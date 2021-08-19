College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 1

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 1, highlighted by Penn State vs Wisconsin, Alabama vs Miami, and the Georgia vs Clemson showdown.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

7:00, ESPN

Line: UCF -4, o/u: 69

Gill Alexander, VSIN: UCF

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire UCF

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: UCF

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire UCF

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: UCF

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCF

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCF

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: UCF

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Boise State

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Boise State

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Boise State

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: UCF

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCF

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Boise State

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: UCF

John Williams, Sooners Wire: Boise State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UCF

CONSENSUS PICK: UCF

Bowling Green at Tennessee

8:00, SEC Network

Line: Tennessee -33.5 o/u: 69

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tennessee*

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Tennessee

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Tennessee

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Tennessee*

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Tennessee*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Tennessee*

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Tennessee*

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Tennessee

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Tennessee*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tennessee*

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Tennessee*

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Tennessee*

John Williams, Sooners Wire: Tennessee*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Bowling Green

CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee*

Ohio State at Minnesota

8:00, FOX

Line: Ohio State -14, o/u: 65

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Ohio State

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Ohio State

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Ohio State*

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Ohio State

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Ohio State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Ohio State

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Ohio State

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Ohio State

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Ohio State*

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Ohio State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Ohio State*

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Ohio State

John Williams, Sooners Wire: Ohio State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

North Carolina at Virginia Tech

6:00, ESPN

Line: North Carolina -5.5, o/u: 66

Gill Alexander, VSIN: North Carolina

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire North Carolina*

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: North Carolina

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire North Carolina

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: North Carolina

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: North Carolina

Pete Fiutak, CFN: North Carolina*

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: North Carolina

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: North Carolina

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: North Carolina

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire North Carolina*

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: North Carolina

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN North Carolina

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: North Carolina

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: North Carolina

John Williams, Sooners Wire: North Carolina

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Virginia Tech

CONSENSUS PICK: North Carolina

Michigan State at Northwestern

9:00, ESPN

Line: Northwestern -4, o/u: 45

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Northwestern

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Northwestern*

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Michigan State

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Northwestern

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Northwestern

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Northwestern

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan State

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Michigan State

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Northwestern

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Northwestern

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Northwestern

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Michigan State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan State

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Northwestern*

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Michigan State

John Williams, Sooners Wire: Northwestern

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Michigan State

CONSENSUS PICK: Northwestern*

Penn State at Wisconsin

12:00, FOX

Line: Wisconsin -4.5, o/u: 52

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Penn State

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Wisconsin

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Wisconsin*

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Penn State

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Penn State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wisconsin

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Wisconsin

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Wisconsin*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Wisconsin*

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Wisconsin

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Penn State

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Wisconsin

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Wisconsin

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Wisconsin*

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Penn State

John Williams, Sooners Wire: Wisconsin

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin*

Stanford vs Kansas State

12:00, FS1

Line: Stanford -1, o/u: 52

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Stanford

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Kansas State

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Stanford

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Stanford

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Kansas State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Stanford

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Stanford

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Stanford

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Kansas State

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Stanford

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Stanford

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kansas State

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Kansas State

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Stanford

John Williams, Sooners Wire: Kansas State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Kansas State

CONSENSUS PICK: Stanford

Rice at Arkansas

2:00, ESPN+

Line: Arkansas -20, o/u: 50.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Arkansas*

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Arkansas

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Arkansas

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Arkansas

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Arkansas

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arkansas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arkansas

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Arkansas

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Arkansas*

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Arkansas*

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Arkansas*

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Arkansas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Arkansas

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Arkansas

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Arkansas*

John Williams, Sooners Wire: Arkansas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Rice

CONSENSUS PICK: Arkansas

Oklahoma at Tulane

12:00, ABC

Line: Oklahoma -26.5, o/u: 69.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Oklahoma

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Oklahoma

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Oklahoma

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Oklahoma

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Oklahoma

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Oklahoma

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Oklahoma

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Oklahoma*

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Oklahoma*

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Oklahoma

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oklahoma

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Oklahoma

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Oklahoma

John Williams, Sooners Wire: Oklahoma

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tulane

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma

Fresno State at Oregon

2:00, Pac-12 Network

Line: Oregon -21, o/u: 61.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Oregon

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Oregon

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Oregon

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Oregon

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Oregon

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Oregon*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Oregon

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Oregon*

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Oregon*

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Oregon

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oregon

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Oregon*

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Oregon

John Williams, Sooners Wire: Oregon

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Oregon

CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon

Alabama vs. Miami

3:30, ABC

Line: Alabama -18.5, o/u: 64.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Alabama

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Alabama

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Alabama*

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Alabama

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Alabama

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Alabama

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Alabama

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Alabama

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Alabama*

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Alabama

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama*

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Alabama

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Alabama

John Williams, Sooners Wire: Alabama*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama

Indiana at Iowa

3:30, BTN

Line: Iowa, -4.5, o/u: 47

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Iowa

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Indiana

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Iowa

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Iowa

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Iowa

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Iowa

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Iowa

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Iowa*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Indiana

