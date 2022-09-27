College football expert picks, predictions for Week 5, including Arkansas at Alabama, Michigan at Iowa, and NC State at Clemson

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Utah State at BYU

Line: BYU -24, o/u: 60.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: BYU

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: BYU

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: BYU*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: BYU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: BYU

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: BYU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: BYU*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: BYU*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com BYU*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: BYU

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN BYU

E, CFN BYU*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com BYU

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com BYU

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: BYU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: BYU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: BYU

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Utah State

CONSENSUS PICK: BYU

Tulane at Houston

Line: Houston -2.5, o/u: 54.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Tulane

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Houston

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Tulane

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Houston

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Houston

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Houston

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Houston

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Houston

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Houston*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Houston

E, CFN Houston

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Houston

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Houston

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Houston

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tulane

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Houston

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Tulane

CONSENSUS PICK: Houston

UTSA at Middle Tennessee

Line: UTSA -4.5, o/u: 62.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UTSA

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: MTSU

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UTSA

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UTSA

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UTSA

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: UTSA

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UTSA*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UTSA*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UTSA

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UTSA

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN MTSU

E, CFN UTSA

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UTSA

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UTSA*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UTSA

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: MTSU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UTSA

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: MTSU

CONSENSUS PICK: UTSA

San Diego State at Boise State

Line: Boise State -6, o/u: 39

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: San Diego State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Diego State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Boise State*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Boise State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Diego State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Boise State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Boise State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Boise State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Boise State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Diego State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Boise State*

E, CFN Boise State*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com San Diego State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Boise State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Boise State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Boise State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Diego State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Boise State

CONSENSUS PICK: Boise State*

Washington at UCLA

Line: Washington -3.5, o/u: 65.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Washington

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCLA

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Washington

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Washington

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Washington

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Washington

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCLA

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UCLA

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Washington*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Washington

E, CFN Washington

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Washington

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Washington

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Washington

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UCLA

CONSENSUS PICK: Washington

New Mexico at UNLV

Line: UNLV -14.5, o/u: 44

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UNLV*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UNLV*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UNLV

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UNLV*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UNLV

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: UNLV

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UNLV*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UNLV

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UNLV*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UNLV*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UNLV*

E, CFN UNLV

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UNLV*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UNLV

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UNLV

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UNLV*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UNLV

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: New Mexico

CONSENSUS PICK: UNLV*

Michigan at Iowa

Line: Michigan -10.5, o/u: 42.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Michigan

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Iowa

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Michigan

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Iowa

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Michigan

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Michigan

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Michigan

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan

E, CFN Michigan

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Michigan

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Michigan

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Iowa

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Kentucky at Ole Miss

Line: Ole Miss -6.5, o/u: 54.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Kentucky

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ole Miss*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Kentucky

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ole Miss

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ole Miss

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Kentucky

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ole Miss

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ole Miss

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Kentucky

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ole Miss*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ole Miss*

E, CFN Kentucky

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Kentucky

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Kentucky

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kentucky

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ole Miss*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Kentucky

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ole Miss

CONSENSUS PICK: Ole Miss*

Oklahoma at TCU

Line: Oklahoma -6.5, o/u: 68

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oklahoma

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oklahoma

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oklahoma

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oklahoma

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oklahoma*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oklahoma

E, CFN Oklahoma

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oklahoma

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com TCU

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oklahoma

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oklahoma

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oklahoma

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: TCU

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma

Purdue at Minnesota

Line: Minnesota -12.5, o/u: 53.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Minnesota

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Minnesota*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Minnesota

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Minnesota*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Minnesota

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Minnesota*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Minnesota

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Minnesota

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Minnesota*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Minnesota

E, CFN Minnesota

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Minnesota

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Minnesota

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Minnesota

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Minnesota

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota

Alabama at Arkansas

Line: Alabama -17.5, o/u: 61

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Alabama

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Arkansas

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Alabama*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Alabama*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Alabama*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Alabama

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Alabama

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama*

E, CFN Alabama*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Alabama

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Alabama*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Alabama

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Alabama*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Alabama

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Arkansas

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama*

Rutgers at Ohio State

Line: Ohio State -41, o/u: 59.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ohio State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ohio State*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ohio State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ohio State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ohio State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ohio State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State

E, CFN Ohio State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ohio State*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ohio State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Rutgers

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Line: Baylor -2.5, o/u: 56

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Baylor

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oklahoma State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oklahoma State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Baylor

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Baylor*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oklahoma State

E, CFN Oklahoma State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oklahoma State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Oklahoma State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oklahoma State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baylor

