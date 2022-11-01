College Football Expert Picks Predictions Week 10
College football expert picks, predictions for Week 10, including Tennessee at Georgia, Clemson at Notre Dame, and Alabama at LSU
College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 10
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Ball State at Kent State
Line: Kent State -7, o/u: 62
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ball State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ball State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ball State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kent State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kent State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ball State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kent State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ball State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Kent State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ball State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ball State*
E, CFN Kent State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ball State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ball State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ball State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kent State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kent State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ball State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ball State
CONSENSUS PICK: Ball State
Buffalo at Ohio
Line: Buffalo -3., o/u: 58.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Buffalo
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Buffalo
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Buffalo
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Buffalo
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Buffalo
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Buffalo*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio
E, CFN Ohio
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Buffalo
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Buffalo
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Buffalo
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ohio
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo
Central Michigan at Northern Illinois
Line: Northern Illinois -4, o/u: 55.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Central Michigan
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Northern Illinois
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Northern Illinois
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Northern Illinois
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Northern Illinois
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Northern Illinois
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Northern Illinois
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Northern Illinois
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Northern Illinois
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Northern Illinois*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Northern Illinois
E, CFN Central Michigan
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Northern Illinois
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Northern Illinois
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Northern Illinois
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Northern Illinois
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Central Michigan
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Northern Illinois
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Central Michigan
CONSENSUS PICK: Northern Illinois
Western Michigan at Bowling Green
Line: Bowlling Green -4, o/u: 47
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Western Michigan
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Bowling Green
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Bowling Green
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Bowling Green
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Western Michigan
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Western Michigan
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Bowling Green
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Western Michigan
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Bowling Green
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Western Michigan
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Bowling Green
E, CFN Bowling Green
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Western Michigan
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Bowling Green
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Western Michigan
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Bowling Green
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Bowling Green
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Bowling Green
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Bowling Green
CONSENSUS PICK: Bowling Green
UTEP at Rice
Line: UTEP at Rice -3.5, o/u: 50
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Rice
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UTEP
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Rice
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UTEP
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Rice
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Rice
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Rice
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Rice
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Rice
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Rice
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Rice
E, CFN Rice
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UTEP
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Rice
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Rice
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UTEP
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Rice
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Rice
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UTEP
CONSENSUS PICK: Rice
Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina
Line: Appalachian State -2.5, o/u: 63.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Coastal Carolina
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Coastal Carolina
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Appalachian State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Coastal Carolina
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Coastal Carolina
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Coastal Carolina
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Coastal Carolina
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Appalachian State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Appalachian State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Appalachian State*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Appalachian State
E, CFN Appalachian State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Appalachian State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Coastal Carolina
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Coastal Carolina
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Coastal Carolina
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Coastal Carolina
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Coastal Carolina
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Appalachian State
CONSENSUS PICK: Coastal Carolina
UMass at UConn
Line: UConn -15.5, o/u: 40
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UConn*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UConn
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UConn
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UConn
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UConn
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: UConn
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UConn
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UConn*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UConn
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UConn*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UConn
E, CFN UConn*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UConn
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UConn
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UConn*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UConn
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UConn*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UConn
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UMass
CONSENSUS PICK: UConn
Duke at Boston College
Line: Duke -9.5, o/u: 47.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Duke*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Duke*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Duke
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Duke*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Duke*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Duke
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Duke*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Duke*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Duke
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Duke
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Duke*
E, CFN Duke
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Duke
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Duke*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Duke*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Duke*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Duke
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Duke*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Duke
CONSENSUS PICK: Duke*
Oregon State at Washington
Line: Washington -4.5, o/u: 59
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oregon State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Washington
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Washington
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Washington
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Washington
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Washington*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oregon State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oregon State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Washington
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oregon State
E, CFN Oregon State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Washington
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Washington
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Washington
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oregon State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Washington
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Oregon State
CONSENSUS PICK: Washington
Air Force at Army
Line: Air Force -7, o/u: 40
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Air Force
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Air Force
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Air Force
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Air Force*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Air Force*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Air Force
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Air Force*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Air Force
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Air Force
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Air Force
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Air Force*
E, CFN Army
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Air Force
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Air Force
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Air Force*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Air Force*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Air Force*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Air Force
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Army
CONSENSUS PICK: Air Force
Ohio State at Northwestern
Line: Ohio State -38, o/u: 61.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ohio State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ohio State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ohio State*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ohio State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ohio State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ohio State*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State*
E, CFN Ohio State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ohio State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ohio State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Northwestern
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State
Texas Tech at TCU
Line: TCU -9.5, o/u: 59
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: TCU
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: TCU*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: TCU
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: TCU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: TCU
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: TCU
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas Tech
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: TCU
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com TCU
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: TCU
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN TCU*
E, CFN TCU
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com TCU
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com TCU
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: TCU*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: TCU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: TCU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: TCU
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: TCU
CONSENSUS PICK: TCU
Florida at Texas A&M
Line: Texas A&M -3, o/u: 54.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Florida
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Florida
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Florida
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Florida
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Florida
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Florida
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas A&M*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas A&M
