College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 13
College football expert picks, predictions for Week 13, highlighted by Ohio State vs Michigan, Alabama vs Auburn, and Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Week 13 College Football Expert Picks
Buffalo at Ball St | WMU at NIU
Fresno St at SJSU | Ole Miss at Miss St
Boise St at SDSU | Kansas St at Texas
Iowa at Nebraska | Cincinnati at ECU
North Carolina at NC St | Wash St at Wash
Georgia at Ga Tech | Ohio St at Michigan
Florida St at Florida | Alabama at Auburn
Oregon St at Oregon | Penn St at Mich St
Va Tech at Virginia | Wisconsin at Minn
Texas A&M at LSU | OU at Oklahoma St
Clemson at South Carolina | ND at Stanford
BYU at USC | Cal at UCLA
Results So Far | Week 13 Schedule Picks
Buffalo at Ball State
7:00, ESPN+
Line: Ball State -6.5, o/u: 58.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ball State
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ball State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ball State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ball State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ball State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ball State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Ball State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ball State*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Ball State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ball State*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ball State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ball State*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Buffalo
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: Ball State
Western Michigan at Northern Illinois
7:00, ESPNU
Line: Western Michigan -3.5, o/u: 63
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: WMU
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com NIU
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NIU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: NIU
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: WMU
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NIU
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: NIU
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: NIU
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: NIU
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN NIU
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: NIU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NIU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: WMU
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: WMU
CONSENSUS PICK: NIU
Fresno State at San Jose State
3:30, FS1
Line: Fresno State -7.5, o/u: 52.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Fresno State
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Fresno State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Fresno State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Fresno State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Fresno State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Fresno State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Fresno State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Fresno State*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Fresno State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Fresno State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Fresno State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: SJSU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Fresno State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: SJSU
CONSENSUS PICK: Fresno State
Ole Miss at Mississippi State
7:30, ESPN
Line: Mississippi State -1, o/u: 61
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Miss State
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ole Miss
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ole Miss
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ole Miss
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ole Miss
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miss State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Miss State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ole Miss
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Ole Miss
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ole Miss
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Miss State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ole Miss
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ole Miss
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Ole Miss
CONSENSUS PICK: Ole Miss
Boise State at San Diego State
12:00, CBS
Line: Boise State -2.5, o/u: 44.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: SDSU
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com SDSU
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: SDSU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Boise State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: SDSU
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: SDSU
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: SDSU
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: SDSU
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: SDSU
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Boise State*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: SDSU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Boise State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: SDSU
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: SDSU
CONSENSUS PICK: SDSU
Kansas State at Texas
12:00, FOX
Line: Texas -3, o/u: 52
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Kansas State
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Texas
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kansas State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Texas
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Texas*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Texas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kansas State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Kansas State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Kansas State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Texas
CONSENSUS PICK: Texas*
Iowa at Nebraska
1:30, BTN
Line: Iowa -1.5, o/u: 41
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Iowa
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Nebraska
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Iowa
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Nebraska
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Iowa
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Nebraska
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Nebraska
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Iowa
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Iowa
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Iowa
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Iowa
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Iowa
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Nebraska
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Iowa
CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa
Cincinnati at East Carolina
3:30, ABC
Line: Cincinnati -14, o/u: 58
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Cincinnati
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Cincinnati
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati
Pete Fiutak, CFN: East Carolina
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Cincinnati
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Cincinnati*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cincinnati
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cincinnati
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Cincinnati*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Cincinnati
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati
North Carolina at NC State
7:00, ESPN
Line: NC State -5.5, o/u: 63
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: NC State
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com NC State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: North Carolina
Pete Fiutak, CFN: NC State*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: NC State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: North Carolina
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: NC State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: NC State
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: NC State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN NC State*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: NC State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NC State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: NC State*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: North Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: NC State
Washington State at Washington
8:00, FS1
Line: Washington State -1, o/u: 43.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Wash State
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Washington
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Washington
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Wash State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Wash State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Wash State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Washington
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Wash State*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Wash State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Wash State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Washington
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Wash State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Washington
CONSENSUS PICK: Wash State
Georgia at Georgia Tech
12:00, ABC
Line: Georgia -35, o/u: 54.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Georgia*
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Georgia
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Georgia
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Georgia*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Georgia
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Georgia
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Georgia
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Georgia
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Georgia
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Georgia
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Georgia Tech
CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia
Ohio State at Michigan
12:00, FOX
Line: Ohio State-8, o/u: 64
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ohio State*
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Michigan
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Ohio State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ohio State*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Ohio State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Michigan
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State
Florida State at Florida
12:00, ESPN
Line: Florida -2.5, o/u: 59
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Florida
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Florida
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Florida
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Florida
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Florida State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Florida
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Florida
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Florida State
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Florida