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Iowa

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Iowa

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Iowa

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Iowa

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Indiana

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Iowa

John Williams, Sooners Wire: Indiana

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Iowa

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa

West Virginia at Maryland

3:30, ESPN

Line: West Virginia -3, o/u:

Gill Alexander, VSIN: West Virginia

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire West Virginia

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Maryland

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Maryland

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: West Virginia

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: West Virginia

Pete Fiutak, CFN: West Virginia

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: West Virginia

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Maryland

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: West Virginia

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Maryland

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Maryland

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Maryland

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Maryland

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: West Virginia

John Williams, Sooners Wire: West Virginia

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Maryland

CONSENSUS PICK: West Virginia

Louisiana at Texas

4:30, FOX

Line: Texas -9.5, o/u: 59.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Texas

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Texas

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Texas

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Texas*

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Texas*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Texas

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Texas*

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Louisiana

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Texas*

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Texas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Louisiana

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Texas

John Williams, Sooners Wire: Texas*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Texas

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas

San Jose State at USC

5:00, Pac-12 Network

Line: USC -16, o/u: 60

Gill Alexander, VSIN: USC

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire USC

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: USC

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire USC

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: USC

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: USC

Pete Fiutak, CFN: USC

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: USC

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: USC

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: USC*

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire USC*

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: USC

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN USC*

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: USC

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: USC

John Williams, Sooners Wire: USC

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: San Jose State

CONSENSUS PICK: USC

Oregon State at Purdue

7:00, FS1

Line: Purdue, -7, o/u: 65

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Purdue

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Purdue*

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Purdue

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Purdue

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Purdue

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Purdue

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Purdue*

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Purdue*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Purdue

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Purdue

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Purdue

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Purdue

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Purdue*

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Purdue*

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Purdue

John Williams, Sooners Wire: Purdue

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Purdue

CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue

Florida Atlantic at Florida

7:30, SEC Network

Line: Florida -24.5, o/u: 53.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Florida*

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Florida

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Florida

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Florida

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Florida*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Florida*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Florida

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Florida

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Florida

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Florida

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Florida*

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Florida

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Florida

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Florida

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Florida

John Williams, Sooners Wire: Florida*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Florida

CONSENSUS PICK: Florida

Georgia vs Clemson

7:30, ABC

Line: Clemson -3, o/u: 52.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Clemson*

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Georgia

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Clemson

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Clemson

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Clemson

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Georgia

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Clemson

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Clemson

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Georgia

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Georgia

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Clemson

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Georgia

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Georgia

John Williams, Sooners Wire: Clemson

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Georgia

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia

LSU at UCLA

8:30, FOX

Line: LSU -4.5, o/u: 70

Gill Alexander, VSIN: LSU

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire UCLA

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: LSU

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire LSU

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: LSU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCLA

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LSU

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: LSU*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: LSU

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: UCLA

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire LSU*

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: LSU

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCLA

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: LSU

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: LSU

John Williams, Sooners Wire: LSU

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UCLA

CONSENSUS PICK: LSU

BYU vs. Arizona

10:30, ESPN

Line: BYU -11.5, o/u: 56

Gill Alexander, VSIN: BYU*

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire BYU*

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: BYU

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire BYU

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: BYU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: BYU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: BYU*

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: BYU*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: BYU*

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: BYU

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire BYU

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: BYU

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN BYU*

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: BYU*

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: BYU*

John Williams, Sooners Wire: BYU*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona

CONSENSUS PICK: BYU*

Notre Dame at Florida State

7:30, ABC

Line: Notre Dame -8, o/u: 56

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Notre Dame

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Notre Dame

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Notre Dame*

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Notre Dame

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Notre Dame

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Notre Dame

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Notre Dame*

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Notre Dame

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Florida State

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Notre Dame

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Notre Dame

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Notre Dame

John Williams, Sooners Wire: Notre Dame

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Notre Dame

CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame

Ole Miss vs. Louisville

8:00, ESPN

Line: Ole Miss -9.5, o/u: 75.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Ole Miss*

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire Ole Miss

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: Ole Miss

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire Ole Miss

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Ole Miss

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ole Miss

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ole Miss*

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Ole Miss*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Ole Miss*

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Ole Miss

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Ole Miss*

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Ole Miss

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ole Miss*

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Ole Miss

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Ole Miss

John Williams, Sooners Wire: Louisville

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Louiisville

CONSENSUS PICK: Ole Miss

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@beatingthebook, VSIN

Eric Bolin: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

RazorbacksWire.com

Patrick Conn: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@PatSportsGuy, LSUTigersWire.com

Adam Dubbin: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@AdamDubbin, GatorsWire.com

Jeff Feyerer: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com

Pete Fiutak: SU:0-0, ATS: 0-0

@PeteFiutak, CFN



Dan Harralson: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@danharralson, VolsWire.com

Phil Harrison: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com

Jeremy Mauss: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@MWCWire, MWwire.com

Kevin McGuire: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@KevinOnCFB, NittanyLionsWire.com

Zac Neel: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@zacharycneel, DucksWire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

CollegeFootballNews.com

Nick Shepkowski: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com

Joe Vitale: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com

Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip): SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

