College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 3
College football expert picks, predictions for Week 3, highlighted by Miami at Texas A&M, Penn State at Auburn, and Michigan State at Washington
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Florida State at Louisville
Line: Florida State -2, o/u: 54.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Florida State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Florida State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Florida State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Florida State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Florida State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Florida State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Louisville
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Florida State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Florida State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Florida State*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Florida State
E, CFN Florida State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Florida State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Florida State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Louisville
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Louisville
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Florida State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Louisville
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Florida State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Louisville
CONSENSUS PICK: Florida State
Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Florida St at Louisville | Air Force at Wyoming
UConn at Michigan | Oklahoma at Nebraska
Purdue at Syracuse | Georgia at South Carolina
Cal at Notre Dame | BYU at Oregon
Penn St at Auburn | Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
ULM at Alabama | Miss State at LSU
Toledo at Ohio State | Texas Tech at NC State
Michigan St at Washington | La Tech at Clemson
UTSA at Texas | Miami at Texas A&M
San Diego State at Utah | Fresno State at USC
Eastern Mich at Arizona St | Results So Far
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks
NEXT: Air Force at Wyoming Expert Picks, Predictions
Air Force at Wyoming
Line: Air Force -17, o/u: 49.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Air Force
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Air Force
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Air Force
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Air Force*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Air Force
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Air Force
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Air Force*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Air Force*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Air Force
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Air Force*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Air Force
E, CFN Air Force*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Air Force
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Air Force*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Air Force*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Air Force*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Air Force
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Air Force
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Air Force*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Wyoming
CONSENSUS PICK: Air Force*
Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Florida St at Louisville | Air Force at Wyoming
UConn at Michigan | Oklahoma at Nebraska
Purdue at Syracuse | Georgia at South Carolina
Cal at Notre Dame | BYU at Oregon
Penn St at Auburn | Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
ULM at Alabama | Miss State at LSU
Toledo at Ohio State | Texas Tech at NC State
Michigan St at Washington | La Tech at Clemson
UTSA at Texas | Miami at Texas A&M
San Diego State at Utah | Fresno State at USC
Eastern Mich at Arizona St | Results So Far
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks
NEXT: UConn at Michigan Expert Picks, Predictions
UConn at Michigan
Line: Michigan -46.5, o/u: 58
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Michigan
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Michigan
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Michigan*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Michigan
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Michigan
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Michigan*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan*
E, CFN Michigan
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Michigan*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Michigan*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Michigan
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UConn
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan
Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Florida St at Louisville | Air Force at Wyoming
UConn at Michigan | Oklahoma at Nebraska
Purdue at Syracuse | Georgia at South Carolina
Cal at Notre Dame | BYU at Oregon
Penn St at Auburn | Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
ULM at Alabama | Miss State at LSU
Toledo at Ohio State | Texas Tech at NC State
Michigan St at Washington | La Tech at Clemson
UTSA at Texas | Miami at Texas A&M
San Diego State at Utah | Fresno State at USC
Eastern Mich at Arizona St | Results So Far
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks
NEXT: Oklahoma at Nebraska Expert Picks, Predictions
Oklahoma at Nebraska
Line: Oklahoma -11.5, o/u: 64
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oklahoma
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oklahoma*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oklahoma
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oklahoma
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oklahoma
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oklahoma*
E, CFN Oklahoma
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oklahoma*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Oklahoma
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oklahoma*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oklahoma*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oklahoma
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oklahoma
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Oklahoma
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Oklahoma
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma
Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Florida St at Louisville | Air Force at Wyoming
UConn at Michigan | Oklahoma at Nebraska
Purdue at Syracuse | Georgia at South Carolina
Cal at Notre Dame | BYU at Oregon
Penn St at Auburn | Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
ULM at Alabama | Miss State at LSU
Toledo at Ohio State | Texas Tech at NC State
Michigan St at Washington | La Tech at Clemson
UTSA at Texas | Miami at Texas A&M
San Diego State at Utah | Fresno State at USC
Eastern Mich at Arizona St | Results So Far
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks
NEXT: Purdue at Syracuse Expert Picks, Predictions
Purdue at Syracuse
Line: Purdue -1., o/u: 58.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Syracuse
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Syracuse
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Purdue
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Purdue
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Purdue
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Purdue
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Syracuse
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Purdue
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Syracuse
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Purdue*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Purdue
E, CFN Purdue
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Purdue
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Purdue