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Florida State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Florida State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Florida State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Florida State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Florida
CONSENSUS PICK: Florida State
Alabama at Auburn
3:30, CBS
Line: Alabama -19.5, o/u: 55.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Alabama
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Alabama
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Alabama*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Alabama
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Alabama*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Alabama
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Alabama
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Alabama*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Alabama
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Auburn
CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama
Oregon State at Oregon
3:30, ESPN
Line: Oregon -6.5, o/u: 61.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oregon
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Oregon
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oregon*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oregon
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Oregon
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oregon*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Oregon*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oregon*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oregon*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oregon*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oregon
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Oregon
CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon
Penn State at Michigan State
3:30, ABC
Line: Oregon -7, o/u: 61.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Michigan State
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Michigan State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Penn State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Penn State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Michigan State
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Michigan State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Penn State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Penn State
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State
Virginia Tech at Virginia
3:45, ACC Network
Line: Virginia -7.5, o/u: 62.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Virginia*
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Virginia
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Virginia*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Virginia*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Virginia
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Virginia Tech
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Virginia
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Virginia
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Virginia
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Virginia
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Virginia*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Virginia
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Virginia
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Virginia Tech
CONSENSUS PICK: Virginia
Wisconsin at Minnesota
4:00, FOX
Line: Wisconsin -7, o/u: 39
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Wisconsin
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Wisconsin
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wisconsin*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Wisconsin
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Wisconsin
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Wisconsin
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Wisconsin
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Wisconsin*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Wisconsin
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Wisconsin*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Wisconsin*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Wisconsin*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Wisconsin
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin
Texas A&M at LSU
7:00, ESPN
Line: Texas A&M -6.5, o/u: 45.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Texas A&M
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Texas A&M
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LSU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas A&M
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas A&M
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas A&M
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Texas A&M
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Texas A&M
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Texas A&M
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas A&M
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Texas A&M*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas A&M
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LSU
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LSU
CONSENSUS PICK: Texas A&M
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
7:30, ABC
Line: Oklahoma State -4, o/u: 50.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma St
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Oklahoma
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma St
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma St*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma St
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Oklahoma
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oklahoma St
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Oklahoma St
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oklahoma
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oklahoma St*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oklahoma St
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oklahoma St
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Oklahoma
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma St
Clemson at South Carolina
7:30, SEC Network
Line: Clemson -11.5, o/u: 43
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Clemson
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Clemson
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Clemson
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Clemson*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Clemson*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Clemson
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Clemson
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Clemson*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Clemson
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Clemson
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Clemson*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Clemson*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: South Carolina
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Clemson
CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson
Notre Dame at Stanford
8:00, FOX
Line: Notre Dame -19, o/u: 52.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Notre Dame
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Notre Dame
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Notre Dame*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Notre Dame*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Notre Dame
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Notre Dame*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Notre Dame
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Notre Dame
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Notre Dame
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Notre Dame
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Stanford
CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame
BYU at USC
10:30, ESPN
Line: BYU -7, o/u: 63.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: BYU
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com BYU
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: BYU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: BYU*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: BYU
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: BYU*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: BYU*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: BYU*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: BYU
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN BYU*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: BYU*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: BYU*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: BYU
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: USC
CONSENSUS PICK: BYU*
Cal at UCLA
10:30, FS1
Line: UCLA -7, o/u: 57.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UCLA
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com UCLA
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCLA
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCLA
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCLA
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCLA
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: UCLA
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UCLA*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: UCLA
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCLA
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCLA
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UCLA
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UCLA
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UCLA
CONSENSUS PICK: UCLA
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander, VSIN
SU: 151-59, ATS: 107-93-3
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com
SU: 141-65, ATS: 92-91-2
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com
SU: 182-75, ATS: 115-117-3
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com
SU: 206-75, ATS: 147-131-3
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU: 201-80, ATS: 143-135-3
Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU: 189-92, ATS: 140-138-3
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com
SU: 203-78, ATS: 142-136-3
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
SU: 195-86, ATS: 135-143-3
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
SU: 200-81, ATS: 142-135-3
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com
SU: 180-77, ATS: 142-112-3
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com
SU: 158-72, ATS: 117-113-3
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
SU: 148-63, ATS: 101-107-3
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com
SU: 179-78, ATS: 127-126-2
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
SU: 194-83, ATS: 146-128-3
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
SU: 165-69, ATS: 116-113-2
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com
SU: 152-78, ATS: 106-122-2
John Williams, SoonersWire.com
SU: 122-60, ATS: 88-93-2
Clucko the Chicken, CFN
SU: 99-132, ATS: 119-110-2
CONSENSUS PICK
SU: 161-70, ATS: 103-108-2
Week 13 College Football Expert Picks
Buffalo at Ball St | WMU at NIU
Fresno St at SJSU | Ole Miss at Miss St
Boise St at SDSU | Kansas St at Texas
Iowa at Nebraska | Cincinnati at ECU
North Carolina at NC St | Wash St at Wash
Georgia at Ga Tech | Ohio St at Michigan
Florida St at Florida | Alabama at Auburn
Oregon St at Oregon | Penn St at Mich St
Va Tech at Virginia | Wisconsin at Minn
Texas A&M at LSU | OU at Oklahoma St
Clemson at South Carolina | ND at Stanford
BYU at USC | Cal at UCLA
Results So Far | Week 13 Schedule Picks