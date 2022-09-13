College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 3

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 3, highlighted by Miami at Texas A&M, Penn State at Auburn, and Michigan State at Washington

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Florida State at Louisville

Line: Florida State -2, o/u: 54.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Florida State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Florida State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Florida State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Florida State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Florida State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Florida State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Louisville

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Florida State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Florida State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Florida State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Florida State

E, CFN Florida State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Florida State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Florida State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Louisville

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Louisville

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Florida State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Louisville

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Florida State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Louisville

CONSENSUS PICK: Florida State

Air Force at Wyoming

Line: Air Force -17, o/u: 49.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Air Force

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Air Force

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Air Force

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Air Force*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Air Force

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Air Force

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Air Force*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Air Force*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Air Force

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Air Force*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Air Force

E, CFN Air Force*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Air Force

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Air Force*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Air Force*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Air Force*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Air Force

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Air Force

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Air Force*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Wyoming

CONSENSUS PICK: Air Force*

UConn at Michigan

Line: Michigan -46.5, o/u: 58

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Michigan

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Michigan

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Michigan*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Michigan

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Michigan

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Michigan*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan*

E, CFN Michigan

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Michigan*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Michigan*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Michigan

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UConn

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Oklahoma at Nebraska

Line: Oklahoma -11.5, o/u: 64

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oklahoma

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oklahoma*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oklahoma

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oklahoma

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oklahoma

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oklahoma*

E, CFN Oklahoma

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oklahoma*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Oklahoma

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oklahoma*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oklahoma*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oklahoma

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oklahoma

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Oklahoma

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Oklahoma

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma

Purdue at Syracuse

Line: Purdue -1., o/u: 58.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Syracuse

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Syracuse

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Purdue

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Purdue

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Purdue

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Purdue

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Syracuse

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Purdue

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Syracuse

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Purdue*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Purdue

E, CFN Purdue

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Purdue

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Purdue

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Syracuse

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Syracuse

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Syracuse

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Purdue

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Purdue

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Syracuse

CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue

Georgia at South Carolina

Line: Georgia -24.5, o/u: 52

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Georgia

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Georgia*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Georgia

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Georgia

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Georgia

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Georgia*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Georgia*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Georgia

E, CFN Georgia*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Georgia

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Georgia

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Georgia

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Georgia*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Georgia

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Georgia*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Georgia

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: South Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia

Cal at Notre Dame

Line: Notre Dame -10, o/u: 41

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Notre Dame

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Notre Dame*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Notre Dame*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Notre Dame

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Notre Dame*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Notre Dame*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Notre Dame

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Notre Dame

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame

E, CFN Notre Dame

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Notre Dame

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Notre Dame

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Notre Dame*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Notre Dame*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Notre Dame

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Notre Dame

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Notre Dame

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Cal

CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame

BYU at Oregon

Line: Oregon -3.5, o/u: 57

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: BYU

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oregon

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oregon

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oregon

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oregon*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: BYU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com BYU

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: BYU

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN BYU

E, CFN BYU

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com BYU

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com BYU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oregon

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: BYU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oregon*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oregon

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: BYU

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Oregon

CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon*

Penn State at Auburn

Line: Penn State -3, o/u: 49

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Penn State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Penn State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Auburn

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Auburn

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Auburn

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Auburn

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Penn State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Auburn

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Auburn

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Penn State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Penn State

E, CFN Auburn

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Penn State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Penn State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Penn State*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Penn State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Auburn

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Auburn

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Penn State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Auburn

CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State*

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech

Line: Ole Miss -15.5, o/u: 61.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ole Miss

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ole Miss

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ole Miss

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ole Miss

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ole Miss

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ole Miss

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ole Miss

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ole Miss*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ole Miss

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ole Miss*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ole Miss*

E, CFN Ole Miss*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ole Miss

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ole Miss

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ole Miss*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ole Miss

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ole Miss*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ole Miss

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Ole Miss

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ole Miss

CONSENSUS PICK: Ole Miss

ULM at Alabama

Line: Alabama -49, o/u: 60.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Alabama

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Alabama

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Alabama

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Alabama

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Alabama

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Alabama*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Alabama*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama

E, CFN Alabama*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Alabama*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Alabama

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Alabama

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Alabama*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Alabama*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Alabama

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Alabama*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Alabama

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama

Mississippi State at LSU

Line: Mississippi State -2, o/u: 54

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Miss State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Miss State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: LSU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miss State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miss State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Miss State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miss State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LSU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LSU

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Miss State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Miss State

E, CFN LSU

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Miss State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Miss State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: LSU

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LSU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LSU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Miss State

