College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 1
College football expert picks, predictions for Week 1, highlighted by Penn State vs Wisconsin, Alabama vs Miami, and the Georgia vs Clemson showdown.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Week 1 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews
Week 1 Expert Picks
Boise State at UCF | Bowling Green at Tenn
Ohio State at Minn | North Carolina at Va Tech
Mich St at Northwestern | Penn St at Wisconsin
Stanford vs Kansas State | Rice at Arkansas
Oklahoma at Tulane | Fresno State at Oregon
Alabama vs. Miami | Indiana at Iowa
West Virginia at Maryland | Louisiana at Texas
San Jose State at USC | Oregon State at Purdue
Florida Atlantic at Florida | Georgia vs Clemson
LSU at UCLA | BYU vs. Arizona
Notre Dame at Florida St | Ole Miss vs Louisville
Boise State at UCF
7:00, ESPN
Line: UCF -4, o/u: 69
Gill Alexander, VSIN: UCF
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire UCF
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: UCF
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire UCF
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: UCF
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCF
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCF
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: UCF
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Boise State
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Boise State
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Boise State
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: UCF
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCF
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Boise State
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: UCF
John Williams, Sooners Wire: Boise State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UCF
CONSENSUS PICK: UCF
Bowling Green at Tennessee
8:00, SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -33.5 o/u: 69
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tennessee*
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Tennessee
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Tennessee
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Tennessee*
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Tennessee*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Tennessee
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Tennessee*
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Tennessee*
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Tennessee
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Tennessee*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tennessee*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Tennessee*
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Tennessee*
John Williams, Sooners Wire: Tennessee*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Bowling Green
CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee*
Ohio State at Minnesota
8:00, FOX
Line: Ohio State -14, o/u: 65
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Ohio State
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Ohio State
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Ohio State*
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Ohio State
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Ohio State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Ohio State
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Ohio State
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Ohio State
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Ohio State*
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Ohio State*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Ohio State*
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Ohio State
John Williams, Sooners Wire: Ohio State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State
North Carolina at Virginia Tech
6:00, ESPN
Line: North Carolina -5.5, o/u: 66
Gill Alexander, VSIN: North Carolina
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire North Carolina*
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: North Carolina
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire North Carolina
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: North Carolina
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: North Carolina
Pete Fiutak, CFN: North Carolina*
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: North Carolina
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: North Carolina
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: North Carolina
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire North Carolina*
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: North Carolina
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN North Carolina
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: North Carolina
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: North Carolina
John Williams, Sooners Wire: North Carolina
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Virginia Tech
CONSENSUS PICK: North Carolina
Michigan State at Northwestern
9:00, ESPN
Line: Northwestern -4, o/u: 45
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Northwestern
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Northwestern*
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Michigan State
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Northwestern
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Northwestern
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Northwestern
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan State
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Michigan State
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Northwestern
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Northwestern
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Northwestern
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Michigan State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan State
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Northwestern*
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Michigan State
John Williams, Sooners Wire: Northwestern
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Michigan State
CONSENSUS PICK: Northwestern*
Penn State at Wisconsin
12:00, FOX
Line: Wisconsin -4.5, o/u: 52
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Penn State
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Wisconsin
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Wisconsin*
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Penn State
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Penn State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wisconsin
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Wisconsin
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Wisconsin*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Wisconsin*
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Wisconsin
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Penn State
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Wisconsin
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Wisconsin
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Wisconsin*
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Penn State
John Williams, Sooners Wire: Wisconsin
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wisconsin
CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin*
Stanford vs Kansas State
12:00, FS1
Line: Stanford -1, o/u: 52
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Stanford
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Kansas State
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Stanford
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Stanford
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Kansas State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Stanford
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Stanford
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Stanford
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Kansas State
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Stanford
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Stanford
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kansas State
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Kansas State
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Stanford
John Williams, Sooners Wire: Kansas State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Kansas State
CONSENSUS PICK: Stanford
Rice at Arkansas
2:00, ESPN+
Line: Arkansas -20, o/u: 50.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Arkansas*
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Arkansas
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Arkansas
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Arkansas
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Arkansas
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arkansas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arkansas
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Arkansas
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Arkansas*
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Arkansas*
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Arkansas*
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Arkansas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Arkansas
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Arkansas
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Arkansas*
John Williams, Sooners Wire: Arkansas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Rice
CONSENSUS PICK: Arkansas
Oklahoma at Tulane
12:00, ABC
Line: Oklahoma -26.5, o/u: 69.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Oklahoma
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Oklahoma
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Oklahoma
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Oklahoma
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Oklahoma
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Oklahoma
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Oklahoma
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Oklahoma*
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Oklahoma*
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Oklahoma
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oklahoma
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Oklahoma
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Oklahoma
John Williams, Sooners Wire: Oklahoma
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tulane
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma
Fresno State at Oregon
2:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon -21, o/u: 61.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Oregon
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Oregon
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Oregon
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Oregon
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Oregon
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Oregon*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Oregon
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Oregon*
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Oregon*
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Oregon
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oregon
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Oregon*
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Oregon
John Williams, Sooners Wire: Oregon
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Oregon
CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon
Alabama vs. Miami
3:30, ABC
Line: Alabama -18.5, o/u: 64.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Alabama
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Alabama
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Alabama*
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Alabama
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Alabama