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Syracuse
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Syracuse
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Syracuse
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Purdue
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Purdue
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Syracuse
CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue
Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Florida St at Louisville | Air Force at Wyoming
UConn at Michigan | Oklahoma at Nebraska
Purdue at Syracuse | Georgia at South Carolina
Cal at Notre Dame | BYU at Oregon
Penn St at Auburn | Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
ULM at Alabama | Miss State at LSU
Toledo at Ohio State | Texas Tech at NC State
Michigan St at Washington | La Tech at Clemson
UTSA at Texas | Miami at Texas A&M
San Diego State at Utah | Fresno State at USC
Eastern Mich at Arizona St | Results So Far
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks
NEXT: Georgia at South Carolina Expert Picks, Predictions
Georgia at South Carolina
Line: Georgia -24.5, o/u: 52
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Georgia
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Georgia*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Georgia
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Georgia
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Georgia
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Georgia*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Georgia*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Georgia
E, CFN Georgia*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Georgia
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Georgia
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Georgia
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Georgia*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Georgia
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Georgia*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Georgia
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: South Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia
Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Florida St at Louisville | Air Force at Wyoming
UConn at Michigan | Oklahoma at Nebraska
Purdue at Syracuse | Georgia at South Carolina
Cal at Notre Dame | BYU at Oregon
Penn St at Auburn | Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
ULM at Alabama | Miss State at LSU
Toledo at Ohio State | Texas Tech at NC State
Michigan St at Washington | La Tech at Clemson
UTSA at Texas | Miami at Texas A&M
San Diego State at Utah | Fresno State at USC
Eastern Mich at Arizona St | Results So Far
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks
NEXT: Cal at Notre Dame Expert Picks, Predictions
Cal at Notre Dame
Line: Notre Dame -10, o/u: 41
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Notre Dame
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Notre Dame*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Notre Dame*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Notre Dame
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Notre Dame*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Notre Dame*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Notre Dame
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Notre Dame
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame
E, CFN Notre Dame
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Notre Dame
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Notre Dame
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Notre Dame*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Notre Dame*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Notre Dame
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Notre Dame
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Notre Dame
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Cal
CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame
Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Florida St at Louisville | Air Force at Wyoming
UConn at Michigan | Oklahoma at Nebraska
Purdue at Syracuse | Georgia at South Carolina
Cal at Notre Dame | BYU at Oregon
Penn St at Auburn | Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
ULM at Alabama | Miss State at LSU
Toledo at Ohio State | Texas Tech at NC State
Michigan St at Washington | La Tech at Clemson
UTSA at Texas | Miami at Texas A&M
San Diego State at Utah | Fresno State at USC
Eastern Mich at Arizona St | Results So Far
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks
NEXT: BYU at Oregon Expert Picks, Predictions
BYU at Oregon
Line: Oregon -3.5, o/u: 57
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: BYU
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oregon
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oregon
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oregon
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oregon*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: BYU
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com BYU
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: BYU
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN BYU
E, CFN BYU
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com BYU
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com BYU
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oregon
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: BYU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oregon*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oregon
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: BYU
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Oregon
CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon*
Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Florida St at Louisville | Air Force at Wyoming
UConn at Michigan | Oklahoma at Nebraska
Purdue at Syracuse | Georgia at South Carolina
Cal at Notre Dame | BYU at Oregon
Penn St at Auburn | Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
ULM at Alabama | Miss State at LSU
Toledo at Ohio State | Texas Tech at NC State
Michigan St at Washington | La Tech at Clemson
UTSA at Texas | Miami at Texas A&M
San Diego State at Utah | Fresno State at USC
Eastern Mich at Arizona St | Results So Far
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks
NEXT: Penn State at Auburn Expert Picks, Predictions
Penn State at Auburn
Line: Penn State -3, o/u: 49
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Penn State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Penn State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Auburn
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Auburn
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Auburn
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Auburn
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Penn State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Auburn
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Auburn
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Penn State*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Penn State
E, CFN Auburn
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Penn State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Penn State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Penn State*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Penn State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Auburn
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Auburn
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Penn State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Auburn
CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State*
Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Florida St at Louisville | Air Force at Wyoming
UConn at Michigan | Oklahoma at Nebraska
Purdue at Syracuse | Georgia at South Carolina
Cal at Notre Dame | BYU at Oregon
Penn St at Auburn | Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
ULM at Alabama | Miss State at LSU
Toledo at Ohio State | Texas Tech at NC State
