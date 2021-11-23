College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 13

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 13, highlighted by Ohio State vs Michigan, Alabama vs Auburn, and Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Buffalo at Ball State

7:00, ESPN+

Line: Ball State -6.5, o/u: 58.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ball State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ball State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ball State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ball State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ball State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ball State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Ball State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ball State*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Ball State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ball State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ball State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ball State*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Buffalo

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo

CONSENSUS PICK: Ball State

Western Michigan at Northern Illinois

7:00, ESPNU

Line: Western Michigan -3.5, o/u: 63

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: WMU

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com NIU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NIU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: NIU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: WMU

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NIU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: NIU

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: NIU

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: NIU

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN NIU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: NIU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NIU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: WMU

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: WMU

CONSENSUS PICK: NIU

Fresno State at San Jose State

3:30, FS1

Line: Fresno State -7.5, o/u: 52.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Fresno State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Fresno State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Fresno State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Fresno State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Fresno State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Fresno State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Fresno State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Fresno State*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Fresno State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Fresno State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Fresno State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: SJSU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Fresno State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: SJSU

CONSENSUS PICK: Fresno State

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

7:30, ESPN

Line: Mississippi State -1, o/u: 61

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Miss State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ole Miss

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ole Miss

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ole Miss

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ole Miss

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miss State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Miss State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ole Miss

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Ole Miss

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ole Miss

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Miss State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ole Miss

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ole Miss

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Ole Miss

CONSENSUS PICK: Ole Miss

Boise State at San Diego State

12:00, CBS

Line: Boise State -2.5, o/u: 44.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: SDSU

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com SDSU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: SDSU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Boise State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: SDSU

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: SDSU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: SDSU

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: SDSU

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: SDSU

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Boise State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: SDSU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Boise State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: SDSU

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: SDSU

CONSENSUS PICK: SDSU

Kansas State at Texas

12:00, FOX

Line: Texas -3, o/u: 52

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Kansas State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Texas

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kansas State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Texas

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Texas*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Texas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kansas State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Kansas State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Kansas State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Texas

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas*

Iowa at Nebraska

1:30, BTN

Line: Iowa -1.5, o/u: 41

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Iowa

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Nebraska

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Iowa

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Nebraska

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Iowa

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Nebraska

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Nebraska

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Iowa

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Iowa

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Iowa

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Iowa

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Iowa

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Nebraska

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Iowa

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa

Cincinnati at East Carolina

3:30, ABC

Line: Cincinnati -14, o/u: 58

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Cincinnati

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Cincinnati

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati

Pete Fiutak, CFN: East Carolina

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Cincinnati

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Cincinnati*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cincinnati

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cincinnati

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Cincinnati*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Cincinnati

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati

CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati

North Carolina at NC State

7:00, ESPN

Line: NC State -5.5, o/u: 63

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: NC State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com NC State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: North Carolina

Pete Fiutak, CFN: NC State*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: NC State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: North Carolina

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: NC State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: NC State

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: NC State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN NC State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: NC State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NC State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: NC State*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: North Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: NC State

Washington State at Washington

8:00, FS1

Line: Washington State -1, o/u: 43.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Wash State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Washington

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Washington

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Wash State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Wash State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Wash State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Washington

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Wash State*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Wash State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Wash State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Washington

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Wash State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Washington

CONSENSUS PICK: Wash State

Georgia at Georgia Tech

12:00, ABC

Line: Georgia -35, o/u: 54.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Georgia*

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Georgia

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Georgia

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Georgia*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Georgia

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Georgia

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Georgia

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Georgia

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Georgia

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Georgia

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Georgia Tech

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia

Ohio State at Michigan

12:00, FOX

Line: Ohio State-8, o/u: 64

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ohio State*

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Michigan

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Ohio State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ohio State*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Ohio State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Michigan

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Florida State at Florida

12:00, ESPN

Line: Florida -2.5, o/u: 59

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Florida

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Florida

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Florida

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Florida

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Florida State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Florida

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Florida

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Florida State

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Florida

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Florida State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Florida State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Florida State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Florida State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Florida

CONSENSUS PICK: Florida State

Alabama at Auburn

3:30, CBS

Line: Alabama -19.5, o/u: 55.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Alabama

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Alabama

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Alabama*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Alabama

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Alabama*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Alabama

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Alabama

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Alabama*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Alabama