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Alabama
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Alabama
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Alabama
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Alabama*
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Alabama
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Alabama
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Alabama
John Williams, Sooners Wire: Alabama*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama
Indiana at Iowa
3:30, BTN
Line: Iowa, -4.5, o/u: 47
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Iowa
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Indiana
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Iowa
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Iowa
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Iowa
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Iowa
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Iowa
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Iowa*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Indiana
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Iowa
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Iowa
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Iowa
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Iowa
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Indiana
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Iowa
John Williams, Sooners Wire: Indiana
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Iowa
CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa
West Virginia at Maryland
3:30, ESPN
Line: West Virginia -3, o/u:
Gill Alexander, VSIN: West Virginia
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire West Virginia
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Maryland
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Maryland
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: West Virginia
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: West Virginia
Pete Fiutak, CFN: West Virginia
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: West Virginia
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Maryland
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: West Virginia
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Maryland
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Maryland
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Maryland
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Maryland
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: West Virginia
John Williams, Sooners Wire: West Virginia
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Maryland
CONSENSUS PICK: West Virginia
Louisiana at Texas
4:30, FOX
Line: Texas -9.5, o/u: 59.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Texas
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Texas
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Texas
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Texas*
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Texas*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Texas
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Texas*
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Louisiana
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Texas*
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Texas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Louisiana
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Texas
John Williams, Sooners Wire: Texas*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Texas
CONSENSUS PICK: Texas
San Jose State at USC
5:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: USC -16, o/u: 60
Gill Alexander, VSIN: USC
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire USC
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: USC
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire USC
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: USC
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: USC
Pete Fiutak, CFN: USC
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: USC
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: USC
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: USC*
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire USC*
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: USC
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN USC*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: USC
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: USC
John Williams, Sooners Wire: USC
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: San Jose State
CONSENSUS PICK: USC
Oregon State at Purdue
7:00, FS1
Line: Purdue, -7, o/u: 65
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Purdue
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Purdue*
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Purdue
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Purdue
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Purdue
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Purdue
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Purdue*
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Purdue*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Purdue
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Purdue
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Purdue
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Purdue
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Purdue*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Purdue*
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Purdue
John Williams, Sooners Wire: Purdue
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Purdue
CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue
Florida Atlantic at Florida
7:30, SEC Network
Line: Florida -24.5, o/u: 53.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Florida*
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Florida
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Florida
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Florida
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Florida*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Florida*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Florida
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Florida
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Florida
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Florida
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Florida*
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Florida
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Florida
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Florida
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Florida
John Williams, Sooners Wire: Florida*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Florida
CONSENSUS PICK: Florida
Georgia vs Clemson
7:30, ABC
Line: Clemson -3, o/u: 52.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Clemson*
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Georgia
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Clemson
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Clemson
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Clemson
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Georgia
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Clemson
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Clemson
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Georgia
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Georgia
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Clemson
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Georgia
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Georgia
John Williams, Sooners Wire: Clemson
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Georgia
CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia
LSU at UCLA
8:30, FOX
Line: LSU -4.5, o/u: 70
Gill Alexander, VSIN: LSU
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire UCLA
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: LSU
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire LSU
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: LSU
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCLA
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LSU
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: LSU*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: LSU
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: UCLA
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire LSU*
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: LSU
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCLA
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: LSU
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: LSU
John Williams, Sooners Wire: LSU
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UCLA
CONSENSUS PICK: LSU
BYU vs. Arizona
10:30, ESPN
Line: BYU -11.5, o/u: 56
Gill Alexander, VSIN: BYU*
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire BYU*
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: BYU
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire BYU
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: BYU
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: BYU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: BYU*
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: BYU*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: BYU*
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: BYU
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire BYU
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: BYU
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN BYU*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: BYU*
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: BYU*
John Williams, Sooners Wire: BYU*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona
CONSENSUS PICK: BYU*
Notre Dame at Florida State
7:30, ABC
Line: Notre Dame -8, o/u: 56
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Notre Dame
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Notre Dame
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Notre Dame*
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Notre Dame
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Notre Dame
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Notre Dame
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Notre Dame*
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Notre Dame
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Florida State
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Notre Dame
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Notre Dame
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Notre Dame
John Williams, Sooners Wire: Notre Dame
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Notre Dame
CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame
Ole Miss vs. Louisville
8:00, ESPN
Line: Ole Miss -9.5, o/u: 75.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Ole Miss*
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Ole Miss
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Ole Miss
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Ole Miss
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Ole Miss
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ole Miss
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ole Miss*
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Ole Miss*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Ole Miss*
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Ole Miss
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Ole Miss*
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Ole Miss
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ole Miss*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Ole Miss
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Ole Miss
John Williams, Sooners Wire: Louisville
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Louiisville
CONSENSUS PICK: Ole Miss
Experts, Results So Far …