Michigan St at Washington | La Tech at Clemson
UTSA at Texas | Miami at Texas A&M
San Diego State at Utah | Fresno State at USC
Eastern Mich at Arizona St | Results So Far
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks
NEXT: Ole Miss at Georgia Tech Expert Picks, Predictions
Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
Line: Ole Miss -15.5, o/u: 61.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ole Miss
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ole Miss
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ole Miss
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ole Miss
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ole Miss
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ole Miss
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ole Miss
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ole Miss*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ole Miss
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ole Miss*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ole Miss*
E, CFN Ole Miss*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ole Miss
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ole Miss
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ole Miss*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ole Miss
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ole Miss*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ole Miss
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Ole Miss
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ole Miss
CONSENSUS PICK: Ole Miss
Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Florida St at Louisville | Air Force at Wyoming
UConn at Michigan | Oklahoma at Nebraska
Purdue at Syracuse | Georgia at South Carolina
Cal at Notre Dame | BYU at Oregon
Penn St at Auburn | Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
ULM at Alabama | Miss State at LSU
Toledo at Ohio State | Texas Tech at NC State
Michigan St at Washington | La Tech at Clemson
UTSA at Texas | Miami at Texas A&M
San Diego State at Utah | Fresno State at USC
Eastern Mich at Arizona St | Results So Far
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks
NEXT: ULM at Alabama Expert Picks, Predictions
ULM at Alabama
Line: Alabama -49, o/u: 60.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Alabama
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Alabama
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Alabama
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Alabama
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Alabama
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Alabama*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Alabama*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama
E, CFN Alabama*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Alabama*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Alabama
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Alabama
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Alabama*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Alabama*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Alabama
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Alabama*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Alabama
CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama
Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Florida St at Louisville | Air Force at Wyoming
UConn at Michigan | Oklahoma at Nebraska
Purdue at Syracuse | Georgia at South Carolina
Cal at Notre Dame | BYU at Oregon
Penn St at Auburn | Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
ULM at Alabama | Miss State at LSU
Toledo at Ohio State | Texas Tech at NC State
Michigan St at Washington | La Tech at Clemson
UTSA at Texas | Miami at Texas A&M
San Diego State at Utah | Fresno State at USC
Eastern Mich at Arizona St | Results So Far
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks
NEXT: Mississippi State at LSU Expert Picks, Predictions
Mississippi State at LSU
Line: Mississippi State -2, o/u: 54
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Miss State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Miss State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: LSU
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miss State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miss State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Miss State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miss State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LSU
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LSU
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Miss State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Miss State
E, CFN LSU
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Miss State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Miss State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: LSU
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LSU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LSU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Miss State
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: LSU
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: LSU
CONSENSUS PICK: Miss State
Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Florida St at Louisville | Air Force at Wyoming
UConn at Michigan | Oklahoma at Nebraska
Purdue at Syracuse | Georgia at South Carolina
Cal at Notre Dame | BYU at Oregon
Penn St at Auburn | Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
ULM at Alabama | Miss State at LSU
Toledo at Ohio State | Texas Tech at NC State
Michigan St at Washington | La Tech at Clemson
UTSA at Texas | Miami at Texas A&M
San Diego State at Utah | Fresno State at USC
Eastern Mich at Arizona St | Results So Far
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks
NEXT: Toledo at Ohio State Expert Picks, Predictions
Toledo at Ohio State
Line: Ohio State -31, o/u: 60.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ohio State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ohio State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ohio State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ohio State*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ohio State*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ohio State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State*
E, CFN Ohio State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ohio State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ohio State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Ohio State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Toledo
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State
Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Florida St at Louisville | Air Force at Wyoming
UConn at Michigan | Oklahoma at Nebraska
Purdue at Syracuse | Georgia at South Carolina
Cal at Notre Dame | BYU at Oregon
Penn St at Auburn | Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
ULM at Alabama | Miss State at LSU
Toledo at Ohio State | Texas Tech at NC State
Michigan St at Washington | La Tech at Clemson
UTSA at Texas | Miami at Texas A&M
San Diego State at Utah | Fresno State at USC
Eastern Mich at Arizona St | Results So Far
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks
NEXT: Texas Tech at NC State Expert Picks, Predictions
Texas Tech at NC State
Line: NC State -10, o/u: 55.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: NC State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: NC State*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: NC State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NC State*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: NC State*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: NC State*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas Tech
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NC State*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Texas Tech
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: NC State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas Tech
