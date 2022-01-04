College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Alabama vs Georgia, North Dakota State vs Montana State
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
FCS National Championship: Montana State vs North Dakota State
12:00, ESPN2
Line: North Dakota State -7, o/u: 47.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: NDSU
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com NDSU
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NDSU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: NDSU*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: NDSU
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NDSU
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: NDSU*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: NDSU
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN NDSU
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com NDSU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NDSU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: NDSU
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Montana State
CONSENSUS PICK: NDSU
CFP National Championship Point Total: Georgia vs Alabama
8:00, ESPN
Line: Georgia -3, o/u: 52.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Under
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Over
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Over
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Under
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Over
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Over
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Under
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Under
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Over
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Over
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Over
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Over
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Over
CONSENSUS PICK: Over
CFP National Championship: Georgia vs Alabama
8:00, ESPN
Line: Georgia -3, o/u: 52.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Alabama
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Alabama
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Alabama
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Georgia
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Alabama
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Alabama
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Alabama
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Alabama
CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama
Expert Bowl Picks Results
Gill Alexander, VSIN
SU: 16 – 19 ATS 15 – 20
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com
SU: 23 – 13 ATS 18 – 18
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com
SU: 17 – 19 ATS 16 – 20
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com
SU: 19 – 17 ATS 15 – 21
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU: 18 – 18 ATS 16 – 20
Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU: 20 – 16 ATS 15 – 21
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com
SU: 19 – 17 ATS 17 – 19
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
SU: 19 – 17 ATS 17 – 19
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
SU: 22 – 14 ATS 21 – 15
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com
SU: 18 – 18 ATS 21 – 15
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com
SU: 21 – 15 ATS 19 – 17
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
SU: 20 – 16 ATS 18 – 18
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com
SU: 15 – 21 ATS 16 – 20
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com:
SU: 19 – 17 ATS 21 – 15
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
SU: 18 – 18 ATS 16 – 20
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com
SU: 22 – 14 ATS 19 – 17
Clucko the Chicken, CFN
SU: 19 – 17 ATS 17 – 19
CONSENSUS PICK
SU: 17 – 19 ATS 15 – 21