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Auburn

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama

Oregon State at Oregon

3:30, ESPN

Line: Oregon -6.5, o/u: 61.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oregon

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Oregon

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oregon*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oregon

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Oregon

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oregon*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Oregon*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oregon*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oregon*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oregon*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oregon

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Oregon

CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon

Penn State at Michigan State

3:30, ABC

Line: Oregon -7, o/u: 61.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Michigan State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Michigan State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Penn State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Penn State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Michigan State

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Michigan State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Penn State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Penn State

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State

Virginia Tech at Virginia

3:45, ACC Network

Line: Virginia -7.5, o/u: 62.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Virginia*

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Virginia

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Virginia*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Virginia*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Virginia

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Virginia Tech

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Virginia

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Virginia

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Virginia

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Virginia

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Virginia*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Virginia

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Virginia

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Virginia Tech

CONSENSUS PICK: Virginia

Wisconsin at Minnesota

4:00, FOX

Line: Wisconsin -7, o/u: 39

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Wisconsin

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Wisconsin

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wisconsin*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Wisconsin

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Wisconsin

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Wisconsin

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Wisconsin

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Wisconsin*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Wisconsin

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Wisconsin*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Wisconsin*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Wisconsin*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Wisconsin

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin

Texas A&M at LSU

7:00, ESPN

Line: Texas A&M -6.5, o/u: 45.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Texas A&M

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Texas A&M

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LSU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas A&M

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas A&M

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas A&M

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Texas A&M

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Texas A&M

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Texas A&M

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas A&M

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Texas A&M*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas A&M

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LSU

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LSU

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas A&M

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

7:30, ABC

Line: Oklahoma State -4, o/u: 50.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma St

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Oklahoma

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma St

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma St*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma St

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Oklahoma

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oklahoma St

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Oklahoma St

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oklahoma

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oklahoma St*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oklahoma St

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oklahoma St

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Oklahoma

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma St

Clemson at South Carolina

7:30, SEC Network

Line: Clemson -11.5, o/u: 43

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Clemson

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Clemson

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Clemson

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Clemson*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Clemson*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Clemson

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Clemson

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Clemson*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Clemson

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Clemson

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Clemson*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Clemson*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: South Carolina

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Clemson

CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson

Notre Dame at Stanford

8:00, FOX

Line: Notre Dame -19, o/u: 52.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Notre Dame

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Notre Dame

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Notre Dame*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Notre Dame*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Notre Dame

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Notre Dame*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Notre Dame

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Notre Dame

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Notre Dame

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Notre Dame

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Stanford

CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame

BYU at USC

10:30, ESPN

Line: BYU -7, o/u: 63.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: BYU

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com BYU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: BYU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: BYU*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: BYU

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: BYU*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: BYU*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: BYU*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: BYU

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN BYU*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: BYU*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: BYU*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: BYU

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: USC

CONSENSUS PICK: BYU*

Cal at UCLA

10:30, FS1

Line: UCLA -7, o/u: 57.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UCLA

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com UCLA

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCLA

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCLA

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCLA

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCLA

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: UCLA

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UCLA*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: UCLA

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCLA

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCLA

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UCLA

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UCLA

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UCLA

CONSENSUS PICK: UCLA

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN

SU: 151-59, ATS: 107-93-3

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com

SU: 141-65, ATS: 92-91-2

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com

SU: 182-75, ATS: 115-117-3

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com

SU: 206-75, ATS: 147-131-3

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU: 201-80, ATS: 143-135-3

Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU: 189-92, ATS: 140-138-3

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com

SU: 203-78, ATS: 142-136-3

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU: 195-86, ATS: 135-143-3

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU: 200-81, ATS: 142-135-3

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com

SU: 180-77, ATS: 142-112-3

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com

SU: 158-72, ATS: 117-113-3

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU: 148-63, ATS: 101-107-3

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com

SU: 179-78, ATS: 127-126-2

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

SU: 194-83, ATS: 146-128-3

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU: 165-69, ATS: 116-113-2

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com

SU: 152-78, ATS: 106-122-2

John Williams, SoonersWire.com

SU: 122-60, ATS: 88-93-2

Clucko the Chicken, CFN

SU: 99-132, ATS: 119-110-2

CONSENSUS PICK

SU: 161-70, ATS: 103-108-2