E, CFN NC State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Texas Tech
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com NC State*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: NC State*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: NC State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NC State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: NC State*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Texas Tech
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texas Tech
CONSENSUS PICK: NC State*
Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Florida St at Louisville | Air Force at Wyoming
UConn at Michigan | Oklahoma at Nebraska
Purdue at Syracuse | Georgia at South Carolina
Cal at Notre Dame | BYU at Oregon
Penn St at Auburn | Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
ULM at Alabama | Miss State at LSU
Toledo at Ohio State | Texas Tech at NC State
Michigan St at Washington | La Tech at Clemson
UTSA at Texas | Miami at Texas A&M
San Diego State at Utah | Fresno State at USC
Eastern Mich at Arizona St | Results So Far
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks
NEXT: Michigan State at Washington Expert Picks, Predictions
Michigan State at Washington
Line: Washington -3.5, o/u: 58
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Michigan State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Michigan State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Michigan State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Washington
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Washington
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Washington
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Washington
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Michigan State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan State
E, CFN Michigan State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Michigan State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Washington
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Washington
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan State*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan State
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Michigan State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Washington
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State
Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Florida St at Louisville | Air Force at Wyoming
UConn at Michigan | Oklahoma at Nebraska
Purdue at Syracuse | Georgia at South Carolina
Cal at Notre Dame | BYU at Oregon
Penn St at Auburn | Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
ULM at Alabama | Miss State at LSU
Toledo at Ohio State | Texas Tech at NC State
Michigan St at Washington | La Tech at Clemson
UTSA at Texas | Miami at Texas A&M
San Diego State at Utah | Fresno State at USC
Eastern Mich at Arizona St | Results So Far
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks
NEXT: Louisiana Tech at Clemson Expert Picks, Predictions
Louisiana Tech at Clemson
Line: Clemson -34, o/u: 54.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Clemson
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Clemson
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Clemson*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Clemson
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Clemson
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Clemson
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Clemson*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Clemson
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Clemson
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Clemson*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Clemson*
E, CFN Clemson*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Clemson*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Clemson
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Clemson
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Clemson
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Clemson
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Clemson
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Clemson
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Clemson
CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson
Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Florida St at Louisville | Air Force at Wyoming
UConn at Michigan | Oklahoma at Nebraska
Purdue at Syracuse | Georgia at South Carolina
Cal at Notre Dame | BYU at Oregon
Penn St at Auburn | Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
ULM at Alabama | Miss State at LSU
Toledo at Ohio State | Texas Tech at NC State
Michigan St at Washington | La Tech at Clemson
UTSA at Texas | Miami at Texas A&M
San Diego State at Utah | Fresno State at USC
Eastern Mich at Arizona St | Results So Far
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks
NEXT: UTSA at Texas Expert Picks, Predictions
UTSA at Texas
Line: Texas -11, o/u: 60
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Texas
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Texas
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Texas*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Texas
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Texas*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Texas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas*
E, CFN Texas
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Texas*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Texas*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Texas*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Texas*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Texas*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Texas
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UTSA
CONSENSUS PICK: Texas*
Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Florida St at Louisville | Air Force at Wyoming
UConn at Michigan | Oklahoma at Nebraska
Purdue at Syracuse | Georgia at South Carolina
Cal at Notre Dame | BYU at Oregon
Penn St at Auburn | Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
ULM at Alabama | Miss State at LSU
Toledo at Ohio State | Texas Tech at NC State
Michigan St at Washington | La Tech at Clemson
UTSA at Texas | Miami at Texas A&M
San Diego State at Utah | Fresno State at USC
Eastern Mich at Arizona St | Results So Far
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks
NEXT: Miami at Texas A&M Expert Picks, Predictions
Miami at Texas A&M
Line: Texas A&M -5.5, o/u: 48
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Miami
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Miami
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Texas A&M
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas A&M
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Miami
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miami
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas A&M
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Texas A&M
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Texas A&M
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas A&M
E, CFN Texas A&M
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Miami
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Texas A&M
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Miami
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miami
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Miami
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Miami
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Miami
Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Florida St at Louisville | Air Force at Wyoming
UConn at Michigan | Oklahoma at Nebraska
Purdue at Syracuse | Georgia at South Carolina
Cal at Notre Dame | BYU at Oregon
Penn St at Auburn | Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
ULM at Alabama | Miss State at LSU
Toledo at Ohio State | Texas Tech at NC State
Michigan St at Washington | La Tech at Clemson
UTSA at Texas | Miami at Texas A&M
San Diego State at Utah | Fresno State at USC
