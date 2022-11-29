College Football Expert Picks Predictions Championship Week
College football expert picks and predictions for Championship Week with all the conference title games
College football expert picks and predictions for Championship Week with all the conference title games
Opening lines and best values for Championship Week of the college football season. Here's the first best guess along with the actual lines.
Auburn is bringing Hugh Freeze back to the Southeastern Conference as head coach of the Tigers, more than five years after his resignation from SEC West rival Mississippi amid both personal and NCAA scandals.
College football schedule, predictions, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Championship Week
It looks like they had a great time
Kirby Smart on motivation to win the SEC title...
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss the results of a wild Week 13 in college football, and debate if the College Football Playoff Field should already bet set before conference championship week.
Caroline Darney breaks down all the action from Week 13 of college football and how it played a role in the latest College Football Coaches Poll.
A wild penultimate weekend of the college football season saw major changes to this week's bowl projections, including two new teams joining playoff.
Coach Jeff Brohm said he still thinks Aidan O'Connell will rejoin the Boilermakers in time to play against Michigan on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Watson is slated to throw his first NFL pass in nearly two years following a suspension triggered by multiple allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.
The right hire was always going to transform USC into USC again. For Lincoln Riley, it took less than a year to do it.
Let's look at the coaching staff's biggest accomplishments from the 2022 season.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss Caleb Williams superb performance in USC’s win over Notre Dame, and debate if Williams has wrapped up the Heisman Trophy.
Clemson football is a 7 1/2 point favorite in the ACC Championship Game against the North Carolina Tar Heels, according to Tipico.
The task of regrouping and restoring confidence for the ACC Championship game is facing coach Mack Brown and his North Carolina Tar Heels this week.
Alabama's postseason dreams rest in the hands of the CFP committee
The Irish will soon know if he joins the 2024 class
Alabama moved up to No. 6 in both the AP and the USA Today/AFCA Coaches polls following its win against Auburn.
New album due in the spring, coinciding with a world tour that will find the band playing two nights in every city with set lists that don't repeat songs