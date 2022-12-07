College Football Expert Picks, Predictions Bowl Games December 16-19, Army-Navy
College football expert picks, predictions for all of the bowl games from December 16th through the 19, along with Army vs Navy
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Army vs Navy
Line: Navy -1.5, o/u: 32.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Army
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Army
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Army
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Navy
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Navy
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Navy
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Army
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Navy
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Army
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Navy*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Navy
E, CFN Army
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Army
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Navy
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Navy
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Army
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Army
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Navy
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Army
CONSENSUS PICK: Army
HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
Miami University vs UAB
Line: UAB -11.5, o/u: 43.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UAB*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UAB
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UAB
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UAB*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UAB*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: UAB
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UAB*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UAB*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Miami Univ
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UAB*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UAB*
E, CFN UAB*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UAB*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UAB
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UAB*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UAB
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UAB
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UAB*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Miami Univ
CONSENSUS PICK: UAB*
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl
UTSA vs Troy
Line: Troy -2.5, o/u: 55.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UTSA
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Troy
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UTSA
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UTSA
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UTSA
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: UTSA
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Troy
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UTSA
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UTSA
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Troy*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UTSA
E, CFN Troy
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UTSA
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Troy
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Troy
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Troy
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UTSA
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UTSA
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UTSA
CONSENSUS PICK: UTSA
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Cincinnati vs Louisville
Line: Cincinnati -1.5, o/u: 43.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Louisville
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Louisville
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Louisville
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Louisville
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Louisville
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Louisville
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Louisville
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Louisville
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Louisville
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Cincinnati
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Louisville
E, CFN Cincinnati
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Louisville
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Louisville
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Cincinnati
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Cincinnati
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK: Louisville
Celebration Bowl
NC Central vs Jackson State
Line: Jackson State -14.5, o/u: TBA
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Jackson State*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Jackson State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Jackson State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Jackson State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Jackson State*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Jackson State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Jackson State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Jackson State*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Jackson State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Jackson State*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Jackson State*
E, CFN Jackson State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Jackson State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Jackson State*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Jackson State*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Jackson State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Jackson State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Jackson State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: NC Central
CONSENSUS PICK: Jackson State
New Mexico Bowl
BYU vs SMU
Line: SMU -2.5, o/u: 74.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: SMU
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: BYU
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: SMU
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: SMU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: SMU
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: SMU
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: SMU
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: SMU
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com BYU
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: SMU*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN SMU
E, CFN BYU
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com SMU
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com BYU
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: BYU
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: BYU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: BYU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: BYU
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: SMU
CONSENSUS PICK: SMU
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel
Fresno State vs Washington State
Line: Washington State -4, o/u: 57.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Washington State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Washington State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Fresno State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Fresno State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Washington State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Washington State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Washington State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Fresno State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Washington State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Fresno State
E, CFN Fresno State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Washington State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Washington State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Fresno State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Fresno State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Fresno State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Fresno State
CONSENSUS PICK: Washington State
LendingTree Bowl
Rice vs Southern Miss
Line: Southern Miss -5.5, o/u: 48.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Southern Miss*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Southern Miss
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Southern Miss
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Southern Miss
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Southern Miss
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Southern Miss
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Southern Miss
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Southern Miss
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Southern Miss
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Southern Miss*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Southern Miss
E, CFN Rice
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Southern Miss
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Southern Miss
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Southern Miss*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Southern Miss
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Southern Miss
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Southern Miss
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Rice
CONSENSUS PICK: Southern Miss
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Florida vs Oregon State
Line: Oregon State -7.5, o/u: 54.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oregon State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oregon State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oregon State*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon State*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon State*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oregon State*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oregon State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Florida
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oregon State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oregon State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oregon State
E, CFN Oregon State*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oregon State*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Oregon State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Florida
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oregon State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oregon State*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oregon State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Florida
CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon State*
Frisco Bowl
North Texas vs Boise State
Line: Boise State -7.5, o/u: 54.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Boise State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Boise State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Boise State*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Boise State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Boise State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Boise State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Boise State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Boise State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Boise State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Boise State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Boise State
E, CFN Boise State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Boise State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com North Texas
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Boise State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Boise State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Boise State*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Boise State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Boise State
CONSENSUS PICK: Boise State
Myrtle Beach Bowl
UConn vs Marshall
Line: Marshall -9.5, o/u: 40.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Marshall*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Marshall
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Marshall
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Marshall*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Marshall
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Marshall
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Marshall*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Marshall
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Marshall
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Marshall*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Marshall*
E, CFN Marshall*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Marshall*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Marshall
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Marshall*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Marshall*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Marshall
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Marshall
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UConn
CONSENSUS PICK: Marshall*
Expert Picks Results So Far
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com
Straight Up: 205-71 ATS: 144-132
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com
Straight Up: 213-105 ATS: 166-152
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com
Straight Up: 203-91 ATS: 150-146
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
Straight Up: 229-113 ATS: 182-160
Pete Fiutak, CFN
Straight Up: 219-101 ATS: 159-161
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com
Straight Up: 223-96 ATS: 158-161
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com
Straight Up: 231-88 ATS: 168-151
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
Straight Up: 229-91 ATS: 166-154
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Straight Up: 220-98 ATS: 145-173
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com
Straight Up: 214-98 ATS: 179-133
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
Straight Up: 227-92 ATS: 147-172
E, CFN
Straight Up: 216-104 ATS: 161-145
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Straight Up: 194-113 ATS: 152-167
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com
Straight Up: 217-102 ATS: 152-167
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com
Straight Up: 219-100 ATS: 139-180
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
Straight Up: 226-94 ATS: 169-151
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
Straight Up: 228-91 ATS: 147-166
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com
Straight Up: 218-101 ATS: 140-179
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN
Straight Up: 185-164 ATS: 168-152
CONSENSUS PICK
Straight Up: 232-117 ATS: 155-164
