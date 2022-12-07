College Football Expert Picks, Predictions Bowl Games December 16-19, Army-Navy

College football expert picks, predictions for all of the bowl games from December 16th through the 19, along with Army vs Navy

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Bowl Game College Football Expert Picks

Army vs Navy | Bahamas: Miami Univ vs UAB

Cure: UTSA vs Troy | Fenway: Cin vs Louisville

Celeb: NC Cen vs JSU | New Mex: BYU vs SMU

LA: Fresno St vs Wazzu | LTree: Rice vs USM

Vegas: Florida vs Oreg St | Frisco: UNT vs Boise St

Myrtle: UConn vs Marshall | Results So Far

Bowl Schedule, Predictions | Ranking all 41 Bowls

Army vs Navy

Line: Navy -1.5, o/u: 32.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Army

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Army

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Army

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Navy

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Navy

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Navy

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Army

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Navy

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Army

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Navy*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Navy

E, CFN Army

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Army

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Navy

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Navy

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Army

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Army

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Navy

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Army

CONSENSUS PICK: Army

NEXT: Miami University vs UAB Expert Picks Predictions

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

Miami University vs UAB

Line: UAB -11.5, o/u: 43.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UAB*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UAB

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UAB

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UAB*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UAB*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: UAB

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UAB*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UAB*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Miami Univ

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UAB*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UAB*

E, CFN UAB*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UAB*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UAB

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UAB*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UAB

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UAB

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UAB*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Miami Univ

CONSENSUS PICK: UAB*

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

UTSA vs Troy

Line: Troy -2.5, o/u: 55.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UTSA

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Troy

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UTSA

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UTSA

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UTSA

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: UTSA

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Troy

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UTSA

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UTSA

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Troy*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UTSA

E, CFN Troy

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UTSA

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Troy

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Troy

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Troy

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UTSA

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UTSA

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UTSA

CONSENSUS PICK: UTSA

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Cincinnati vs Louisville

Line: Cincinnati -1.5, o/u: 43.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Louisville

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Louisville

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Louisville

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Louisville

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Louisville

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Louisville

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Louisville

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Louisville

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Louisville

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Cincinnati

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Louisville

E, CFN Cincinnati

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Louisville

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Louisville

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Cincinnati

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Cincinnati

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Cincinnati

CONSENSUS PICK: Louisville

Celebration Bowl

NC Central vs Jackson State

Line: Jackson State -14.5, o/u: TBA

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Jackson State*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Jackson State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Jackson State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Jackson State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Jackson State*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Jackson State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Jackson State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Jackson State*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Jackson State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Jackson State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Jackson State*

E, CFN Jackson State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Jackson State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Jackson State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Jackson State*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Jackson State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Jackson State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Jackson State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: NC Central

CONSENSUS PICK: Jackson State

New Mexico Bowl

BYU vs SMU

Line: SMU -2.5, o/u: 74.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: SMU

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: BYU

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: SMU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: SMU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: SMU

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: SMU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: SMU

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: SMU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com BYU

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: SMU*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN SMU

E, CFN BYU

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com SMU

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com BYU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: BYU

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: BYU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: BYU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: BYU

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: SMU

CONSENSUS PICK: SMU

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel

Fresno State vs Washington State

Line: Washington State -4, o/u: 57.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Washington State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Washington State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Fresno State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Fresno State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Washington State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Washington State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Washington State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Fresno State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Washington State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Fresno State

E, CFN Fresno State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Washington State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Washington State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Fresno State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Fresno State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Fresno State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Fresno State

CONSENSUS PICK: Washington State

LendingTree Bowl

Rice vs Southern Miss

Line: Southern Miss -5.5, o/u: 48.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Southern Miss*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Southern Miss

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Southern Miss

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Southern Miss

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Southern Miss

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Southern Miss

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Southern Miss

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Southern Miss

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Southern Miss

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Southern Miss*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Southern Miss

E, CFN Rice

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Southern Miss

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Southern Miss

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Southern Miss*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Southern Miss

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Southern Miss

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Southern Miss

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Rice

CONSENSUS PICK: Southern Miss

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Florida vs Oregon State

Line: Oregon State -7.5, o/u: 54.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oregon State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oregon State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oregon State*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon State*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon State*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oregon State*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oregon State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Florida

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oregon State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oregon State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oregon State

E, CFN Oregon State*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oregon State*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Oregon State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Florida

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oregon State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oregon State*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oregon State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Florida

CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon State*

Frisco Bowl

North Texas vs Boise State

Line: Boise State -7.5, o/u: 54.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Boise State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Boise State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Boise State*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Boise State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Boise State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Boise State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Boise State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Boise State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Boise State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Boise State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Boise State

E, CFN Boise State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Boise State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com North Texas

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Boise State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Boise State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Boise State*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Boise State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Boise State

CONSENSUS PICK: Boise State

Myrtle Beach Bowl

UConn vs Marshall

Line: Marshall -9.5, o/u: 40.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Marshall*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Marshall

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Marshall

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Marshall*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Marshall

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Marshall

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Marshall*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Marshall

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Marshall

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Marshall*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Marshall*

E, CFN Marshall*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Marshall*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Marshall

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Marshall*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Marshall*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Marshall

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Marshall

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UConn

CONSENSUS PICK: Marshall*

Expert Picks Results So Far

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com

Straight Up: 205-71 ATS: 144-132

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com

Straight Up: 213-105 ATS: 166-152

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com

Straight Up: 203-91 ATS: 150-146

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

Straight Up: 229-113 ATS: 182-160

Pete Fiutak, CFN

Straight Up: 219-101 ATS: 159-161

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com

Straight Up: 223-96 ATS: 158-161

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com

Straight Up: 231-88 ATS: 168-151

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

Straight Up: 229-91 ATS: 166-154

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Straight Up: 220-98 ATS: 145-173

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com

Straight Up: 214-98 ATS: 179-133

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

Straight Up: 227-92 ATS: 147-172

E, CFN

Straight Up: 216-104 ATS: 161-145

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Straight Up: 194-113 ATS: 152-167

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com

Straight Up: 217-102 ATS: 152-167

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com

Straight Up: 219-100 ATS: 139-180

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

Straight Up: 226-94 ATS: 169-151

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

Straight Up: 228-91 ATS: 147-166

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com

Straight Up: 218-101 ATS: 140-179

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN

Straight Up: 185-164 ATS: 168-152

CONSENSUS PICK

Straight Up: 232-117 ATS: 155-164

