXT: Arizona State at USC Expert Picks, Predictions
Arizona State at USC
Line: USC -26, o/u: 62
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: USC
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: USC
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: USC
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: USC
Pete Fiutak, CFN: USC
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: USC
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: USC
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: USC
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com USC
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: USC*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN USC*
E, CFN USC*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com USC
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com USC
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: USC
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: USC
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: USC*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Arizona State
CONSENSUS PICK: USC
NEXT: Stanford at Oregon Expert Picks, Predictions
Stanford at Oregon
Line: Oregon -16.5, o/u: 62.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oregon
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oregon
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oregon
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oregon*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oregon*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oregon
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oregon
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oregon*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oregon
E, CFN Oregon*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oregon
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Oregon*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oregon
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oregon
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oregon
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Stanford
CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon
NEXT: Expert Picks Results So Far
Expert Picks Results So Far
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com
Straight Up: 63-18, ATS: 45-36
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com
Straight Up: 71-31, ATS: 59-43
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com
Straight Up: 75-27, ATS: 45-57
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
Straight Up: 73-29, ATS: 51-51
Pete Fiutak, CFN
Straight Up: 75-27, ATS: 57-45
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com
Straight Up: 65-26, ATS: 52-49
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com
Straight Up: 80-22, ATS: 66-36
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
Straight Up: 80-22, ATS: 58-44
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com
Straight Up: 45-14, ATS: 30-29
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Straight Up: 77-25, ATS: 48-54
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com
Straight Up: 66-29, ATS: 57-38
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
Straight Up: 76-26, ATS: 51-51
E, CFN
Straight Up: 70-32, ATS: 57-45
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Straight Up: 62-29, ATS: 43-48
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com
Straight Up: 72-30, ATS: 54-48
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com
Straight Up: 72-30, ATS: 39-63
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
Straight Up: 73-29, ATS: 55-47
AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com
Straight Up: 44-15, ATS: 35-24
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
Straight Up: 74-28, ATS: 49-53
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com
Straight Up: 74-28, ATS: 47-55
John Williams, SoonersWire.com
Straight Up: 42-17, ATS: 34-25
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN
Straight Up: 44-58, ATS: 52-50
CONSENSUS PICK
Straight Up: 76-26, ATS: 58-44
