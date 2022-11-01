College football expert picks, predictions for Week 10, including Tennessee at Georgia, Clemson at Notre Dame, and Alabama at LSU

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 10

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Line: Kent State -7, o/u: 62

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ball State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ball State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ball State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kent State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kent State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ball State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kent State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ball State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Kent State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ball State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ball State*

E, CFN Kent State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ball State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ball State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ball State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kent State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kent State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ball State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ball State

CONSENSUS PICK: Ball State

Line: Buffalo -3., o/u: 58.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Buffalo

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Buffalo

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Buffalo

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Buffalo

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Buffalo

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Buffalo*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio

E, CFN Ohio

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Buffalo

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Buffalo

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Buffalo

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ohio

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois

Line: Northern Illinois -4, o/u: 55.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Central Michigan

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Northern Illinois

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Northern Illinois

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Northern Illinois

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Northern Illinois

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Northern Illinois

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Northern Illinois

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Northern Illinois

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Northern Illinois

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Northern Illinois*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Northern Illinois

E, CFN Central Michigan

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Northern Illinois

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Northern Illinois

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Northern Illinois

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Northern Illinois

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Central Michigan

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Northern Illinois

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Central Michigan

CONSENSUS PICK: Northern Illinois

Western Michigan at Bowling Green

Line: Bowlling Green -4, o/u: 47

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Western Michigan

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Bowling Green

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Bowling Green

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Bowling Green

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Western Michigan

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Western Michigan

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Bowling Green

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Western Michigan

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Bowling Green

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Western Michigan

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Bowling Green

E, CFN Bowling Green

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Western Michigan

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Bowling Green

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Western Michigan

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Bowling Green

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Bowling Green

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Bowling Green

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Bowling Green

CONSENSUS PICK: Bowling Green

UTEP at Rice

Line: UTEP at Rice -3.5, o/u: 50

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Rice

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UTEP

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Rice

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UTEP

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Rice

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Rice

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Rice

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Rice

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Rice

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Rice

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Rice

E, CFN Rice

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UTEP

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Rice

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Rice

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UTEP

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Rice

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Rice

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UTEP

CONSENSUS PICK: Rice

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina

Line: Appalachian State -2.5, o/u: 63.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Appalachian State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Coastal Carolina

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Coastal Carolina

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Appalachian State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Appalachian State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Appalachian State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Appalachian State

E, CFN Appalachian State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Appalachian State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Coastal Carolina

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Coastal Carolina

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Appalachian State

CONSENSUS PICK: Coastal Carolina

UMass at UConn

Line: UConn -15.5, o/u: 40

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UConn*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UConn

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UConn

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UConn

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UConn

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: UConn

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UConn

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UConn*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UConn

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UConn*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UConn

E, CFN UConn*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UConn

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UConn

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UConn*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UConn

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UConn*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UConn

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UMass

CONSENSUS PICK: UConn

Duke at Boston College

Line: Duke -9.5, o/u: 47.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Duke*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Duke*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Duke

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Duke*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Duke*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Duke

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Duke*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Duke*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Duke

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Duke

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Duke*

E, CFN Duke

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Duke

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Duke*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Duke*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Duke*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Duke

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Duke*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Duke

CONSENSUS PICK: Duke*

Oregon State at Washington

Line: Washington -4.5, o/u: 59

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oregon State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Washington

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Washington

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Washington

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Washington

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Washington*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oregon State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oregon State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Washington

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oregon State

E, CFN Oregon State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Washington

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Washington

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Washington

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oregon State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Washington

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Oregon State

CONSENSUS PICK: Washington

Air Force at Army

Line: Air Force -7, o/u: 40

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Air Force

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Air Force

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Air Force

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Air Force*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Air Force*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Air Force

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Air Force*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Air Force

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Air Force

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Air Force

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Air Force*

E, CFN Army

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Air Force

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Air Force

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Air Force*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Air Force*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Air Force*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Air Force

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Army

CONSENSUS PICK: Air Force

Ohio State at Northwestern

Line: Ohio State -38, o/u: 61.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ohio State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ohio State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ohio State*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ohio State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ohio State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ohio State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State*

E, CFN Ohio State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ohio State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ohio State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Northwestern

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Texas Tech at TCU

Line: TCU -9.5, o/u: 59

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: TCU

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: TCU*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: TCU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: TCU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: TCU

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: TCU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas Tech

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: TCU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com TCU

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: TCU

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN TCU*

E, CFN TCU

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com TCU

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com TCU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: TCU*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: TCU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: TCU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: TCU

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: TCU

CONSENSUS PICK: TCU

Florida at Texas A&M

Line: Texas A&M -3, o/u: 54.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Florida

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Florida

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Florida

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Florida

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Florida

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Florida

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas A&M*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas A&M

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Texas A&M

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Texas A&M

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas A&M

E, CFN Texas A&M

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Texas A&M

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Texas A&M

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Texas A&M

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Texas A&M

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas A&M

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Florida

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texas A&M

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas A&M

Tennessee at Georgia

Line: Georgia -8.5:, o/u: 66

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Georgia*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tennessee

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Georgia*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tennessee