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: LSU

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: LSU

CONSENSUS PICK: Miss State

Toledo at Ohio State

Line: Ohio State -31, o/u: 60.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ohio State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ohio State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ohio State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ohio State*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ohio State*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ohio State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State*

E, CFN Ohio State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ohio State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ohio State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Ohio State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Toledo

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Texas Tech at NC State

Line: NC State -10, o/u: 55.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: NC State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: NC State*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: NC State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NC State*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: NC State*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: NC State*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas Tech

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NC State*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Texas Tech

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: NC State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas Tech

E, CFN NC State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Texas Tech

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com NC State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: NC State*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: NC State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NC State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: NC State*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Texas Tech

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texas Tech

CONSENSUS PICK: NC State*

Michigan State at Washington

Line: Washington -3.5, o/u: 58

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Michigan State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Michigan State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Michigan State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Washington

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Washington

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Washington

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Washington

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Michigan State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan State

E, CFN Michigan State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Michigan State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Washington

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Washington

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan State*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan State

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Michigan State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Washington

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State

Louisiana Tech at Clemson

Line: Clemson -34, o/u: 54.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Clemson

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Clemson

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Clemson*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Clemson

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Clemson

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Clemson

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Clemson*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Clemson

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Clemson

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Clemson*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Clemson*

E, CFN Clemson*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Clemson*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Clemson

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Clemson

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Clemson

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Clemson

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Clemson

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Clemson

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Clemson

CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson

UTSA at Texas

Line: Texas -11, o/u: 60

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Texas

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Texas

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Texas*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Texas

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Texas*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Texas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas*

E, CFN Texas

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Texas*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Texas*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Texas*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Texas*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Texas*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Texas

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UTSA

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas*

Miami at Texas A&M

Line: Texas A&M -5.5, o/u: 48

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Miami

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Miami

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Texas A&M

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas A&M

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Miami

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miami

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas A&M

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Texas A&M

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Texas A&M

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas A&M

E, CFN Texas A&M

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Miami

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Texas A&M

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Miami

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miami

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Miami

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Miami

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: Miami

San Diego State at Utah

Line: Utah -21, o/u: 50

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Utah

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Utah

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Utah*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Utah*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Utah

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Utah

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Utah

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Utah

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Utah*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Utah

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Utah

E, CFN Utah*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Utah

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Utah*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Utah*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Utah

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Utah*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Utah*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Utah*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: SDSU

CONSENSUS PICK: Utah*

Fresno State at USC

Line: USC -13, o/u: 71.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: USC

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: USC

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: USC*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: USC

Pete Fiutak, CFN: USC

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: USC

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: USC

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: USC

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com USC*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: USC*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN USC

E, CFN USC

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com USC

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com USC

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: USC

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: USC

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: USC

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: USC

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: USC

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: USC

CONSENSUS PICK: USC

Eastern Michigan at Arizona State

Line: Arizona State -19, o/u: 57.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Arizona State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Arizona State*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Arizona State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Arizona State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Arizona State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Arizona State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Arizona State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Arizona State

E, CFN Arizona State*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Arizona State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Arizona State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Arizona State*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Arizona State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arizona State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Arizona State

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Arizona State*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Eastern Michigan

CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona State

Expert Picks Results So Far

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com

Straight Up: 32-6, ATS: 24-14

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com

Straight Up: 41-18, ATS: 33-26



Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com

Straight Up: 41-18, ATS: 23-36



Jeff Feyerer, CFN

Straight Up: 43-16, ATS: 27-32



Pete Fiutak, CFN

Straight Up: 44-15, ATS: 33-24

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com

Straight Up: 35-13, ATS: 27-21



Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com

Straight Up: 48-11, ATS: 38-21



Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

Straight Up: 46-13, ATS: 32-27



Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com

Straight Up: 45-14, ATS: 30-29



Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Straight Up: 45-14, ATS: 28-31



Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com

Straight Up: 37-15, ATS: 32-20



Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

Straight Up: 45-14, ATS: 31-28



E, CFN

Straight Up: 41-18, ATS: 29-30



Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Straight Up: 32-16, ATS: 25-23



Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com

Straight Up: 41-18, ATS: 29-30



Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com

Straight Up: 40-19, ATS: 20-39



Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

Straight Up: 42-17, ATS: 36-23



AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com

Straight Up: 44-15, ATS: 35-24



Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

Straight Up: 42-17, ATS: 26-33



Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com

Straight Up: 43-16, ATS: 27-32



John Williams, SoonersWire.com

Straight Up: 42-17, ATS: 34-25



Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN

Straight Up: 26-33, ATS: 30-31



CONSENSUS PICK

Straight Up: 46-13, ATS: 33-26