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Baylor

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Baylor

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma State

Northwestern at Penn State

Line: Penn State -25.5, o/u: 52.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Penn State*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Penn State*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Penn State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Penn State*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Penn State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Penn State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Penn State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Penn State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Penn State*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Penn State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Penn State

E, CFN Penn State*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Penn State*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Penn State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Penn State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Penn State*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Penn State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Penn State

CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State

Wake Forest at Florida State

Line: Florida State -7, o/u: 66

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Wake Forest

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Wake Forest

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Wake Forest

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wake Forest

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Florida State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Wake Forest

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Wake Forest

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Wake Forest

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Florida State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Wake Forest

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Wake Forest

E, CFN Wake Forest

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Florida State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Wake Forest

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Wake Forest

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Florida State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Wake Forest

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Florida State

CONSENSUS PICK: Wake Forest

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Line: Mississippi State -4, o/u: 45.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Miss State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Miss State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Texas A&M

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miss State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miss State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Miss State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miss State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miss State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Texas A&M

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Miss State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas A&M

E, CFN Miss State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Miss State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Texas A&M

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Texas A&M

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miss State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Texas A&M

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texas A&M

CONSENSUS PICK: Miss State

LSU at Auburn

Line: LSU -8, o/u: 45.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: LSU

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Auburn

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: LSU*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LSU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LSU

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LSU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: LSU*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LSU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LSU

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: LSU*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LSU

E, CFN Auburn

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com LSU

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com LSU*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LSU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LSU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LSU*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Auburn

CONSENSUS PICK: LSU

Georgia at Missouri

Line: Georgia -28, o/u: 54.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Georgia

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Georgia

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Georgia

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Georgia

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Georgia

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Georgia

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Georgia*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Georgia

E, CFN Georgia

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Georgia

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Georgia

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Georgia

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Georgia

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Georgia

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Missouri

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia

NC State at Clemson

Line: Clemson -6.5, o/u: 42.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Clemson*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: NC State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Clemson*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Clemson*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Clemson

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Clemson*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Clemson*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Clemson

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Clemson

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Clemson

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Clemson*

E, CFN NC State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Clemson*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Clemson*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Clemson

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Clemson

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Clemson

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: NC State

CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson*

West Virginia at Texas

Line: Texas -8.5, o/u: 62

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Texas

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: West Virginia

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Texas

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Texas

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Texas

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Texas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas*

E, CFN Texas*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Texas*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Texas

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Texas*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Texas*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texas

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas*

Arizona State at USC

Line: USC -26, o/u: 62

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: USC

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: USC

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: USC

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: USC

Pete Fiutak, CFN: USC

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: USC

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: USC

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: USC

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com USC

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: USC*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN USC*

E, CFN USC*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com USC

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com USC

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: USC

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: USC

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: USC*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Arizona State

CONSENSUS PICK: USC

Stanford at Oregon

Line: Oregon -16.5, o/u: 62.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oregon

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oregon

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oregon

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oregon*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oregon*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oregon

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oregon

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oregon*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oregon

E, CFN Oregon*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oregon

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Oregon*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oregon

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oregon

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oregon

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Stanford

CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon

Expert Picks Results So Far

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com

Straight Up: 63-18, ATS: 45-36

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com

Straight Up: 71-31, ATS: 59-43



Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com

Straight Up: 75-27, ATS: 45-57



Jeff Feyerer, CFN

Straight Up: 73-29, ATS: 51-51



Pete Fiutak, CFN

Straight Up: 75-27, ATS: 57-45

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com

Straight Up: 65-26, ATS: 52-49



Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com

Straight Up: 80-22, ATS: 66-36



Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

Straight Up: 80-22, ATS: 58-44



Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com

Straight Up: 45-14, ATS: 30-29



Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Straight Up: 77-25, ATS: 48-54



Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com

Straight Up: 66-29, ATS: 57-38



Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

Straight Up: 76-26, ATS: 51-51



E, CFN

Straight Up: 70-32, ATS: 57-45



Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Straight Up: 62-29, ATS: 43-48



Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com

Straight Up: 72-30, ATS: 54-48



Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com

Straight Up: 72-30, ATS: 39-63



Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

Straight Up: 73-29, ATS: 55-47



AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com

Straight Up: 44-15, ATS: 35-24



Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

Straight Up: 74-28, ATS: 49-53



Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com

Straight Up: 74-28, ATS: 47-55



John Williams, SoonersWire.com

Straight Up: 42-17, ATS: 34-25



Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN

Straight Up: 44-58, ATS: 52-50



CONSENSUS PICK

Straight Up: 76-26, ATS: 58-44