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Texas A&M
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Texas A&M
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas A&M
E, CFN Texas A&M
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Texas A&M
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Texas A&M
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Texas A&M
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Texas A&M
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas A&M
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Florida
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texas A&M
CONSENSUS PICK: Texas A&M
Tennessee at Georgia
Line: Georgia -8.5:, o/u: 66
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Georgia*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tennessee
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Georgia*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tennessee
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Tennessee
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Georgia
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Georgia*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Georgia*
E, CFN Tennessee
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Tennessee
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Georgia*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Georgia*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Georgia
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Georgia*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Tennessee
CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia*
Michigan State at Illinois
Line: Illinois -16.5, o/u: 43
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Illinois*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Illinois*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Illinois*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Illinois
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Illinois
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Illinois
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Illinois*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Illinois
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Illinois
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Illinois
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Illinois*
E, CFN Illinois*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Illinois*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Illinois*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Illinois
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Illinois
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Illinois*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Illinois*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Michigan State
CONSENSUS PICK: Illinois*
Penn State at Indiana
Line: Penn State -14, o/u: 53.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Penn State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Penn State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Penn State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Penn State*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Penn State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Penn State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Penn State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Penn State*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Penn State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Penn State*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Penn State
E, CFN Penn State*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Penn State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Penn State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Penn State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Penn State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Penn State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Penn State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Indiana
CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State
Alabama at LSU
Line: Alabama -13, o/u: 58.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Alabama
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Alabama
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Alabama*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Alabama
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Alabama*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Alabama
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Alabama*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama*
E, CFN Alabama
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Alabama*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Alabama*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Alabama
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Alabama
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Alabama*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Alabama
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: LSU
CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama*
Texas at Kansas State
Line: Texas -2.5, o/u: 54.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Kansas State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Kansas State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Kansas State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Texas
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kansas State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Texas
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Kansas State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kansas State
E, CFN Kansas State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Kansas State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Kansas State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Texas
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Kansas State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texas
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas State
Michigan at Rutgers
Line: Michigan -25.5, o/u: 44.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Michigan*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Michigan
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Michigan
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Michigan
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Michigan
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Michigan*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan
E, CFN Michigan
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Michigan
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Michigan
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Rutgers
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan
Clemson at Notre Dame
Line: Clemson -3.5, o/u: 47.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Clemson
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Notre Dame
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Clemson
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Clemson
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Clemson
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Clemson*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Clemson
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Clemson
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Clemson*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame
E, CFN Clemson
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Clemson
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Clemson
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Clemson
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Clemson
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Clemson
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Clemson
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Notre Dame
CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson
Florida State at Miami
Line: Florida State -7.5, o/u: 53
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Florida State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Florida State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Florida State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Florida State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Florida State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Florida State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Florida State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Florida State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Florida State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Florida State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Florida State
E, CFN Florida State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Florida State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Florida State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Florida State*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Florida State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Florida State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Florida State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Florida State
UCLA at Arizona State
Line: UCLA -10, o/u: 63
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UCLA
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCLA
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UCLA
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCLA
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCLA
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: UCLA
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCLA
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCLA
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UCLA
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UCLA*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCLA
E, CFN UCLA
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UCLA
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UCLA
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCLA
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UCLA
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UCLA*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UCLA*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UCLA
CONSENSUS PICK: UCLA
Cal at USC
Line: USC -21, o/u: 59
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: USC
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: USC*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: USC
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: USC
Pete Fiutak, CFN: USC
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: USC
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: USC*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: USC*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com USC
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: USC*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN USC
E, CFN USC*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com USC
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com USC
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: USC
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: USC*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: USC
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: USC*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Cal
CONSENSUS PICK: USC
Hawaii at Fresno State
Line: Fresno State -24.5, o/u: 59
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Fresno State*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Fresno State*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Fresno State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Fresno State*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Fresno State*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Fresno State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Fresno State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Fresno State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Fresno State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Fresno State*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Fresno State*
E, CFN Fresno State*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Fresno State*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Fresno State*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Fresno State*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Fresno State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Fresno State*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Fresno State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Hawaii
CONSENSUS PICK: Fresno State*
Expert Picks Results So Far
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com
Straight Up: 125-45 ATS: 90-80
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com
Straight Up: 125-66 ATS: 106-85
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com
Straight Up: 125-66 ATS: 106-85
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
Straight Up: 125-66 ATS: 106-85
Pete Fiutak, CFN
Straight Up: 133-58 ATS: 91-100
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com
Straight Up: 136-55 ATS: 97-94
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com
Straight Up: 143-48 ATS: 109-82
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
Straight Up: 141-50 ATS: 101-90
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com
Straight Up: 45-14, ATS: 30-29
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Straight Up: 141-50 ATS: 94-97
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com
Straight Up: 129-55 ATS: 105-79
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
Straight Up: 140-51 ATS: 80-111
E, CFN
Straight Up: 126-65 ATS: 101-90
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Straight Up: 118-62 ATS: 72-101
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com
Straight Up: 135-56 ATS: 94-97
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com
Straight Up: 130-61 ATS: 79-112
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
Straight Up: 137-54 ATS: 100-91
AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com
Straight Up: 44-15, ATS: 35-24
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
Straight Up: 139-52 ATS: 89-102
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com
Straight Up: 131-60 ATS: 85-106
John Williams, SoonersWire.com
Straight Up: 42-17, ATS: 34-25
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN
Straight Up: 131-90 ATS: 95-97
CONSENSUS PICK
Straight Up: 140-81 ATS: 95-96