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Georgia

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Georgia*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Georgia*

E, CFN Tennessee

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Tennessee

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Georgia*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Georgia*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Georgia

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Georgia*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Tennessee

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia*

Michigan State at Illinois

Line: Illinois -16.5, o/u: 43

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Illinois*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Illinois*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Illinois*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Illinois

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Illinois

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Illinois

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Illinois*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Illinois

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Illinois

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Illinois

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Illinois*

E, CFN Illinois*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Illinois*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Illinois*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Illinois

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Illinois

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Illinois*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Illinois*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Michigan State

CONSENSUS PICK: Illinois*

Penn State at Indiana

Line: Penn State -14, o/u: 53.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Penn State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Penn State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Penn State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Penn State*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Penn State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Penn State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Penn State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Penn State*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Penn State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Penn State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Penn State

E, CFN Penn State*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Penn State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Penn State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Penn State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Penn State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Penn State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Penn State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Indiana

CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State

Alabama at LSU

Line: Alabama -13, o/u: 58.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Alabama

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Alabama

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Alabama*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Alabama

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Alabama*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Alabama

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Alabama*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama*

E, CFN Alabama

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Alabama*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Alabama*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Alabama

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Alabama

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Alabama*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Alabama

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: LSU

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama*

Texas at Kansas State

Line: Texas -2.5, o/u: 54.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Kansas State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Kansas State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Kansas State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Texas

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kansas State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Texas

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Kansas State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kansas State

E, CFN Kansas State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Kansas State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Kansas State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Texas

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Kansas State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texas

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas State

Michigan at Rutgers

Line: Michigan -25.5, o/u: 44.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Michigan*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Michigan

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Michigan

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Michigan

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Michigan

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Michigan*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan

E, CFN Michigan

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Michigan

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Michigan

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Rutgers

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Clemson at Notre Dame

Line: Clemson -3.5, o/u: 47.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Clemson

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Notre Dame

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Clemson

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Clemson

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Clemson

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Clemson*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Clemson

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Clemson

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Clemson*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame

E, CFN Clemson

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Clemson

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Clemson

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Clemson

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Clemson

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Clemson

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Clemson

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Notre Dame

CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson

Florida State at Miami

Line: Florida State -7.5, o/u: 53

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Florida State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Florida State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Florida State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Florida State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Florida State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Florida State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Florida State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Florida State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Florida State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Florida State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Florida State

E, CFN Florida State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Florida State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Florida State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Florida State*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Florida State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Florida State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Florida State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: Florida State

UCLA at Arizona State

Line: UCLA -10, o/u: 63

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UCLA

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCLA

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UCLA

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCLA

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCLA

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: UCLA

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCLA

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCLA

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UCLA

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UCLA*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCLA

E, CFN UCLA

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UCLA

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UCLA

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCLA

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UCLA

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UCLA*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UCLA*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UCLA

CONSENSUS PICK: UCLA

Cal at USC

Line: USC -21, o/u: 59

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: USC

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: USC*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: USC

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: USC

Pete Fiutak, CFN: USC

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: USC

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: USC*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: USC*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com USC

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: USC*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN USC

E, CFN USC*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com USC

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com USC

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: USC

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: USC*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: USC

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: USC*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Cal

CONSENSUS PICK: USC

Hawaii at Fresno State

Line: Fresno State -24.5, o/u: 59

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Fresno State*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Fresno State*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Fresno State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Fresno State*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Fresno State*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Fresno State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Fresno State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Fresno State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Fresno State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Fresno State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Fresno State*

E, CFN Fresno State*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Fresno State*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Fresno State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Fresno State*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Fresno State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Fresno State*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Fresno State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Hawaii

CONSENSUS PICK: Fresno State*

Expert Picks Results So Far

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com

Straight Up: 125-45 ATS: 90-80

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com

Straight Up: 125-66 ATS: 106-85



Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com

Straight Up: 125-66 ATS: 106-85



Jeff Feyerer, CFN

Straight Up: 125-66 ATS: 106-85



Pete Fiutak, CFN

Straight Up: 133-58 ATS: 91-100

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com

Straight Up: 136-55 ATS: 97-94

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com

Straight Up: 143-48 ATS: 109-82

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

Straight Up: 141-50 ATS: 101-90



Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com

Straight Up: 45-14, ATS: 30-29



Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Straight Up: 141-50 ATS: 94-97



Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com

Straight Up: 129-55 ATS: 105-79



Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

Straight Up: 140-51 ATS: 80-111



E, CFN

Straight Up: 126-65 ATS: 101-90



Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Straight Up: 118-62 ATS: 72-101



Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com

Straight Up: 135-56 ATS: 94-97



Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com

Straight Up: 130-61 ATS: 79-112



Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

Straight Up: 137-54 ATS: 100-91



AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com

Straight Up: 44-15, ATS: 35-24



Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

Straight Up: 139-52 ATS: 89-102



Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com

Straight Up: 131-60 ATS: 85-106



John Williams, SoonersWire.com

Straight Up: 42-17, ATS: 34-25

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN

Straight Up: 131-90 ATS: 95-97



CONSENSUS PICK

Straight Up: 140-81 ATS: 95-96