Eastern Mich at Arizona St | Results So Far
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks
NEXT: San Diego State at Utah Expert Picks, Predictions
San Diego State at Utah
Line: Utah -21, o/u: 50
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Utah
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Utah
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Utah*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Utah*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Utah
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Utah
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Utah
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Utah
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Utah*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Utah
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Utah
E, CFN Utah*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Utah
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Utah*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Utah*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Utah
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Utah*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Utah*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Utah*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: SDSU
CONSENSUS PICK: Utah*
Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Florida St at Louisville | Air Force at Wyoming
UConn at Michigan | Oklahoma at Nebraska
Purdue at Syracuse | Georgia at South Carolina
Cal at Notre Dame | BYU at Oregon
Penn St at Auburn | Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
ULM at Alabama | Miss State at LSU
Toledo at Ohio State | Texas Tech at NC State
Michigan St at Washington | La Tech at Clemson
UTSA at Texas | Miami at Texas A&M
San Diego State at Utah | Fresno State at USC
Eastern Mich at Arizona St | Results So Far
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks
NEXT: Fresno State at USC Expert Picks, Predictions
Fresno State at USC
Line: USC -13, o/u: 71.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: USC
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: USC
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: USC*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: USC
Pete Fiutak, CFN: USC
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: USC
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: USC
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: USC
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com USC*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: USC*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN USC
E, CFN USC
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com USC
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com USC
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: USC
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: USC
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: USC
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: USC
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: USC
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: USC
CONSENSUS PICK: USC
Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Florida St at Louisville | Air Force at Wyoming
UConn at Michigan | Oklahoma at Nebraska
Purdue at Syracuse | Georgia at South Carolina
Cal at Notre Dame | BYU at Oregon
Penn St at Auburn | Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
ULM at Alabama | Miss State at LSU
Toledo at Ohio State | Texas Tech at NC State
Michigan St at Washington | La Tech at Clemson
UTSA at Texas | Miami at Texas A&M
San Diego State at Utah | Fresno State at USC
Eastern Mich at Arizona St | Results So Far
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks
NEXT: Eastern Michigan at Arizona State Expert Picks, Predictions
Eastern Michigan at Arizona State
Line: Arizona State -19, o/u: 57.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Arizona State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Arizona State*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Arizona State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Arizona State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Arizona State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Arizona State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Arizona State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Arizona State
E, CFN Arizona State*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Arizona State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Arizona State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Arizona State*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Arizona State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arizona State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Arizona State
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Arizona State*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Eastern Michigan
CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona State
Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Florida St at Louisville | Air Force at Wyoming
UConn at Michigan | Oklahoma at Nebraska
Purdue at Syracuse | Georgia at South Carolina
Cal at Notre Dame | BYU at Oregon
Penn St at Auburn | Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
ULM at Alabama | Miss State at LSU
Toledo at Ohio State | Texas Tech at NC State
Michigan St at Washington | La Tech at Clemson
UTSA at Texas | Miami at Texas A&M
San Diego State at Utah | Fresno State at USC
Eastern Mich at Arizona St | Results So Far
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks
NEXT: Expert Picks Results So Far
Expert Picks Results So Far
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com
Straight Up: 32-6, ATS: 24-14
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com
Straight Up: 41-18, ATS: 33-26
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com
Straight Up: 41-18, ATS: 23-36
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
Straight Up: 43-16, ATS: 27-32
Pete Fiutak, CFN
Straight Up: 44-15, ATS: 33-24
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com
Straight Up: 35-13, ATS: 27-21
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com
Straight Up: 48-11, ATS: 38-21
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
Straight Up: 46-13, ATS: 32-27
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com
Straight Up: 45-14, ATS: 30-29
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Straight Up: 45-14, ATS: 28-31
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com
Straight Up: 37-15, ATS: 32-20
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
Straight Up: 45-14, ATS: 31-28
E, CFN
Straight Up: 41-18, ATS: 29-30
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Straight Up: 32-16, ATS: 25-23
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com
Straight Up: 41-18, ATS: 29-30
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com
Straight Up: 40-19, ATS: 20-39
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
Straight Up: 42-17, ATS: 36-23
AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com
Straight Up: 44-15, ATS: 35-24
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
Straight Up: 42-17, ATS: 26-33
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com
Straight Up: 43-16, ATS: 27-32
John Williams, SoonersWire.com
Straight Up: 42-17, ATS: 34-25
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN
Straight Up: 26-33, ATS: 30-31
CONSENSUS PICK
Straight Up: 46-13, ATS: 33-26
Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Florida St at Louisville | Air Force at Wyoming
UConn at Michigan | Oklahoma at Nebraska
Purdue at Syracuse | Georgia at South Carolina
Cal at Notre Dame | BYU at Oregon
Penn St at Auburn | Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
ULM at Alabama | Miss State at LSU
Toledo at Ohio State | Texas Tech at NC State
Michigan St at Washington | La Tech at Clemson
UTSA at Texas | Miami at Texas A&M
San Diego State at Utah | Fresno State at USC
Eastern Mich at Arizona St | Results So Far
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks